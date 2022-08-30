ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Los Angeles-area water districts discuss major shut down coming next week

By Kimberly Cheng, Cameron Kiszla, Sandra Mitchell
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NhaDT_0hbXrRRW00

A major water delivery pipeline will be shut down starting Sept. 6 for a long-term repair project.

In the meantime, residents and businesses are asked to forego all outdoor watering for 15 days, through Sept. 20.

“Agencies under the water-saving request include the cities of Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando and Torrance, as well as Central Basin Municipal Water District, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District and West Basin Municipal Water District,” the Metropolitan Water District said on its website .

The MWD offered tips for residents and businesses to help reduce water usage during the shutdown.

Prior to Shutdown

  • General Landscaping
    • Delay all new plantings until after Sept. 20.
    • Avoid fertilizing lawns and plants prior to the shutdown.
    • Weed your garden to help make more water available for your plants.
    • Set your sprinkler timer to the “OFF” position on the evening of Sept. 5.
  • Lawns
    • Aerate your lawn and add compost two weeks prior to the shutdown.
    • Set mowers for a higher cut or avoid mowing. Longer grass helps reduce evaporation.
    • Do a normal watering of your lawn according to your agency’s watering schedule prior to Sept. 6.
  • Shrubs/Flowers/Ground Covers
    • Water deeply and early the morning allowed by your agencies’ current restrictions on the last day prior to Sept. 6.
    • Add mulch around your plants and water beneath mulch.
    • Shade your plants where possible with sun cloth, canopy tents or umbrellas.
    • Prune plants to reduce leaves.
    • Water succulents and other desert plants as normal. Overwatering could harm them.
  • Trees
    • On the morning allowed by your agencies’ current restrictions on the last day prior to Sept. 6, deep-water your trees and shrubs with soaker hose or regular hose on a slow trickle. Water until the soil is soaked to a depth of about 8-12 inches.
    • Surround the tree with mulch before watering for added moisture retention.
    • Remember, native California Oak trees don’t require summer watering.

During Shutdown

  • Outdoors
    • Eliminate all outdoor watering.
    • Remember, two weeks of no watering will not kill your lawn. Though you will see a noticeable yellowing, it will improve once your previous watering schedule resumes.
    • Do not mow your lawn. Minimize the use of your lawn for playing, parking vehicles.
  • Indoors
    • Put a bucket in your shower to collect water as the shower warms up. Use for houseplants, sensitive outdoor plants and areas of the lawn that may show excessive stress (hot spots).
    • Take short showers (5-minute max).
    • Do not leave water running when washing dishes. Fill a small bin or bucket with water to wash your dishes in. When you’re done, use that water for trees and grass.

For more information, visit bewaterwise.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nypressnews.com

Parts of San Fernando Valley see rain, lightning amid heat wave

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) — As a brutal heat wave continues in Southern California, parts of the San Fernando Valley Friday evening saw some unexpected rain and lightning. In Sun Valley, steady rain fell for a short time, much to the surprise of residents. Drivers were caught off guard by...
BURBANK, CA
Antelope Valley Press

White substance coats Littlerock streets

LITTLEROCK — Los Angeles County Public Works employees, on Thursday, were cleaning up a spill of a road-treatment substance called magnesium chloride that spread over about three miles in Littlerock and Sun Village. “It was actually pouring down the street; it looked like some sort of water main break,”...
LITTLEROCK, CA
KTLA

San Fernando Valley briefly hit with heavy rain

Residents of the San Fernando Valley were the lucky recipients of a surprise summer shower Friday night. Rain was reported in Sun Valley and other nearby areas, and Sky5 captured more precipitation while flying through Burbank.
BURBANK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Burbank, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
Local
California Government
City
Beverly Hills, CA
City
Glendale, CA
City
Torrance, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Government
KTLA

No sign of oil after possible leak reported off O.C. coast

Officials announced Saturday morning that there were no signs of an oil leak, several hours after a possible sheen was reported near two oil platforms Friday night. Orange County officials received a report Friday night of a two to three mile long sludge streak near the platforms, dubbed Elly and Ellen, Orange County Board of […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

