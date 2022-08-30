ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Niles, OH

Nursing homes in PA. vote to strike, including New Castle location

About 700 workers from nursing homes across the voted to go on strike Friday, stating unfair labor practices as the reason for the walkout. The strike vote is taking place at facilities run by Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare in Pennsylvania. The Grove at New Castle is one of the facilities in the Shenango Valley that went on strike Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 a.m.
NEW CASTLE, PA
New women's pantry opens at Youngstown City Health Department

A new women's pantry has opened at the Youngstown City Health Department. The pantry is fully stocked with body wash, toothpaste, menstrual products, diapers and much more. The opening coincides with Infant Mortality Awareness Month, where the Youngstown area sees about 9% of infants die before their first birthday. "Right...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
21 News Podcast: Mercy Health support for addicted mothers

It’s National Recovery Month in the United States and it comes at a time when we’re seeing discouraging trends in overdose numbers all over our viewing area. In some cases, this year appears poised to surpass 2017 for the worst year ever for fatal overdoses in Mahoning and Trumbull counties and the backdrop for addiction continues to change.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Lawrence County District Attorney releases results Mohawk hazing investigation

Lawrence County District Attorney Josh Lamancusa has released the results of the investigation of hazing allegations at Mohawk High School. Lamancusa says detectives interviewed 20 members of the Mohawk Varsity football team, three coaches, and numerous school officials. Detectives also reviewed Child Welfare Reports from the Lawrence County Children's and...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Mohawk hazing investigation complete, football to resume

A letter from the Mohawk School District superintendent's office Friday said the Lawrence County District Attorney has concluded the football hazing investigation. According to the superintendent's office, the District Attorney's office found that the conduct which occurred was not part of an institutional practice and had not occurred prior. The statement said the conduct was limited to a small number of players and no adults had preexisting knowledge of any hazing.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Years Ago | September 4th

Vindicator file photo / September 5, 1982 | Youngstown State University cheerleaders herald the opening kickoff of the first game at Stambaugh Stadium 40 years ago before a capacity crowd of 15,833. The University of Akron ruined the Penguins' day with a last-second field goal by Dennis Heckman to give the Zips a 20-19 win.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Power outages reported in Trumbull, Mahoning counties

More than 5,000 people in Trumbull County are without power Thursday, with 2,035 homes and businesses in Girard, 1,453 in McDonald, and more than 1,00o in Weathersfield Township. According to the Ohio Edison power outage report, power is expected to be restored by no later than 2:30 p.m. In Mahoning...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Canfield Fair livestock auction helps local food bank

From rabbits and lambs to pigs and cattle, the livestock auction at the Canfield Fair draws a big crowd. "It helps the community, what they're buying here," says senior fair board member Don Snyder. But when you consider who the auction helps every year, you might say it's the "GOAT".
CANFIELD, OH
Parkman Road OVI checkpoint planned Friday night

As we head into the Labor Day Weekend, The Ohio State Patrol has announced the location of an OVI checkpoint planned for Friday evening in Trumbull County. Troopers say they plan to set up the checkpoint along Parkman Road between the hours of 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. In 1990...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Ursuline, Austintown Fitch & Liberty face penalties from OHSAA

The Ohio High School Athletic Association imposed the following penalties on three area schools that violated by-laws. Youngstown Ursuline High School violated Bylaw 4-9, Recruiting when personalized letters containing information pertaining only to the school’s athletic department were sent to prospective student-athletes in grades 7-12 in surrounding communities. In accordance with Bylaw 11, Penalties, the Executive Director’s Office has imposed the following penalties: 1) Ursuline High School is hereby publicly reprimanded; 2) Ursuline High School has been fined $750; 3) Ursuline High School was required to complete training with their administrators and admissions department regarding the recruiting bylaw, and 4) any high school student-athlete who transfers into Ursuline High School after receiving one of the aforementioned letters will not be granted a transfer exception to restore full athletic eligibility.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Shots fired at Canfield Fair

Authorities confirmed shots were fired at the Canfield Fair Saturday night. Canfield Police say they responded to a fight at the fairgrounds but did not have more information as the fair is not under their jurisdiction. We have reached out to the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office for more information on...
CANFIELD, OH
Meadville woman arrested for child labor trafficking

A Meadville, Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for her alleged part in a labor trafficking scheme in Mifflin County. State attorney general Josh Shapiro announced that 44-year-old Ellen Cummings ran Tip Top Resources/Go2Detailing, a car detailing business, with her boyfriend, Scott Mogel, who died in 2020. An investigation conducted by...
MEADVILLE, PA

