ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Autumn Ziemba’s son throws first pitch at Guardians game

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Former FOX 8 anchor Autumn Ziemba’s son threw the first pitch at the Cleveland Guardians game Tuesday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZknY8_0hbXs79g00

Her son, Simon, was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in December 2017. He rang the bell at Children’s Outpatient Center in 2020 to mark the end of his three year battle with cancer.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KDn5M_0hbXs79g00
    Photo courtesy Cleveland Clinic
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hHmo2_0hbXs79g00
    Photo courtesy Cleveland Clinic
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02W1T6_0hbXs79g00
    Photo courtesy Cleveland Clinic
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nloi0_0hbXs79g00
    Photo courtesy Cleveland Clinic
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aDrGV_0hbXs79g00
    Photo courtesy Cleveland Clinic
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWVIK_0hbXs79g00
    Photo courtesy Cleveland Clinic
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CyFwh_0hbXs79g00
    Photo courtesy Cleveland Clinic
Cedar Point to host hiring event for HalloWeekends

Now, nonprofit organization Empower Little Heroes invited Simon to throw the first pitch at Progressive field, Autumn announced on social media.

“He’s already practicing his pitch and we would love to have some friends in the crowd if anyone wants to join!” Autumn said in the post on Aug. 17.

The Guardians are facing off against the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch was at 6:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

The Brew Kettle takes top honors at 2022 Cleveland Oktoberfest – winners list, photos

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Brew Kettle took top honors in the annual Cleveland Oktoberfest microbrew competition. More than two dozen judges – most of whom are certified through the Beer Judge Certification Program – evaluated beers. Judges looked to see if beers were brewed according to style guidelines by aroma, appearance and flavor. Dan DeRoos of WOIO Channel 19 and I were media judges.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Baltimore, OH
WSYX ABC6

Notre Dame fan credits OSU for saving his life

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Notre Dame both have a loyal fan base. But for some fans the decision on who to cheer on may not be so easy. For Giles Kennedy, one of the schools literally helped save his life. Kennedy has a life saving connection...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Principals close Shaw, Collinwood game to fans because of ‘heightened tensions’

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Collinwood High School’s first football game of the season tonight will be played without spectators. The game against East Cleveland’s Shaw High School will be at 7 p.m. at the Collinwood Athletic Complex. A note from Cleveland school officials said that because of “heightened tensions,” principals of the schools closed the game to fans as a precaution. The district did not release details as to why the decision was made.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cleveland Guardians#Cleveland Clinic Photo#The Baltimore Orioles#Nexstar Media Inc
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland Area

Do you reside in Greater Cleveland? Do you like a good hot dog?. If you answered yes to both of those questions, you should check out these local joints in the area. This bar in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood offers great vibes and great hot dogs. For one flat price, you get unlimited toppings on your hot dog. Their topping menu is large and includes eclectic ingredients such as bourbon pork & beans, chorizo chili, brie, white beer cheese fondue, SpaghettiOs, Froot Loops, bleu cheese coleslaw, diced tomatoes, creamy lime cilantro sauce, and more. They also have a vegan hot dog option.
CLEVELAND, OH
93.1 WZAK

Legendary Cleveland DJ Silver B Has Passed Away

Cleveland legend Silver B has passed away. He was 69. To those involved in the entertainment scene of Northeast Ohio, you’ve likely run into Silver B a time or two over the years. A genuinely warm and humble person, he stayed true to his roots while also consistently contributing to the culture.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

62K+
Followers
11K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy