Jason Alexander delivers, but bullpen can't hold up its end in loss to the Pirates

Spot starter Jason Alexander held up his end of the bargain with a strong five-inning outing, but the bullpen couldn't follow suit.

Matt Bush surrendered the tying home run in the seventh inning, Brad Boxberger walked in the go-ahead run with two outs in the eighth and Peter Strzelecki allowed another run with two outs in the ninth as the Milwaukee Brewers had their three-game winning streak snapped by the Pittsburgh Pirates, 4-2, on Tuesday night at American Family Field.

Kolten Wong's fourth-inning homer accounted for both runs in another quiet game for the offense.

Hoby Milner threw a scoreless sixth for Milwaukee to maintain the 2-1 lead provided by Wong's blast. He was replaced in the seventh by Bush, who got to within an out of putting up another zero before Michael Chavis took him deep to tie it up.

It was the second homer allowed by Bush in his last three outings.

Pittsburgh then took the lead in the eighth against Boxberger (3-3), as he sandwiched a pair of walks around a Bryan Reynolds single and followed up with a four-pitch walk to .254-hitting Rodolfo Castro to force in the go-ahead run.

"Uncharacteristic," said manager Craig Counsell of the walk. In Boxberger's last outing, against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, he failed to register an out while allowing a pair of runs on three hits.

In his 12 appearances prior to that, Boxberger had allowed one unearned run with 13 strikeouts over 9⅓ innings.

"None of us liked the walks tonight, for sure," Counsell said. "But we've relied on Box, we're going to have to continue to rely on him, and have no problem with relying on him."

Strzelecki, who's been utilized more frequently in higher-leverage situations of late, allowed a leadoff single to Chavis in the ninth and saw him come around to score when Oneil Cruz – who else? – lined a double to the gap in left-center.

"Clearly, we've got to figure something out, because we're not doing a good enough job. I don't think there's any question about that," Counsell said with regard to pitching to Cruz. He has hit in seven straight games against Milwaukee, with a .385 average, four homers and 12 runs batted in over that span.

Other teams have figured Cruz out, however; he's hitting just .206 with a .677 OPS in his first 57 games in the majors.

"We all know he's a talented player," Counsell continued, "but we've got to do better."

At 6 feet 7 inches tall, Cruz presents a unique challenge to pitchers.

"He’s a really good hitter," Alexander said. "He’s a big hitter, and the strike zone doesn't really get that much bigger. It’s tough. You have to put yourself in good spots.

"He’s aggressive but also patient at the same time. It’s a really good mix that he’s got. The best bet is to get ahead and make him hit your pitch instead of just giving in to him.

"That bat can reach far away. Even if it’s a ball, he can get to it because he’s got the length. It’s about being smart with him and picking your spots."

BOX SCORE: Pirates 4, Brewers 2

Wong and Keston Hiura led off the bottom of the ninth with a double and single off Chase De Jong respectively, but Andrew McCutchen popped out on the first pitch he saw and Luis Urías grounded into a 4-6-3 double play to end it.

Milwaukee has clinched the season series with Pittsburgh, 10-8, with Wednesday afternoon's game remaining. But after beating the Pirates six straight to start, the Brewers have dropped eight of their last 12 to them.

Alexander, making his first start since July 12 at Minnesota, was terrific as he retired the side in order in the first, second, fourth and fifth innings.

"I think being able to be efficient with your pitches helps the most," he said. "The lower my pitch count is, the more likely I’ll be to be around the next game when I'm needed.

"That’s my plan -- to get outs."

Alexander hit a rough patch in the third when Cruz followed a walk and a hit batter with an RBI single to give Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead.

Reynolds followed with another single to load the bases, but Alexander answered by getting Ke'Bryan Hayes to tap into a 1-2-3 double play.

By the time he was pulled, Alexander had racked up a career-high six strikeouts in 59 pitches over five innings.

"He got us 15 outs, and he did it really efficiently," said Counsell. "It was probably more outs than we expected, actually, but he had very quick innings. So, we got exactly what we wanted."

Alexander will remain in the rotation for now, Counsell added.

"We've got a doubleheader a week from Thursday, so somebody else will be involved in that," he said. "But Jason will go next time."

Pirates starter Mitch Keller's outing went much the same way, with Wong's two-run homer two batters into the fourth putting the Brewers in front.

One-out singles by McCutchen and Jace Peterson followed only to see Keller strike out Victor Caratini and Garrett Mitchell and leave it a 2-1 game.

Keller, topping out at 98.4 mph with his fastball, eventually finished six innings and set a new personal high with 10 punchouts.

"He's a young pitcher with a really good arm, and I think we saw that," Counsell said. "He was very locked in with his breaking ball tonight and then the fastball, that's as big of velocity as we've seen from a starter.

"He got on a roll and we weren't able to upset that at all, that rhythm that he got into."

With an announced crowd of 24,764, the Brewers went over the 100,000,000 mark for attendance all-time.

