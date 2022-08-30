AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Morning lows Sunday will be back down near 70 with afternoon highs reaching into the middle to upper 80s. Patchy dense fog will stick around through about 10 a.m. Sunday morning so be sure to use extra caution on roadways. Sunday will be another partly sunny to mostly cloudy day with scattered showers and storms expected, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will remain out of the east-southeast less than 10 mph.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO