Autumn Ziemba’s son throws first pitch at Guardians game

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Former FOX 8 anchor Autumn Ziemba’s son threw the first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians game Tuesday evening.

Her son, Simon, was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in December 2017. He rang the bell at Children’s Outpatient Center in 2020 to mark the end of his three year battle with cancer.

Photo courtesy Cleveland Clinic

Now, nonprofit organization Empower Little Heroes invited Simon to throw the first pitch at Progressive field, Autumn announced on social media.

“He’s already practicing his pitch and we would love to have some friends in the crowd if anyone wants to join!” Autumn said in the post on Aug. 17.

The Guardians are facing off against the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch was at 6:10 p.m.

