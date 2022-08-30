Read full article on original website
Nursing homes in PA. vote to strike, including New Castle location
About 700 workers from nursing homes across the voted to go on strike Friday, stating unfair labor practices as the reason for the walkout. The strike vote is taking place at facilities run by Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare in Pennsylvania. The Grove at New Castle is one of the facilities in the Shenango Valley that went on strike Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 a.m.
New women's pantry opens at Youngstown City Health Department
A new women's pantry has opened at the Youngstown City Health Department. The pantry is fully stocked with body wash, toothpaste, menstrual products, diapers and much more. The opening coincides with Infant Mortality Awareness Month, where the Youngstown area sees about 9% of infants die before their first birthday. "Right...
21 News Podcast: Mercy Health support for addicted mothers
It’s National Recovery Month in the United States and it comes at a time when we’re seeing discouraging trends in overdose numbers all over our viewing area. In some cases, this year appears poised to surpass 2017 for the worst year ever for fatal overdoses in Mahoning and Trumbull counties and the backdrop for addiction continues to change.
Austintown family honoring loved one with lemonade stand to benefit Animal Welfare League
A family in Austintown is honoring a loved one by raising money for the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County. It all started as an idea to honor their Aunt Mimi, who passed away unexpectedly in July at 47. The Kenyon family decided to donate the money made to AWL...
Lawrence County District Attorney releases results Mohawk hazing investigation
Lawrence County District Attorney Josh Lamancusa has released the results of the investigation of hazing allegations at Mohawk High School. Lamancusa says detectives interviewed 20 members of the Mohawk Varsity football team, three coaches, and numerous school officials. Detectives also reviewed Child Welfare Reports from the Lawrence County Children's and...
VALLEY COVID-19 UPDATE: Cases slightly rise in Mahoning, Columbiana Counties
Two out of three counties in the Mahoning Valley are experiencing a very slight increase in COVID-19 cases this week with Mahoning and Columbiana County reporting slightly increased case numbers. Columbiana County is reporting 367 cases this week (360.2 per 100k), Mahoning County is reporting 826 cases (361.2 per 100k)...
Mohawk hazing investigation complete, football to resume
A letter from the Mohawk School District superintendent's office Friday said the Lawrence County District Attorney has concluded the football hazing investigation. According to the superintendent's office, the District Attorney's office found that the conduct which occurred was not part of an institutional practice and had not occurred prior. The statement said the conduct was limited to a small number of players and no adults had preexisting knowledge of any hazing.
East Liverpool police captain placed on leave, accused of sending harassing texts
East Liverpool Police Captain Chad Tatgenhorst is off the job after being placed on paid administrative leave this week. Tatgenhorst has been charged with harassment by an electronic device in New Cumberland, West Virginia. Tatgenhorst turned himself in Wednesday, Aug. 31 to New Cumberland, W.Va. Police Chief Lester Skinner Jr....
Years Ago | September 4th
Vindicator file photo / September 5, 1982 | Youngstown State University cheerleaders herald the opening kickoff of the first game at Stambaugh Stadium 40 years ago before a capacity crowd of 15,833. The University of Akron ruined the Penguins' day with a last-second field goal by Dennis Heckman to give the Zips a 20-19 win.
Power outages reported in Trumbull, Mahoning counties
More than 5,000 people in Trumbull County are without power Thursday, with 2,035 homes and businesses in Girard, 1,453 in McDonald, and more than 1,00o in Weathersfield Township. According to the Ohio Edison power outage report, power is expected to be restored by no later than 2:30 p.m. In Mahoning...
Trumbull Dog Warden says charges against deputy warden not a reflection on organization
The Trumbull County Executive Dog Warden Michelle Goss issued a statement Thursday, Sept. 1, after Deputy Dog Warden Charles Parks was placed on unpaid administrative leave Wednesday. The statement said "It was brought to my attention by several staff members and volunteers that there was concern for how the dogs...
Canfield Fair livestock auction helps local food bank
From rabbits and lambs to pigs and cattle, the livestock auction at the Canfield Fair draws a big crowd. "It helps the community, what they're buying here," says senior fair board member Don Snyder. But when you consider who the auction helps every year, you might say it's the "GOAT".
Warren man accused of smashing Children Services windows back in jail
A Warren man accused of using a baseball bat to smash windows at the Trumbull County Children’s Services office is back in jail. According to court records, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Jeremy Feidler after he failed to appear in court Thursday to answer a charge of vandalism.
Parkman Road OVI checkpoint planned Friday night
As we head into the Labor Day Weekend, The Ohio State Patrol has announced the location of an OVI checkpoint planned for Friday evening in Trumbull County. Troopers say they plan to set up the checkpoint along Parkman Road between the hours of 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. In 1990...
Youngstown man accused of threatening Liberty motel guest with laser-sighted BB gun
A Youngstown man was arrested after allegedly threatening a Liberty motel guest with a laser-sighted handgun that turned out to be a BB gun. A 22-year-old Alabama man told police he was lounging on the patio of the Comfort Suites in Liberty Thursday evening when a man sat next to him and pulled a handgun from his hood pocket and talked about robbing him.
Patrol to reveal time, location of Trumbull County OVI checkpoint
As we head into the Labor Day Weekend, The Ohio State Patrol says it will announce the time and location of an OVI checkpoint planned for Friday evening in Trumbull County earlier in the day. In 1990 the U.S. Supreme court ruled that holding sobriety checkpoints without first notifying drivers...
Ursuline, Austintown Fitch & Liberty face penalties from OHSAA
The Ohio High School Athletic Association imposed the following penalties on three area schools that violated by-laws. Youngstown Ursuline High School violated Bylaw 4-9, Recruiting when personalized letters containing information pertaining only to the school’s athletic department were sent to prospective student-athletes in grades 7-12 in surrounding communities. In accordance with Bylaw 11, Penalties, the Executive Director’s Office has imposed the following penalties: 1) Ursuline High School is hereby publicly reprimanded; 2) Ursuline High School has been fined $750; 3) Ursuline High School was required to complete training with their administrators and admissions department regarding the recruiting bylaw, and 4) any high school student-athlete who transfers into Ursuline High School after receiving one of the aforementioned letters will not be granted a transfer exception to restore full athletic eligibility.
Shots fired at Canfield Fair
Authorities confirmed shots were fired at the Canfield Fair Saturday night. Canfield Police say they responded to a fight at the fairgrounds but did not have more information as the fair is not under their jurisdiction. We have reached out to the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office for more information on...
State Troopers looking for hit-skip driver that hit motorcyclist in Boardman
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for a hit-skip driver that injured a motorcyclist in Boardman. According to the release, the crash happened at the intersection of Market Street and McClurg Road around 11 a.m. Saturday. The motorcycle rider was driving north on Market Street when a car turned...
Meadville woman arrested for child labor trafficking
A Meadville, Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for her alleged part in a labor trafficking scheme in Mifflin County. State attorney general Josh Shapiro announced that 44-year-old Ellen Cummings ran Tip Top Resources/Go2Detailing, a car detailing business, with her boyfriend, Scott Mogel, who died in 2020. An investigation conducted by...
