WISH-TV
Carmel Police Department searching for missing mother and daughter
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing mother and daughter. Police are searching for Christina Tinson, 37 and her daughter Kindell Phillips, 13. According to police, Tinson was last seen driving her red 2011 GMC Terrain with an Indiana...
WISH-TV
ISP: Mother arrested for driving impaired with 2 children in car
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police say a woman was arrested for driving impaired with two children in the car Friday night. According to a release, ISP responded to a crash around 6:33 p.m. on I-64 near the 42-mile marker east of Lynnville. When police arrived, they...
WISH-TV
Revisiting the record-breaking Labor Day 2003 flooding in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Central Indiana was gripped with major flooding to start September of 2003. The amount of rain that ended up falling would lead to record-breaking stats that still stand to this day. The weeks leading up to the Labor Day 2003 flood were not all that quiet...
Tennessee man killed after crashing into back of truck in Indianapolis
A man from Tennessee was killed in a fiery crash Saturday on Interstate 65 southbound in downtown Indianapolis after he crashed into the back of a semi-truck stopped in traffic.
WISH-TV
Crash closes northbound U.S. 52 lanes in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Lanes are closed on U.S. 52 northbound near 450 North due to a crash, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies are advising drivers to avoid the area for the next hour. Investigators have not provided additional information regarding the extent of...
Body Found in Search for Missing 4-Year-Old Girl with Autism in Indiana: 'Heartbreaking'
Around 500 first responders and volunteers participated in the search party after Fiedwenya "NeeGee" Fiefe, a 4-year-old girl with autism, was reported missing Thursday in Indiana The search for a missing 4-year-old girl with autism came to a tragic close Friday in Indiana. After the state issued a silver alert Thursday for Fiedwenya "NeeGee" Fiefe, who was believed to be in "extreme danger" after wandering away from home, Plainfield Police Department announced that a body matching her description was found during a search by officials and local citizens. "Despite...
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested in killing of Elwood officer may be put to death
ANDERSON, Ind. — Security was tightened several notches Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse. People walking through metal detectors at the entrances were given TSA-like instructions: place all metal objects, all electronic devices, belts and shoes in a bin for scanning. Outside Courtroom 3, there were several armed...
WLFI.com
Wabash River search in Peru extends into week No. 2
PERU, Ind. (WLFI) — An in-depth search of the Wabash River extends into a second week. For about 10 days, divers with Indiana State Police have scoured the Wabash River bed underneath the Kelly Avenue Bridge in Peru. But ISP won't say what the dive team is looking for.
The Most Dangerous Road in Indiana Runs Right Through Evansville
Indiana is known as the "Crossroads of America", but which of these roads is the most dangerous?. While Indiana is full of roads that offer great scenery and make for a great Sunday drive, we also have a few sketchy roads throughout the state too. Whether they are very narrow, curvy, crowded with other drivers, or just full of potholes, I'm sure we can all think of a few roads that we tend to try to avoid.
WTHR
‘He may just be completely lying’ | Recanted confessions of Larry Hall cast shadow over multiple unsolved Indiana cases
INDIANAPOLIS — The following article contains major spoilers for the Apple+ TV limited series, ‘Black Bird.’. In one of the more disquieting scenes from Apple TV+’s limited series "Black Bird," suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser) grabs one of 21 handmade wooden falcons, scattered across a homemade map of the Midwest peppered with red dots, and holds it up to a dim light.
WNDU
Inmate death at Marshall County Jail under investigation
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Marshall County Jail Thursday night. Just after 9:05 p.m. Marshall County jail staff located an inmate that was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. The inmate, identified as Kelly Peterson, 53, of Culver, was alone...
abc57.com
15 year old teen missing from Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. -- The Marshall County Sheriff's Department is seeking help in locating 15-year-old Kianna Piner. Piner was last seen on Wednesday, August 31 at approximately 5:30 p.m. She is 5'7, weighs 125 pounds and has shoulder length brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black...
Indiana’s top town for fall named in national list
Fall fanatics are ready to embark on their favorite part of the year. They could be pulling the flannel out of the closet, filling up on everything pumpkin spice, or planning a trip to their local orchard as we speak. Indiana has plenty of spots celebrated for their fall beauty and activities. Digital magazine Trips […]
Current Publishing
INDOT seeking feedback on future of U.S. 31
Hoosiers from Hamilton to Fulton counties are being asked to weigh in on INDOT’s future plans for the U.S. 31 corridor, which stretches north to south to connect central Indiana to the northern part of the state. INDOT is in the early stages of a two-year study that will...
WANE-TV
Flags in Huntington County lowered for fallen Marine
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags in Huntington County to be flown at half-staff to honor U.S. Marine Sergeant Jackson Payne Wright who passed away on Saturday, Aug. 20 at his base in Kaneohe, Hawaii. Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset...
walls102.com
Tractor-Trailer crash takes life of Indiana man
STERLING – An Indiana man is dead after a tractor trailer crash on I-88 in North Central Illinois. The Illinois State Police say they were called on Monday evening to I-88 near Sterling for a westbound crash. Authorities say 63-year-old Jeff R. Barker left the roadway for unknown reasons, struck a tree and the truck became jack-knifed. Barker, the sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Whiteside County Coroner’s Office.
WISH-TV
Son’s sudden death could lead Indiana to fix how 911 works
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Did the inability of one 911 system to talk to another across a county line cost a 30-year-old Indianapolis man his life?. A common misconception is that 911 callers get the closest available first responders; that is not always the case. Boundaries for counties can get in the way.
Should Indiana move on from the death penalty?
Indiana is at a crossroads with the death penalty. No one has been executed in 13 years – with at least four men on death row having exhausted all appeals years ago. The problem is the Indiana Department of Correction doesn’t have the medications needed to carry out an execution. And it’s unclear if they […] The post Should Indiana move on from the death penalty? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
WLFI.com
Man arrested after Overlook Pointe shooting
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man is behind bars after a shooting late Tuesday at Overlook Pointe Apartments. Bryce Smith, 32, faces preliminary charges of criminal recklessness and intimidation, both while armed with a deadly weapon. Police say Smith pulled out a gun and fired one shot during...
Fox 59
Yorktown 18-year-old arrested for drunk driving, speeding at 125 mph
HANCOCK COUNTY — A Yorktown teenager has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes after driving recklessly at a high speed and driving under the influence. According to an affidavit, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a vehicle crash with injury in the 8000 block of North Indiana 9 in Greenfield May 28.
