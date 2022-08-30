ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

‘Yellowstone’ Announces Crucial Character Will Return in Season 5

Season five of Yellowstone is getting closer and closer to its premiere date. Fans can’t wait to see what’s in store, but we just got a huge hint at some of the drama to come. TVLine is reporting that Q’orianka Kilcher is set to return as powerhouse attorney Angela Blue Thunder. The character last appeared in the season three finale, “The World is Purple.”
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Ohio Man Stung by 20,000 Bees While Cutting Tree Branches

It sounds like one of every outdoorsman’s nightmares. Last week, 20-year-old Ohio resident Austin Bellamy was attacked and stung by approximately 20,000 bees, even ingesting several dozen, as he worked to help trim back branches for a friend. He’s currently hospitalized and, despite the severity of the situation, is expected to make a full recovery.
OHIO STATE
Georgia State
Utah Flash Floods Create Powerful Red Rock Waterfalls in Moab: VIDEO

The outdoors of the American Southwest has been hit hard with rainfall lately. It even caused Utah to go through flash floods in the beautiful red rocks of Moab. Floods aren’t uncommon in the Southwest. Dry and arid places typically go through seasons where they get most of their rainfall all at once. However, even with that in mind, there has been record rainfall in multiple states.
MOAB, UT
Luke Bryan Urges Fans to Show Appreciation for America’s Farmers Ahead of ‘Farm Tour 2022’

Country music star Luke Bryan is gearing up the for 13th annual Farm Tour. The annual showcase of country music in support of American farmers is right around the corner from its first date. Even if you can’t make one of the six shows through America’s heartland, there are still ways you can support the cause and show appreciation for the farmers of America.
EYOTA, MN
LOOK: Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning ‘Pre Gaming’ Behind the Scenes Ahead of CMA Awards Show

Luke Bryan absolutely refuses to slow down in 2022. News dropped last month that the country music megastar will co-host the CMA Awards with NFL legend Peyton Manning. The 56th Annual CMA Awards airs on November 9. The two-time Entertainer of the Year hosted the show in 2021, but this year, he’ll have company. On Friday, Luke Bryan shared a photo of the two prepping for the big event. Check out the post below.
NFL
