Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Gov. Abbott, HHSC announce extension of emergency SNAP benefits for September
HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $344.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of September. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “SNAP food...
Click2Houston.com
Liz Cheney, other big names in the lineup for the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival in Austin
This month in Austin at The Texas Tribune Festival, Houston-area leaders, change-makers and everyday Texans will come together to think big and get inspired on all things politics, policy and the day’s news. The event taking place in the state capitol Sept. 22-24 will feature 120 panels focused on...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: Solar panel sales exploding in Houston; Here’s what you need to know to keep from being taken advantage of
MAGNOLIA, Texas – You’ve heard the expression “selling like hotcakes.”. Well right now in Texas, new companies and salespeople are getting rich selling solar panel power systems to homeowners. All of which creates the perfect environment for solar panel scam artists and shady business people. That’s something...
Click2Houston.com
Lamar Consolidated ISD approves billion dollar bond package that will make major improvements to the district
FORT BEND COUNTY – The November Election is right around the corner and voters in Fort Bend County will decide on a $1.72 billion bond package that will make major improvements at Lamar Consolidated ISD. “Lamar is now the fastest growing school district in the state of Texas,” Dr....
Click2Houston.com
Tenant claims apartment complex retaliated against her following complaints on living conditions
Management of an apartment complex in southwest Houston have been accused of retaliating against a tenant who spoke out against the condition of her unit, as well as others. “I just want them to fix my air and my mom’s air, and turn my lights back on so that I can pack my furniture and put it into storage until my house is ready,” said Samantha Fernandez, who also complained of mold in her unit.
Click2Houston.com
Humble ISD parents concerned about halfway house located near student’s new agricultural center
Some parents of students in Humble Independent School District are up in arms. They say they received a letter from the school district saying the new North AG Center is next to what is now a halfway house. “We have learned that a property within walking distance of the barns...
Click2Houston.com
Mayor of La Marque faces recall election this November
LA MARQUE – The city of La Marque Mayor Keith Bell is facing a recall election this November. Bell has been on the city council since 2004, he then served as interim Mayor before being formally elected to the position in 2021. “(He) operates in the shadows and (is...
Click2Houston.com
Disabled veteran files lawsuit against Pearland and Port of Houston
A disabled veteran who served in both the Army and Navy and was injured in a 2007 training exercise, has filed lawsuits against the City of Pearland and the Port of Houston. Robert Jones, 38, a father of eight, is a paramedic by trade. He told KPRC 2 Investigates Friday...
Click2Houston.com
Funeral arrangements announced for fallen Harris County Pct. 3 Constable Deputy Omar Ursin
HARRIS COUNTY – Funeral arrangements honoring fallen Harris County Pct. 3 Constable Deputy Omar Ursin were announced Friday. Ursin was shot and killed while picking up food for his family in east Harris County on Aug. 28. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, Sept. 8 at Inspire Church,...
Click2Houston.com
New I.D. scanning technology plays critical role in helping HPD catch fraud suspects in the act
HOUSTON – KPRC 2 has reported extensively on serial fraudsters, taking a deep dive into their elaborate scheme of recruiting people to help them buy vehicles from area dealerships using fake or stolen identification cards. Jeremy Phipps and Jareika Sanders are two of the latest, according to Houston police,...
Click2Houston.com
Deputies searching for woman who assaulted nail salon employee after refusing to pay $280 bill, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Deputies need help finding a woman accused of assaulting a nail salon employee after skipping out on a more than $200 bill in west Harris County. On Thursday, Aug. 7, deputies said the woman asked a salon employee located at 1103 S Mason Road to apply a specific nail application. When the employee finished the woman’s nails, deputies said the employee gave her the $280 bill, but the woman refused to pay and said she had no money.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: More than 70 emaciated animals, including donkeys, goats, found severely neglected at Liberty County farm, SPCA says
LIBERTY COUNTY – Investigators with the Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty unit rescued more than 70 animals found severely neglected at a Liberty County property this week. In a news release, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office arrested the property owner after deputies questioned them about dead animals on the property, located in Dayton.
Click2Houston.com
2 arrested on suspicion of smuggling 13 immigrants from South Texas to Houston by plane, Texas DPS says
WESLACO, Texas – Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested several people aboard a charter flight on suspicion of smuggling 13 immigrants to Houston. Just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, DPS troopers spotted a group of individuals being dropped off at the ramp at South Texas International Airport in Edinburg where it was reported there was suspicious activity within the group inside the airport, according to officials in a Facebook post.
Click2Houston.com
Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County, HCSO says
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County Friday, deputies said. Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stalled vehicle in the moving lanes of traffic on Eastex and Little York around 1 a.m.
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shot by childhood friend during argument in Spring, deputies say
SPRING, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by his childhood friend in front of the friend’s home in Spring Thursday, deputies said. Deputies with the Montgomery County Constable Precinct 3′s Office and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting in the 31200 block of North Head in the Imperial Oaks Subdivision around 11:15 p.m.
Click2Houston.com
Houston firefighters responding to 2-alarm apartment fire in west Houston
Fire officials are responding to a two-alarm fire in west Houston. According to the Houston Fire Department, the fire broke out at 2828 Walnut Bend Lane Friday afternoon. It is unclear what specific apartments in that area were impacted. No injuries have been reported. Officials are asking people to avoid...
Click2Houston.com
31-year-old man killed in small plane crash in NW Harris County identified, DPS says
Officials from the Department of Public Safety have identified a man who was killed in a small plane crash Thursday in northwest Harris County. According to officials, 31-year-old Christopher Jensen died when an SR-22 single-engine fixed-wing plane lost power and crashed into a tree. The plane immediately went down, landing...
Click2Houston.com
Parents arrested, charged after father admits he hit 9-year-old with extension cord
HOUSTON – The mother and father of a 9-year-old boy have both been arrested and charged, according to Harris County Precinct 4 constables. On Aug. 31, deputies responded to reports of suspected child abuse in the 23200 block of Cimber Lane. Deputies said when they arrived, they found the...
Click2Houston.com
Women robbed at gunpoint while one held child in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the three men accused of trying to rob two women at gunpoint. On Saturday, Aug. 27, Houston police said two women were walking to their vehicle in the 1000 block of Almeda Genoa when two suspects exited a newer-model gray sedan and ran up to them with handguns.
Click2Houston.com
2 women shot while sitting outside apartment in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Police are searching for two suspects accused of shooting two women while they were sitting outside of their apartment in west Houston Thursday night. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 9550 Long Point around 9 p.m.
