WUSA
9 things to do for Labor Day weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia | Sept. 3-5
WASHINGTON — As the weekend begins, here are a few events taking place across our area to ring in the month that brings us fall!. Every week, WUSA9 is giving you the details on at least nine local activities to check out in your off time. We'll give you three ideas (and, sometimes, a bonus item or two) every week each in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. Have any more events you think your neighbors should know about? Email the time, place and description to bashford1@wusa9.com.
WUSA
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin signs execute order to address teacher shortages
On top of the widespread learning loss, schools in our area are also struggling to hire teachers. Governor Youngkin signed an executive directive to speed that up.
