Read full article on original website
Related
ABC 33/40 News
Two men shot, killed in car on Inglenook Street
Two men were shot and killed while sitting in a car in the Inglenook neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to the Birmingham Police Department. Police have started a homicide investigation after the incident which happened in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street. A 911 call came in about multiple people shot...
ABC 33/40 News
Families of men sought by Jefferson County Coroner's Office located
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Jefferson County Coroner and Medical Examiner's Office located the families of two Birmingham men who recently died with the help of the public. 71-year-old James Cleveland Harvill, Jr. died Thursday, August 25 in the 1900 block of 19th Court North, Birmingham. The coroner's...
ABC 33/40 News
One dead, two juveniles to hospital after shooting, car crash on Arkadelphia Road
One person was killed and two children were transported to the hospital after a car crash which involved a shooting on Arkadelphia Road in Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department has started a homicide investigation after responding to the incident. Just before 6 p.m., Birmingham Police officers were dispatched to the...
ABC 33/40 News
Man killed in crash on Greensboro Avenue in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBMA) — A 53-year-old man was killed in a crash in Tuscaloosa Thursday just before noon. The Tuscaloosa Police Department said witnesses called 911 at 11:57 a.m. to report a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and 10th Avenue. Police said the department's...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC 33/40 News
Murder suspect out of Mississippi wanted in connection to car theft in Hale County
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Bureau of Investigation issued a public advisory about a man wanted for murder in Mississippi and a separate vehicle theft in Alabama. Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Miss. is wanted for murder and is considered armed and dangerous. Police said Bush was...
ABC 33/40 News
Man carjacked at gunpoint, dog stolen at Cullman County gas station
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Phillip Lewis' car was stolen at gunpoint in Dodge City late last month. His pet dog, Little Dude, was inside the car when it was stolen and hasn't been seen since. "I was definitely afraid for my life," said Lewis. Lewis was pumping gas...
ABC 33/40 News
Police warn thieves can see through tinted car windows with cellphone cameras
A warning from law enforcement. Car break-ins and thefts continue to be a major problem. Home video from security cameras capturing some scary moments as thieves look for unlocked car doors in Tuscaloosa neighborhoods. Most thefts are due to unlocked car doors. Even if you have dark tinted windows don't...
ABC 33/40 News
City of Birmingham to host drive to support Mississippi residents impacted by water issues
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The City of Birmingham, along with the Christian Service Mission announced Friday, it will host a water and supply drive for the residents of Jackson, Mississippi. Jackson residents continue to deal with issues caused by severe flooding and a troubled water system. The drive will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ABC 33/40 News
Mayor Woodfin says BWW board continues to block bid process for automatic meter reading
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin released a statement on Twitter Thursday advocating for the use of automatic meter reading by Birmingham Water Works. Mayor Woodfin said board members are blocking the general manager from creating a bid process for automatic meter reading after an initial bid...
ABC 33/40 News
UAB football at Protective Stadium helping businesses boom
This is the second season since the University of Alabama at Birmingham decided to move from Legion Field to Protective Stadium and businesses in Birmingham's Uptown have been benefiting from the crowds. People who were tailgating in the area prior to the first game, said this is a much better...
ABC 33/40 News
Bryant Vincent gets first win as UAB takes season opener behind big first quarter
UAB was a big favorite in its season opener Thursday night against Alabama A&M. And it did not take the Blazers very long to show everybody why they were. Kicking off its second season at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, UAB needed less than a quarter to build a four-touchdown lead and points came in every aspect of the game. The Blazers recorded a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown, a defensive touchdown and a special teams touchdown before the first quarter ended. That momentum carried throughout the rest of the night as UAB eased to a 59-0 victory in interim head coach Bryant Vincent's debut.
ABC 33/40 News
John Colvin throws 4 TDs, leads Mountain Brook to win in battle of unbeatens
The first full slate of region games in high school football got started Thursday night as Mountain Brook and Minor kicked off play in Class 6A Region 5 for the AHSAA Game of the Week on Thursday Night Lights. Both teams entered the week unbeaten but the Spartans showed why they are the favorites to win the region and why they are ranked No. 2 in all of 6A.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ABC 33/40 News
Fourth quarter comeback gives Samford win over No. 8 Kennesaw State
It was a back-and-forth battle during Thursday's season opener between No. 8 Kennesaw State and Samford. But under their home lights, the Bulldogs made just enough plays in the final quarter to erase a deficit and come away with an upset win to start the season. Samford scored the game's...
Comments / 0