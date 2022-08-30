The Ohio High School Athletic Association imposed the following penalties on three area schools that violated by-laws. Youngstown Ursuline High School violated Bylaw 4-9, Recruiting when personalized letters containing information pertaining only to the school’s athletic department were sent to prospective student-athletes in grades 7-12 in surrounding communities. In accordance with Bylaw 11, Penalties, the Executive Director’s Office has imposed the following penalties: 1) Ursuline High School is hereby publicly reprimanded; 2) Ursuline High School has been fined $750; 3) Ursuline High School was required to complete training with their administrators and admissions department regarding the recruiting bylaw, and 4) any high school student-athlete who transfers into Ursuline High School after receiving one of the aforementioned letters will not be granted a transfer exception to restore full athletic eligibility.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO