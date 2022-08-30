ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Gov. Abbott, HHSC announce extension of emergency SNAP benefits for September

HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $344.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of September. The allotments are expected to help about 1.6 million Texas households. “SNAP food...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates: Solar panel sales exploding in Houston; Here’s what you need to know to keep from being taken advantage of

MAGNOLIA, Texas – You’ve heard the expression “selling like hotcakes.”. Well right now in Texas, new companies and salespeople are getting rich selling solar panel power systems to homeowners. All of which creates the perfect environment for solar panel scam artists and shady business people. That’s something...
HOUSTON, TX
Tenant claims apartment complex retaliated against her following complaints on living conditions

Management of an apartment complex in southwest Houston have been accused of retaliating against a tenant who spoke out against the condition of her unit, as well as others. “I just want them to fix my air and my mom’s air, and turn my lights back on so that I can pack my furniture and put it into storage until my house is ready,” said Samantha Fernandez, who also complained of mold in her unit.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Mayor of La Marque faces recall election this November

LA MARQUE – The city of La Marque Mayor Keith Bell is facing a recall election this November. Bell has been on the city council since 2004, he then served as interim Mayor before being formally elected to the position in 2021. “(He) operates in the shadows and (is...
LA MARQUE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Deputies searching for woman who assaulted nail salon employee after refusing to pay $280 bill, HCSO says

HOUSTON – Deputies need help finding a woman accused of assaulting a nail salon employee after skipping out on a more than $200 bill in west Harris County. On Thursday, Aug. 7, deputies said the woman asked a salon employee located at 1103 S Mason Road to apply a specific nail application. When the employee finished the woman’s nails, deputies said the employee gave her the $280 bill, but the woman refused to pay and said she had no money.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: More than 70 emaciated animals, including donkeys, goats, found severely neglected at Liberty County farm, SPCA says

LIBERTY COUNTY – Investigators with the Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty unit rescued more than 70 animals found severely neglected at a Liberty County property this week. In a news release, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office arrested the property owner after deputies questioned them about dead animals on the property, located in Dayton.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 arrested on suspicion of smuggling 13 immigrants from South Texas to Houston by plane, Texas DPS says

WESLACO, Texas – Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested several people aboard a charter flight on suspicion of smuggling 13 immigrants to Houston. Just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, DPS troopers spotted a group of individuals being dropped off at the ramp at South Texas International Airport in Edinburg where it was reported there was suspicious activity within the group inside the airport, according to officials in a Facebook post.
EDINBURG, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man killed in 2-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County, HCSO says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County Friday, deputies said. Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stalled vehicle in the moving lanes of traffic on Eastex and Little York around 1 a.m.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man fatally shot by childhood friend during argument in Spring, deputies say

SPRING, Texas – An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot by his childhood friend in front of the friend’s home in Spring Thursday, deputies said. Deputies with the Montgomery County Constable Precinct 3′s Office and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a shooting in the 31200 block of North Head in the Imperial Oaks Subdivision around 11:15 p.m.
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston firefighters responding to 2-alarm apartment fire in west Houston

Fire officials are responding to a two-alarm fire in west Houston. According to the Houston Fire Department, the fire broke out at 2828 Walnut Bend Lane Friday afternoon. It is unclear what specific apartments in that area were impacted. No injuries have been reported. Officials are asking people to avoid...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Women robbed at gunpoint while one held child in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the three men accused of trying to rob two women at gunpoint. On Saturday, Aug. 27, Houston police said two women were walking to their vehicle in the 1000 block of Almeda Genoa when two suspects exited a newer-model gray sedan and ran up to them with handguns.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 women shot while sitting outside apartment in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Police are searching for two suspects accused of shooting two women while they were sitting outside of their apartment in west Houston Thursday night. Officers with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 9550 Long Point around 9 p.m.
HOUSTON, TX

