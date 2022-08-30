Read full article on original website
2-state gas prices decline going into holiday weekend
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The Labor Day holiday is around the corner and GasBuddy officials say Friday is expected to be one of the weekend’s busiest travel days. And gas prices are making travel enticing for many. The average price Friday in Augusta is $3.21 per gallon, down from $3.66...
Kemp decides to renew suspension of Georgia’s gas tax
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday extended the suspension of the state’s fuel tax through Oct. 12. With Georgia’s gas prices at the low end nationally and with Augusta prices at the low end in the Peach State, drivers here are probably getting some of the cheapest gas around.
Roadway roundup: Ga., S.C. curb lane closures, boost DUI efforts
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This Labor Day weekend, troopers will be out looking for drunk drivers, and lane closures will be on hold – but not until crews get one last burst of work done at the state line ahead of the holiday. Georgia and South Carolina are once...
Millions in bridge, highway projects ahead for 2-state region
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says it’s receiving an additional $190 million from the United States Department of Transportation for upcoming road projects this year. The money comes from last year’s unused federal funding for different states and programs. MORE COVERAGE:. South Carolina is...
What to know as dove-hunting season opens in 2-state
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dove-hunting season opens Saturday in Georgia and South Carolina. “The opening day of dove hunting season is a highly anticipated event for wing shooters, and it always feels like the big kickoff for the fall hunting season,” said Alan Isler of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
Spike in drunken boating raises risks, Ga. wardens warn
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Labor Day weekend is a popular time for people to enjoy themselves, and one of the activities many enjoy is getting out on the water. Still, boating can be dangerous when alcohol is involved. Law enforcement officials expect Labor Day weekend to be busy as usual, which...
Ga., S.C. launch DUI crackdown for holiday weekend
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina are once again partnering to take drunk and drugged drivers off the road during the 31st annual Hands Across the Border impaired driving education and enforcement campaign. At the Georgia welcome center on Interstate 20, officials on Thursday provided an update on...
Ga., S.C. experts say new COVID boosters could prevent new surge
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Health agencies across the two-state region are getting ready for the rollout of the new COVID boosters shots that offer more protection against newer and more contagious variants of coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday endorsed the new shots, paving the way for...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Morning lows Sunday will be back down near 70 with afternoon highs reaching into the middle to upper 80s. Patchy dense fog will stick around through about 10 a.m. Sunday morning so be sure to use extra caution on roadways. Sunday will be another partly sunny to mostly cloudy day with scattered showers and storms expected, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will remain out of the east-southeast less than 10 mph.
Baby gators are grabbing some attention in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some baby alligators in North Augusta are all the rage on social media. They were born at Brick Pond Park. From photos we’ve seen, the litter is at least in the double digits. Some are arguing to let nature be nature, while others say...
DNR officials working to ensure a fun and safe holiday weekend
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In 2021, Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources saw seven incidents where boaters drove under the influence. Now, they’re seeing double these numbers. Officials are preparing for the Labor Day boating crowd this weekend. DNR wants boaters to have fun while being safe. Unfortunately, they’ve...
I-TEAM: Georgia sees long ER wait times, rise in nurse vacancies
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s beyond frustrating. You or your loved one need to see a doctor right away, but you end up waiting hours in the emergency room. The average wait time in Georgia is nearly two and a half hours. Burnout from the pandemic has resulted in...
Checkpoints, DUI crackdown to continue through Labor Day
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the U.S, on average, one person dies every 45 minutes in a crash involving a driver who was drinking before they picked up the keys. The U.S. Department of Transportation says about 30 percent of all traffic deaths nationwide involve a drunk driver. A family...
WATCH: Under the Lights | Week 3 highlights
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Here is a look at the highlights and scores from Under the Lights week 3. Check out News 12 at 11 every Friday for Under the Lights.
Atlanta hospital closure could make AUMC even more critical
AUGUSTA, Ga. - In two months, Augusta will have one of only four Level 1 trauma centers in the state. Wellstar-owned Atlanta Medical Center announced Wednesday it will shut down on Nov. 1 after experiencing more than $100 million in losses over the past year. “For several years, Wellstar has...
Smaller SC communities can apply for grants to develop tourism industry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism is now accepting pre-applications for a program designed to help bring visitors to undiscovered parts of the state. The Undiscovered South Carolina grant program was created to develop tourism in smaller, rural areas of the state, Department...
Education roundup: Aiken Tech raises $27,000 for scholarships
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. - The Aiken Technical College Foundation raised $27,276.51 for student scholarships during its inaugural Day of Giving on Thursday. In honor of the college’s founding on Sept. 1, 1972, the Day of Giving lasted 19 hours and 72 minutes. Alumni, friends, and community partners were invited to participate by giving to the foundation to support the student scholarship fund.
New arrest made in Burke County murder of Augusta man
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another suspect has been arrested and charged with the murder of an Augusta man who was found dead in Waynesboro. Ramando C. Williams, 18, of Augusta, was taken into custody Friday by Burke County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the US Marshals. Williams is being charged...
Annual Aiken's Makin turns 46 this year!
Two Dudes and a Boat Kayak Rentals talk about how to keep Augusta clean. Allegations have emerged against former Augusta District Attorney Natalie Paine. We have the details of the incident. Plus, more local schools are on alert due to threats of violence this week. What are schools doing to stop this? Here are your top headlines.
VA nurses protest for safer workplace conditions
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local nurses marched at the Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center downtown division near 15th Street on Thursday. Their main issues are retention and recruitment. A nurse we spoke to says they are battling long hours, including mandatory overtime, as the VA works to fill the...
