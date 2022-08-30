UAB was a big favorite in its season opener Thursday night against Alabama A&M. And it did not take the Blazers very long to show everybody why they were. Kicking off its second season at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, UAB needed less than a quarter to build a four-touchdown lead and points came in every aspect of the game. The Blazers recorded a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown, a defensive touchdown and a special teams touchdown before the first quarter ended. That momentum carried throughout the rest of the night as UAB eased to a 59-0 victory in interim head coach Bryant Vincent's debut.

