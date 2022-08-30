Los Angeles-area water districts discuss major shut down coming next week

A major water delivery pipeline will be shut down starting Sept. 6 for a long-term repair project.

In the meantime, residents and businesses are asked to forego all outdoor watering for 15 days, through Sept. 20.

“Agencies under the water-saving request include the cities of Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando and Torrance, as well as Central Basin Municipal Water District, Foothill Municipal Water District, Three Valleys Municipal Water District and West Basin Municipal Water District,” the Metropolitan Water District said on its website .

The MWD offered tips for residents and businesses to help reduce water usage during the shutdown.

Prior to Shutdown

General Landscaping Delay all new plantings until after Sept. 20. Avoid fertilizing lawns and plants prior to the shutdown. Weed your garden to help make more water available for your plants. Set your sprinkler timer to the “OFF” position on the evening of Sept. 5.

Lawns Aerate your lawn and add compost two weeks prior to the shutdown. Set mowers for a higher cut or avoid mowing. Longer grass helps reduce evaporation. Do a normal watering of your lawn according to your agency’s watering schedule prior to Sept. 6.

Shrubs/Flowers/Ground Covers Water deeply and early the morning allowed by your agencies’ current restrictions on the last day prior to Sept. 6. Add mulch around your plants and water beneath mulch. Shade your plants where possible with sun cloth, canopy tents or umbrellas. Prune plants to reduce leaves. Water succulents and other desert plants as normal. Overwatering could harm them.

Trees On the morning allowed by your agencies’ current restrictions on the last day prior to Sept. 6, deep-water your trees and shrubs with soaker hose or regular hose on a slow trickle. Water until the soil is soaked to a depth of about 8-12 inches. Surround the tree with mulch before watering for added moisture retention. Remember, native California Oak trees don’t require summer watering.



During Shutdown

Outdoors Eliminate all outdoor watering. Remember, two weeks of no watering will not kill your lawn. Though you will see a noticeable yellowing, it will improve once your previous watering schedule resumes. Do not mow your lawn. Minimize the use of your lawn for playing, parking vehicles.

Indoors Put a bucket in your shower to collect water as the shower warms up. Use for houseplants, sensitive outdoor plants and areas of the lawn that may show excessive stress (hot spots). Take short showers (5-minute max). Do not leave water running when washing dishes. Fill a small bin or bucket with water to wash your dishes in. When you’re done, use that water for trees and grass.



For more information, visit bewaterwise.com .

