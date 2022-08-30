Read full article on original website
Operation Lone Star leads to more than 300K migrant apprehensions, 335 M fentanyl seizures
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott provided an update on his Operation Lone Star led by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard. Abbott said the multi-agency effort is to secure the border and stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people...
Abbott, Texas Veterans Commission announce over $31 million in grants for veterans
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Veterans Commission announced Friday over $31 million in grant funding for veterans across Texas that will be distributed through TVC's Fund for Veterans' Assistance (FVA) Big Check Tour. This grant funding was approved by TVC Commissioners in...
Dunkin' Donuts to offer free coffee for teachers Sept. 1
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dunkin' Donuts is offering educators a free medium hot or iced coffee on Thursday, Sept.1. Participating locations in Texas will offer one drink per teacher all day. Dunkin’ is also hosting "Raise A Cup to Teachers" sweepstakes where guests in Texas can nominate a...
Body found inside a vehicle along Anthony Gap
ANTHONY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A body of a man was found inside a vehicle along the Anthony Gap also known as State Road 404. The body was discovered Wednesday around noon, according to the New Mexico Department of Public Safety. The New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau is working...
