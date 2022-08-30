Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has served up its flavorful blend of Italian ice and gelati from its vibrant shop on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard since November 2021. While the long days of enduring Georgia’s scorching summer heat will soon be in our rearview mirrors — phew! — the desire for a cool, sweet treat never fades away. Besides, who can say no to the nearly limitless flavor combinations of gelati from our new favorite sweet shop, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice? With more than 55 locations spanning all across the southern U.S., Jeremiah’s has been serving up its blended gelati delicacy since 1996. The superior frozen treats have finally made their way to Suwanee and we couldn’t be more excited.

SUWANEE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO