Atlanta, GA

cobbcountycourier.com

Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb: Saturday September 3

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Saturday September 3 due to the possibility of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other counties in the region: “Isolate severe thunderstorms cannot be ruled out”

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Friday September 2 due to the possibility of thunderstorms, which are expected to increase in coverage through the afternoon. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Atlanta, GA
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Georgia Traffic
CBS 46

Fire delays traffic on I-285 south near Camp Creek Parkway

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fire on Interstate 285 south near Camp Creek Parkway in Fulton County is causing traffic delays. The fire started shortly at approximately 11:32 a.m. There have been several incidents in recent days on interstates in metro Atlanta. CBS46 is working to get more information. Check...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Area health systems recruiting AMC employees impacted by looming closure

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As hundreds of Wellstar employees grapple with the looming closure of Atlanta Medical Center (AMC), area health systems are stepping up to help those affected. Grady Health System, soon to have the only Level I trauma center in metro Atlanta, is actively recruiting AMC employees impacted...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

Visiting Atlanta, or just recently moved? Here are 10 things you need to know about the city

There’s plenty to love about Atlanta. It’s the capital of Georgia with just under 500,000 residents in the city proper, and is the eight-largest metropolitan area in the United States. It’s a beautiful city in a forest with lots of nature surrounding it, and it’s a quirky city full of history, culture and tradition. In many ways, the city feels like a small town disguised as a big city. Recently, many companies have either relocated to Atlanta or opened regional offices, and the city has been exploding in popularity amongst both tourists and new residents.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Atlanta Police launch death investigation in Buckhead

ATLANTA — Police are working to learn how a body ended up near a northeast Atlanta condo complex in Buckhead. Atlanta Police said the person was found dead along Pine Heights Drive off Lenox Road Northeast. This is by the Lenox Heights Condo community, near the Lenox Village shopping plaza.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Illegal trash dumping is a growing problem in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Trash is being dumped illegally in Atlanta neighborhoods, attracting rats and coyotes and raising concerns about sanitation and diseases. Residents said their call on the city government to solve the problem has gone unanswered. "People just drive through and throw it out," John Howard said, who lives...
ATLANTA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?

September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
COBB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Pedestrian killed in Gwinnett County hit-and-run

Gwinnett County Police are searching for a black Nissan Sentra driver who is accused of killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run Friday morning. The pedestrian was a 66-year-old man and his name has not been released. The driver was in a black Nissan Sentra. The accident happened at 6:20 a.m. on Club Drive near McClure Health Science High School. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the pedestrian had no ties to the high school.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
suwaneemagazine.com

Italian Ice, Ice Baby!

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has served up its flavorful blend of Italian ice and gelati from its vibrant shop on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard since November 2021. While the long days of enduring Georgia’s scorching summer heat will soon be in our rearview mirrors — phew! — the desire for a cool, sweet treat never fades away. Besides, who can say no to the nearly limitless flavor combinations of gelati from our new favorite sweet shop, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice? With more than 55 locations spanning all across the southern U.S., Jeremiah’s has been serving up its blended gelati delicacy since 1996. The superior frozen treats have finally made their way to Suwanee and we couldn’t be more excited.
SUWANEE, GA
