The following is a press release from CASA of the South Plains:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — As the end of 2022 is approaching quickly, CASA is actively looking for 30 new Volunteers to walk alongside children in foster care. In the six counties CASA serves, there are approximately 1250 children who desperately need the gift of a CASA Volunteer right now. Throughout September, CASA is hosting four CASA 101 Informational Sessions for anyone wanting to know more about the pivotal role CASA Volunteers play in the life of a child in foster care. CASA’s final Volunteer Advocate Training Session will run from October 25 to November 3, so community members are encouraged to register for one of these upcoming CASA 101s as soon as possible.

SOUTH PLAINS, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO