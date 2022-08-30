Read full article on original website
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
WellStar announces the closure of its Atlanta Medical Center, downtown location November 1, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Annual Beloved Benefit Raises $6M to support underserved communities in the city of Atlanta - Recap from June 7, 2022Tiana AllenAtlanta, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
CBS 46
FIRST ALERT | Rain, storms will be a factor to contend with this holiday weekend
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Our local weather pattern has undergone significant changes over the past couple of days. Wetter weather returns Friday afternoon and is forecast to linger through the weekend. A few rain showers may develop this morning; well before noon. But, rain remains spotty until this afternoon. Scattered...
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook for Cobb: Saturday September 3
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Saturday September 3 due to the possibility of scattered thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and Central Georgia.
Final 8 p.m. sunset in Atlanta until April happens this weekend
ATLANTA — The days are getting shorter. The final 8 p.m. sunset until April is Saturday, Sept. 3. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The next sunset at 8 p.m. or later is not until Apr. 4, 2023, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan.
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other counties in the region: “Isolate severe thunderstorms cannot be ruled out”
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Friday September 2 due to the possibility of thunderstorms, which are expected to increase in coverage through the afternoon. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions...
Atlanta homeowner says water runoff from city street flows into his home
ATLANTA — An Atlanta homeowner says for nearly a decade water runoff from a city street has been flowing into his yard and home. “Every time it rains a lot, we get a lake in front of our house,” Vincent Mayers said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
CBS 46
Heavy afternoon downpours submerge cars in Downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Heavy rain across metro Atlanta Tuesday left several roads flooded and at least one vehicle partially submerged along Peachtree Street SW in the downtown area.
CBS 46
Fire delays traffic on I-285 south near Camp Creek Parkway
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A fire on Interstate 285 south near Camp Creek Parkway in Fulton County is causing traffic delays. The fire started shortly at approximately 11:32 a.m. There have been several incidents in recent days on interstates in metro Atlanta. CBS46 is working to get more information. Check...
CBS 46
Area health systems recruiting AMC employees impacted by looming closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As hundreds of Wellstar employees grapple with the looming closure of Atlanta Medical Center (AMC), area health systems are stepping up to help those affected. Grady Health System, soon to have the only Level I trauma center in metro Atlanta, is actively recruiting AMC employees impacted...
AccessAtlanta
Visiting Atlanta, or just recently moved? Here are 10 things you need to know about the city
There’s plenty to love about Atlanta. It’s the capital of Georgia with just under 500,000 residents in the city proper, and is the eight-largest metropolitan area in the United States. It’s a beautiful city in a forest with lots of nature surrounding it, and it’s a quirky city full of history, culture and tradition. In many ways, the city feels like a small town disguised as a big city. Recently, many companies have either relocated to Atlanta or opened regional offices, and the city has been exploding in popularity amongst both tourists and new residents.
Atlanta Police launch death investigation in Buckhead
ATLANTA — Police are working to learn how a body ended up near a northeast Atlanta condo complex in Buckhead. Atlanta Police said the person was found dead along Pine Heights Drive off Lenox Road Northeast. This is by the Lenox Heights Condo community, near the Lenox Village shopping plaza.
Illegal trash dumping is a growing problem in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Trash is being dumped illegally in Atlanta neighborhoods, attracting rats and coyotes and raising concerns about sanitation and diseases. Residents said their call on the city government to solve the problem has gone unanswered. "People just drive through and throw it out," John Howard said, who lives...
Part of Highway 42 bridge closed due to tractor trailer fire
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A tractor trailer fire has closed part of the Highway 42 bridge in Clayton County Tuesday morning. This is directly over I-675. Right now, there are no details on how the fire started but crews have been working the scene since at least 6 a.m.
Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?
September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
Firefighters save 28 horses in Cherokee County after machinery catches fire inside barn
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Nearly 30 horses were saved from a potentially dangerous fire this week when Cherokee County firefighters arrived on scene to prevent the fire from spreading. The county's fire and emergency service posted about the episode on Facebook. It happened Thursday afternoon at a property on...
CBS 46
Old Fourth Ward community fears what will happen to AMC property after closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood is preparing to adjust now that Atlanta Medical Center announced it is closing in November. The Old Fourth Ward has seen a lot of changes after some rough years, but most recently there’s been a lot of development.
150-year-old historic courthouse catches fire in Fairburn, FCFD investigates
FAIRBURN,Ga. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire at a historic courthouse in Fairburn. The old Campbell County courthouse on northeast Broad Street caught fire Wednesday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Candace McCowan spoke to some of the...
accesswdun.com
Pedestrian killed in Gwinnett County hit-and-run
Gwinnett County Police are searching for a black Nissan Sentra driver who is accused of killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run Friday morning. The pedestrian was a 66-year-old man and his name has not been released. The driver was in a black Nissan Sentra. The accident happened at 6:20 a.m. on Club Drive near McClure Health Science High School. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the pedestrian had no ties to the high school.
Looking for an event on Labor Day weekend? Here is what's happening in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Atlanta is gearing up for a busy Labor Day weekend as it welcomes a plethora of popular events to the city for what is expected to be a very crowded weekend downtown. The upcoming holiday weekend offers Atlantans and visitors alike an opportunity to experience a taste...
suwaneemagazine.com
Italian Ice, Ice Baby!
Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has served up its flavorful blend of Italian ice and gelati from its vibrant shop on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard since November 2021. While the long days of enduring Georgia’s scorching summer heat will soon be in our rearview mirrors — phew! — the desire for a cool, sweet treat never fades away. Besides, who can say no to the nearly limitless flavor combinations of gelati from our new favorite sweet shop, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice? With more than 55 locations spanning all across the southern U.S., Jeremiah’s has been serving up its blended gelati delicacy since 1996. The superior frozen treats have finally made their way to Suwanee and we couldn’t be more excited.
Live Out Your White Picket Fence Dreams in This Newly-Listed Virginia-Highland Bungalow
With its white picket fence, pristinely landscaped yard, and charming bungalow-style architecture, this move-in-ready home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms.
