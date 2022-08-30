CROSS COUNTRY: Boise girls cross country team to beat again

Call this the one-for-the-thumb season for Boise High girls cross country.

The Brave won a fourth straight State 5A championship last fall in dominating fashion, and they show no signs of slowing down. They are heavily favored to capture a fifth straight title.

“We don’t talk about it,” Boise coach Aaron Olswanger said.

Maybe that’s because they don’t have to talk about it. They just let their running speak for itself.

Take Saturday, for example. In the season-opening meet, the Jimmy Driscoll Invite, the Brave won easily and they didn’t have one of their best runners. Samantha Smith, state champ as a freshman and state runner-up last year, was out of town at a family function.

Junior Allie Bruce, state champ last year, won in 19 minutes, 3.16 seconds. That was about 22 seconds faster than the runner-up. Senior Lydia Nance took fifth and freshman Zoe Sims was eighth. Another freshman, Audrey Orme, was 13th. Boise finished with 39 points, well ahead of runner-up Mountain View (66). Had Smith competed, Boise probably would have posted 23 points.

Boise returns its least experienced team in the last five years, Olswanger said. Along with Bruce, Smith and Nance, senior Kayla Wiechowski is the lone other state returner.

Olswanger likes his team’s early depth. He said there are 12 runners battling for seven varsity spots including three freshmen.

“The freshmen are just young and inexperienced right now,” Olswanger said. “It’s not like we’re taking a step back with them. We’re fortunate to have the front runners. Until we’re where we want to be at the end of the year, nothing is a given. Early on we just work on our culture.”

In the boys, Rocky Mountain returns as the defending state champion.

“They’ll still be good. They’re deep and clicking,” Olswanger said.

Olswanger’s boys took third at state last year and all of the Brave point scorers return.

“They had a great summer,” he said. “We have quite a bit of depth.”

Boise took first at Jimmy Driscoll, beating Mountain View by three points. Timberline was third. Rocky Mountain wasn’t at the meet.

Olswanger sees Mountain View and Timberline battling for district and state honors.

All state meets will be held in Lewiston on Oct. 29.

4A

Blackfoot’s boys are expected to be difficult to dethrone as state champ.

Bishop Kelly is the favorite in the Southern Idaho Conference and should challenge for state trophies. The Bishop Kelly girls are also favored in the SIC.

3A

The Fruitland boys and Weiser girls are favored in the Snake River Valley Conference.

2A

The Nampa Christian boys and the Melba, Cole Valley and Ambrose girls are teams to watch in the Western Idaho Conference.

1A

This is easy: Victory Charter boys, who repeated as state champs, return all of their runners. A third straight state title could all be locked up.

Ian Stockett of Victory Charter is seeking a second straight state title. His brother, Luke Stockett, took third at state last year.