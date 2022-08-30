ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catch a whiff: SkunkFest returns to NE Ohio next month

By Laura Morrison
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39jALH_0hbXsXm500

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — Northeast Ohio’s SkunkFest is back in action this year, celebrating all things skunks.

The Skunk Haven Shelter is hosting the annual outdoor event at South Central Park in North Ridgeville Sept. 10, inviting not just owners of the stripped animals, but anyone interested in learning more about them.

Take a look at previous SkunkFests below:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G5Iqt_0hbXsXm500
    SkunkFest 2012
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xnmh9_0hbXsXm500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F9sww_0hbXsXm500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IjRXV_0hbXsXm500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uMdDf_0hbXsXm500
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45qPzk_0hbXsXm500
    Deb Cipriani (founder of Skunkfest), Dick Goddard, with Quazi and Skunky

Running from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., this year’s event features a skunk costume contest, vendors with skunk merchandise, speakers, games and more.

For all those questioning, skunks kept as pets are domesticated and descented. While the skunks at the event will be on display, the public is asked to look but not touch.

To enter, SkunkFest attendees can offer a cash donation or paper towels or natural grain cereal. Check out event details right here.

