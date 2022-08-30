ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer, AL

ABC 33/40 News

Two men shot, killed in car on Inglenook Street

Two men were shot and killed while sitting in a car in the Inglenook neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to the Birmingham Police Department. Police have started a homicide investigation after the incident which happened in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street. A 911 call came in about multiple people shot...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Families of men sought by Jefferson County Coroner's Office located

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Jefferson County Coroner and Medical Examiner's Office located the families of two Birmingham men who recently died with the help of the public. 71-year-old James Cleveland Harvill, Jr. died Thursday, August 25 in the 1900 block of 19th Court North, Birmingham. The coroner's...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man killed in crash on Greensboro Avenue in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — A 53-year-old man was killed in a crash in Tuscaloosa Thursday just before noon. The Tuscaloosa Police Department said witnesses called 911 at 11:57 a.m. to report a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and 10th Avenue. Police said the department's...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

UAB football at Protective Stadium helping businesses boom

This is the second season since the University of Alabama at Birmingham decided to move from Legion Field to Protective Stadium and businesses in Birmingham's Uptown have been benefiting from the crowds. People who were tailgating in the area prior to the first game, said this is a much better...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Bryant Vincent gets first win as UAB takes season opener behind big first quarter

UAB was a big favorite in its season opener Thursday night against Alabama A&M. And it did not take the Blazers very long to show everybody why they were. Kicking off its second season at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, UAB needed less than a quarter to build a four-touchdown lead and points came in every aspect of the game. The Blazers recorded a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown, a defensive touchdown and a special teams touchdown before the first quarter ended. That momentum carried throughout the rest of the night as UAB eased to a 59-0 victory in interim head coach Bryant Vincent's debut.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

John Colvin throws 4 TDs, leads Mountain Brook to win in battle of unbeatens

The first full slate of region games in high school football got started Thursday night as Mountain Brook and Minor kicked off play in Class 6A Region 5 for the AHSAA Game of the Week on Thursday Night Lights. Both teams entered the week unbeaten but the Spartans showed why they are the favorites to win the region and why they are ranked No. 2 in all of 6A.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Fourth quarter comeback gives Samford win over No. 8 Kennesaw State

It was a back-and-forth battle during Thursday's season opener between No. 8 Kennesaw State and Samford. But under their home lights, the Bulldogs made just enough plays in the final quarter to erase a deficit and come away with an upset win to start the season. Samford scored the game's...
KENNESAW, GA