One-day-a-week outdoor watering schedule goes into effect in Pasadena

Tighter rules on watering outdoors went into effect Thursday in Pasadena.Residents who are served by Pasadena Water and Power are now under a one-day-per-week outdoor watering schedule. The schedule allows even numbered street addresses to water on Mondays, and odd-numbered street addresses to water on Tuesdays. All watering must take place before 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m."Every drop of water that we save now puts us in a better position in the future," PWP interim General Manager Jeffrey Kightlinger said in a statement. And as the unprecedented drought conditions continue in California and across the West, he said this...
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water District#Oak Trees#Compost#Water Usage#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
KTLA

3.6 magnitude quake hits Riverside County

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake struck just after 10 a.m. Saturday in the northwest area of Riverside County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor was recorded at 10:04 a.m. and struck about three miles northwest of Jurupa Valley. The quake had a recorded depth of just over 7 miles, according to the USGS event […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Three people suffer burn injuries from a fire near USC

Two adults and a child sustained burn injuries from a fire that broke out at an apartment building located on 1368 W 24th St, the Los Angeles Fire Department announced on Twitter. The adults, who have been identified as a 35-year-old male and 30-year-old female, and the 10-year-old child have been taken to a local […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Video: Flames shoot through downtown L.A. building’s roof

A commercial building in downtown Los Angeles burned for nearly an hour before firefighters were able to get the blaze under control Friday afternoon. The fire, which was reported just before 5 p.m. in the 700 block of East 17th Street, was contained by 5:48 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The 2,254-square-foot […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
KTLA

Los Angeles-area cooling centers helping seniors beat the heat

As temperatures reach into the triple digits across many parts of the Southland, cooling centers have become a haven for those without air conditioning. Los Angeles County has opened 160 cooling centers. Click here to see a map and see hours of operation. KTLA’s Kareen Wynter visited a cooling center at the Canoga Park Senior […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
TheDailyBeast

Los Angeles Evacuation Order Broadcast on TV in Error

As wildfires tore through California on Wednesday, the situation became even scarier for Los Angeles residents who saw an emergency evacuation notice appear on their TV screens. Scheduled programming was interrupted for viewers in Ventura County with a message that read: “Emergency alert system. A civil authority has issued an IMMEDIATE EVACUATION NOTICE for the following counties or areas.” The subsequent list included Los Angeles, Eastern North Pacific Ocean, and Port Conception to Guadalupe. But the Ventura Sheriff’s Department later tweeted to say the message was broadcast in error. Localized evacuations in northwestern Los Angeles county were carried out Wednesday amid the wildfire outbreaks. The false alarm comes after the public alert system at a nuclear power plant in New Hampshire needlessly told beachgoers to flee for their lives after “human error” messed up a routine test.The evacuation notice that was received by some Ventura County Residents on television was sent in error by the County of Los Angeles. There is no threat to Ventura County at this time and no need for residents to evacuate.#VCSheriff #VCOES— Ventura County Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) September 1, 2022 Read it at Bloomberg
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

City officials discuss potential 33-acre park

Although its possible construction and opening is not yet set in stone, the city of Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission heard this week about the city staff’s vision for a new 33-acre park in Canyon Country. The park, which is still going through an L.A. County...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Heat wave drawing more people to Southern California beaches

Southern California beaches tend to be packed on Labor Day weekend and more so this year, with a heat wave hitting our area. We saw people in the water, even in beaches included in Los Angeles County's Health Warning list for high bacterial levels like Mother’s Beach. Lifeguards advise people that wading in the water is fine, but that swimming is not a good idea.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
easyreadernews.com

Suspend outdoor watering, Hermosa, Redondo, PV

Residents of Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach, Palos Verdes and Hawthorne are asked to suspend outdoor watering from September 6 to September 20 to “to ensure we all continue to have enough water for health and safety..,” according to a press release issued Wednesday, August 31, by Cal Water, the area’s water supplier.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
KTLA

KTLA

70K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy