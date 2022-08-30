Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
Flashback: Ex-WWE Star Returning After Nearly 20 Years Away From Company
It’s another spot for him. There have been all kinds of names throughout WWE history and some of them have had varying levels of success. While there are a handful who have reached legendary status, there are far many more who are little more than a name on a long list. Now one name who never got very far in WWE is on his way back in a way you might not have expected.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Reportedly Done With AEW
AEW has signed a number of former WWE stars over the last few years, but it looks like at least one name is finishing up with the company. Bobby Fish hasn’t been appearing on AEW programming in recent weeks and Fightful Select is reporting that AEW will not be renewing Bobby Fish’s deal.
PWMania
Dominik Mysterio Turns Heel at WWE Clash at the Castle
Dominik Mysterio turned heel at WWWE Clash at the Castle. Following Edge, Rey and Dominik Mysterio’s victory over The Judgement Day, Dominik turned on Edge and his father, Rey. During their victory celebration, Dominik hit Edge with a low blow, stunning the crowd. Rey then pleaded with his son...
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Makes Main Roster WWE Debut at Clash at the Castle, New Bloodline Member
Solo Sikoa made his main roster WWE debut at Clash at the Castle. During the main event, McIntyre goes on to avoid a big finisher attempt from Reigns. He then connects flush with his own and this leads to a big Claymore Kick leveling “The Head of the Table.” Drew appears to have this one in the bag again. He goes for the cover, but wait, another unexpected interference leads to a potential match-altering moment.
PWMania
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (9/2/22)
The WWE Clash at The Castle go-home episode of SmackDown on FOX was taped last Friday from Detroit, Michigan’s Little Caesars Arena. You can access the complete spoilers from the taping by clicking here. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have his Two-Year Championship Celebration on SmackDown,...
wrestlinginc.com
Theory Believes WWE NXT Star Is The Randy Orton Of His Generation
Theory bridged past and future in interview on the YouTube-based SHAK Wrestling, where he spoke about John Cena's impact on his personal and professional life while offering his pick on which wrestler could inherit Randy Orton's star spot in the WWE orbit. SHAK Wrestling host Shakiel Mahjouri questioned Theory on...
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Explains Why Brock Lesnar Walked Out Of WWE SmackDown
Ahead of the July 22 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Vince McMahon announced his retirement just a few hours before the show aired. It was reported shortly after that Brock Lesnar had walked out of SmackDown and his status for the show was in question. Eventually cooler heads prevailed and Brock did indeed make a brief appearance during the episode when he hit Theory with the F5.
ESPN
WWE Clash at the Castle: Roman Reigns survives with help from a new member of The Bloodline
In an instant classic for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns outlasted Drew McIntyre on Saturday before more than 60,000 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. "The Tribal Chief" needed three spears, two Superman Punches, two guillotines and even the help of a new member of The Bloodline, Solo...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Calls AEW Star His 'New Favorite Wrestler'
Big Sexy approves of the Best Bout Machine. Kevin Nash took to Twitter to respond to All Elite Wrestling's official account. AEW was highlighting Kenny Omega's entrance on this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite," and the former WCW Champion took to Twitter to declare Omega "my new favorite wrestler." Kevin...
PWMania
WWE Clash At The Castle Results – September 3, 2022
It’s Saturday, and that means it’s time for the WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 special event. The company runs the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales for the show that will stream live on the WWE Network via Peacock at 1p/10c, following a one-hour WWE Clash At The Castle Kickoff Show, which streams live via the company’s YouTube channel.
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Retains Undisputed Title Thanks to Solo Sikoa Interference at WWE Clash at the Castle (Pics, Video)
– Drew McIntyre had all of Cardiff, Wales behind him tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle, but it was not enough to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Roman Reigns was successful in beating McIntyre for the match, thanks to interference from what appears to be the newest member of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa.
PWMania
Attitude Era Star Returning as Coach at the WWE Performance Center
A former WWE superstar from the Attitude Era will be returning to work for the company. The following week, Bull Buchanon will spend the entirety of his time at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. He is the wrestler Brooks Jensen’s father, who is a star on NXT. According...
Yardbarker
WWE Clash at the Castle live results: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE heads to Cardiff, Wales this afternoon for its first major pay-per-view in the United Kingdom in more than 30 years. Clash at the Castle takes place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The show will be something of a homecoming for the Scottish-born Drew McIntyre, who challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event.
PWMania
WWE Legends Set for Free-To-Watch Fundraiser to Benefit Steve “Mongo” McMichael
This coming Saturday, September 3, AdFreeShows.com, owned and operated by Conrad Thompson, will play host to a unique fundraising event in support of former WCW and NFL star Steve “Mongo” McMichael. The purpose of the event is to raise money for Mongo so that he can continue his fight against ALS.
NFL・
PWMania
Triple H Addresses the Situation Between WWE and Sasha Banks
As was mentioned earlier, there were rumors circulating that Sasha Banks and Naomi could be making a comeback to WWE. Triple H discussed the current situation between WWE and Sasha Banks in an interview with Ariel Helwani of BTSport.com. “Time will tell. Communication breakdowns are terrible. There was a communication...
wrestlingrumors.net
The Gold Switches: Two New Champions Crowned In Different Promotions
Hand over the gold. Titles are the most important things in most wrestling promotions, as they are things that almost anyone can understand. Some wrestler has a shiny belt and someone else wants to take it away. That is the kind of thing that can drive a storyline for months and a title change means a lot. This week saw three titles changing hands on the same night.
PWMania
Former WWE Star to Debut on Tonight’s Impact, Opener and Main Event Revealed
The Good Brothers will defend the Impact World Tag Team Titles against Matt Taven and Mike Bennett in the opening match of tonight’s pre-recorded Impact Wrestling episode. Masha Slamovich will compete against Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Deonna Purrazzo in the main event of tonight’s show, which will mark Slamovich’s debut on Impact TV. The victor will challenge Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace at Bound For Glory as the new #1 contender.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Reportedly Requests To Be Released
The wrestling world has changed drastically since Vince McMahon announced his retirement and in recent weeks fans have seen some interesting names return to WWE. There’s a new regime in charge of WWE and it was recently reported that the company reached out to multiple talents who are currently under contract with AEW. This obviously didn’t go over well with AEW and a legal letter was sent to WWE regarding contract tampering after several AEW stars informed the company about what was happening.
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Universal Champion Returning to the Company
Former Universal Champion Braun Strowman is back with WWE. It was reported earlier this week by Fightful that discussions regarding his return were taking place, and it has been reported by PWInsider that he is scheduled to appear at RAW on Monday. Strowman was let go by WWE a year...
