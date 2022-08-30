Read full article on original website
Lubbock man arrested for driving while intoxicated and child endangerment, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A Lubbock man was arrested for driving while intoxicated and endangering a child on Friday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD responded to a wreck in the 900 block of Avenue Q and found Antwan Martin, 32, and a small child in the car. According to...
Vehicle crashes into South Lubbock business Saturday morning, 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews were dispatched the scene of a vehicle crash into a building in South Lubbock Saturday morning. The incident was reported around 11:10 a.m. in the 12100 block of Slide Road. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com the vehicle crashed into All-State Fence & Supply.
Nacho Daddy is here with their food truck
LUBBOCK, Texas—These aren’t just nachos, these are Nacho Daddy nachos. This food truck is serving up for Lubbock and surrounding areas for a good cause. Keep up with them on FB and Instagram: FB: NACHO DADDY, @NACHODADDY806.
The United Family always makes eating easy
LUBBOCK, Texas—This is a big weekend for eating. If you are entertaining for the football games or the long Labor Day weekend; Brenda Garcia can make it easy. The United Family can help you be weekend ready in the kitchen. Find a store near you at theunitedfamily.com.
Driver arrested after police chase, DPS said vehicle was stolen
LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Officer, Paul Naranjo, 35, was taken into custody by deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, following a pursuit that ended around 6:54 a.m. on Farm to Market Road 1729 and North County Road 3100. LCSO said the...
Lubbock woman dies in crash, north of Midland
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock resident, Becky Wilson, 53, was killed in a crash on Sunday, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report. The crash happened at approximately 11:00 a.m., on South Highway 349, six miles north of Midland. According to the report, Wilson veered into...
Latino Lubbock shares on Trends and Friends
LUBBOCK, Texas— Latino Lubbock shares more on Hispanic Heritage month. Pick up your September magazine or visit latinolubbock.net for all the updates.
DPS: Semi-truck overturns between Post and Snyder, no injuries
GARZA COUNTY, Texas — Emergency crews responded the scene of a semi-truck rollover crash in far southeastern Garza County early Saturday afternoon. The crash occurred around 12:20 p.m. along U.S. Highway 84 near the Garza-Scurry County line. The Texas Department of Public Safety told EverythingLubbock.com the semi-truck crossed the...
Dalhart football player injured in game passes away at UMC Children’s
DALHART and LUBBOCK, Texas — A Dalhart High School football player has died after sustaining a head injury during a game, according to a social media post by family. Sophomore Yahir Cancino was hurt during the fourth quarter of a junior varsity football game against Sundown High School in Dimmitt on Thursday.
2 died in head-on collision, Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Texas – According to reports from Floyd County Record, two people were killed Thursday night at approximately 8:30 p.m., following a crash near the intersection of Farm to Market Road 54 and U.S. Highway 62, just South of Floydada. Initial reports said a pickup collided with a...
English Newsom: Sipping on the South Plains
LUBBOCK, Texas—Each week we are sharing the story of eight different wineries in our region. This week our Sipping on the South Plains shares English Newsom. There is also a 30-minute show that will talk more on the high plains wine industry every weekend on KLBK.
Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Sept. 4-10
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:. **All Lubbock Public Library Locations will be closed on Monday, September 5 for Labor Day. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, September 6.**. Come to preschool storytime at the library! This...
The United Family launches Aisles of Smiles campaign to help MDA
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Throughout the month of September, all United Family locations across Texas and New Mexico will begin raising funds and spreading awareness about muscular dystrophy, ALS, and related neuromuscular diseases during the annual MDA Aisles of Smiles program to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA).
Sandlot Youth Sports offers a variety of sports and sign-ups are here
LUBBOCK, Texas — Sandlot Youth Sports offers a variety of sports for all ages. It’s time to get signed up for the Fall sports. Find them on Facebook to get all the details or reach out to Armando 806-786-6200 or Nick 806-451-8146.
Lubbock locals prepare to tailgate, ahead of first TTU home game
LUBBOCK, Texas – Residents across the hub city have already started to prepare for football season, setting up tents and tables for their tailgates. Tailgate Express, a Tailgating company has been helping organizations and families kick off their game day experience since 2012. “We’re setting up about 60 Different...
How much rain did Lubbock get this week? Here are the totals
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock and much of the South Plains received a large amount of much-needed rain between Saturday and Thursday, with most areas receiving at least one to two inches of rain. Lubbock got 2.68 inches of rain in that timeframe, according to the National Weather Service. Wolfforth...
WBU-Lubbock professor integrates personal experiences into his 35 years of teaching
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Teaching government and political science courses is personal for Clint Inmon. That’s because the 77-year-old educator has lived what he teaches. And for the last 35 years, he has shared his personal knowledge of politics with students as an adjunct professor at Wayland Baptist University’s Lubbock campus. Inmon’s primary assignment has been teaching American Government, but he has also taught Constitutional Law and Texas Government. His hands-on experiences bring to life the principles he teaches in his classroom.
CASA of the South Plains continues the 30 in 3 Volunteers Campaign through Sept.
The following is a press release from CASA of the South Plains:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — As the end of 2022 is approaching quickly, CASA is actively looking for 30 new Volunteers to walk alongside children in foster care. In the six counties CASA serves, there are approximately 1250 children who desperately need the gift of a CASA Volunteer right now. Throughout September, CASA is hosting four CASA 101 Informational Sessions for anyone wanting to know more about the pivotal role CASA Volunteers play in the life of a child in foster care. CASA’s final Volunteer Advocate Training Session will run from October 25 to November 3, so community members are encouraged to register for one of these upcoming CASA 101s as soon as possible.
THSRA Region 2 Rodeo to visit Levelland, September 9-10
LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Levelland will host the Texas High School Rodeo Association Region 2 Rodeo on September 9-10, 2022, at the Mallet Arena & Event Center. On Saturday, September 9 the rodeo will begin at 2 pm. Sunday’s activities will include church at 8 am and the rodeo will start at 9 am. There is no charge to watch the performances.
KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: September 1st, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!. Today: Showers and storms shift to the south, with skies clearing. Chance of rain: 20%. High of 82°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH. Tonight:. Mostly dry and cool. Low of 66°. Winds ENE 10-15 MPH.
