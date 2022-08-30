Read full article on original website
Related
‘Yellowstone’ Announces Crucial Character Will Return in Season 5
Season five of Yellowstone is getting closer and closer to its premiere date. Fans can’t wait to see what’s in store, but we just got a huge hint at some of the drama to come. TVLine is reporting that Q’orianka Kilcher is set to return as powerhouse attorney Angela Blue Thunder. The character last appeared in the season three finale, “The World is Purple.”
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
Ohio Man Stung by 20,000 Bees While Cutting Tree Branches
It sounds like one of every outdoorsman’s nightmares. Last week, 20-year-old Ohio resident Austin Bellamy was attacked and stung by approximately 20,000 bees, even ingesting several dozen, as he worked to help trim back branches for a friend. He’s currently hospitalized and, despite the severity of the situation, is expected to make a full recovery.
WATCH: Darius Rucker Reveals His Unbiased College Football Predictions
Darius Rucker is a big college football fan. But more specifically, the South Carolina native is a huge Gamecocks fan. As the first full week of college football action prepares to kick off, the “Beers and Sunshine” singer has some completely unbiased predictions about the upcoming season. Check out the video below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Chicago PD’ Star Marina Squerciati Nearly Missed Her Chance at Auditioning
While she has been on Chicago PD since the hit series first premiered in 2014, Marina Squerciati recently revealed that a health crisis almost kept her from auditioning for her famous role. During a recent appearance with Sean Hayes and Dr. Priyanka Wali on the HypochondriActor podcast, the Chicago PD...
Kelsea Ballerini Counts Her Blessings With Her New Single ‘What I Have’
There’s brand new music and a brand new tour coming from Kelsea Ballerini. “HEARTFIRST” has been burning up country radio this summer, and now the 28-year-old Knoxville, Tenn. native is giving us another peek at what to expect from the new album. The new single is titled “WHAT I HAVE.” Check it out below.
Utah Flash Floods Create Powerful Red Rock Waterfalls in Moab: VIDEO
The outdoors of the American Southwest has been hit hard with rainfall lately. It even caused Utah to go through flash floods in the beautiful red rocks of Moab. Floods aren’t uncommon in the Southwest. Dry and arid places typically go through seasons where they get most of their rainfall all at once. However, even with that in mind, there has been record rainfall in multiple states.
Utah Utes trail Florida Gators at halftime in Gainesville
Despite taking an early lead, the Utah Utes currently trail Florida at the half.
RELATED PEOPLE
Incredible Collection of Harley Davidsons, Indians and More Classic Motorcycles Goes Up for Auction
Following the death of an avid collector earlier this year, the Minnesota man’s classic motorcycle collection is going to auction soon. The extensive collection came together over the last five decades and will be up for sale later this month. Jim Hultman fell in love with classic motorcycles at...
Luke Bryan Urges Fans to Show Appreciation for America’s Farmers Ahead of ‘Farm Tour 2022’
Country music star Luke Bryan is gearing up the for 13th annual Farm Tour. The annual showcase of country music in support of American farmers is right around the corner from its first date. Even if you can’t make one of the six shows through America’s heartland, there are still ways you can support the cause and show appreciation for the farmers of America.
LOOK: Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning ‘Pre Gaming’ Behind the Scenes Ahead of CMA Awards Show
Luke Bryan absolutely refuses to slow down in 2022. News dropped last month that the country music megastar will co-host the CMA Awards with NFL legend Peyton Manning. The 56th Annual CMA Awards airs on November 9. The two-time Entertainer of the Year hosted the show in 2021, but this year, he’ll have company. On Friday, Luke Bryan shared a photo of the two prepping for the big event. Check out the post below.
NFL・
Outsider.com
553K+
Followers
59K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0