Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man detained after power was knocked out by vehicle crashing into a utility pole during major accident in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Missing Child Found After Forty YearsSam H ArnoldHouston, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Related
12 latest commercial permits filed in Conroe, including First Watch and Walk On's Bistreaux & Bar
The daytime cafe First Watch serves made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch items using farm-fresh ingredients. (Courtesy First Watch) Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Conroe area. The following projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and information may be subject to change.
Pearland to begin work on police training center in September
Construction is anticipated to begin on the city of Pearland's new police training center in mid-September. (Rendering courtesy city of Pearland) Construction is anticipated to begin on the city of Pearland's new police training center in mid-September. The center will be located at the old Fire Station No. 4 building at 2555 Cullen Blvd., Pearland.
Live Hydration Spa now open in River Oaks district
The IV therapy and wellness spa Live Hydration Spa Kirby opened Aug. 18 in the River Oaks district at 2800 Kirby Drive, Ste, A-100, Houston. (Courtesy Live Hydration Spa Kirby) The IV therapy and wellness spa Live Hydration Spa Kirby opened Aug. 18 in the River Oaks district at 2800...
Fulshear transit study results to guide next steps in city’s mobility
Those projects include local and regional commuter bus networks, new park and ride centers and vanpool services. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The city of Fulshear and Fort Bend County Public Transit have been collaborating on the Fulshear Transit Feasibility Study since August 2019. Now, they are looking to solidify timelines, secure funding, and identify costs for upcoming short- and long-range projects to increase mobility. Those projects include local and regional commuter bus networks, new park and ride centers and vanpool services.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Smoothie King opens a new location on Barker Cypress Road
Smoothie King opened its newest Cy-Fair location Aug. 30. (Courtesy Smoothie King) A new Smoothie King location opened Aug. 30 at 8828 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress. Smoothie King offers a variety of fitness blend smoothies with different add-ons for meal replacements or protein after workouts. There are approximately 263 Smoothie King locations across Texas and more locations worldwide. 800-577-4200. www.smoothieking.com.
Local Office Bellaire holds grand opening
Local Office, a shared work space rental business officially opened its Bellaire location at 4909 Bissonnet St. on Aug. 23. (Courtesy Local Office). Local Office Bellaire held its grand opening Aug. 23 at 4909 Bissonnet St., Bellaire. The shared office and work space building rents space for private offices, meeting rooms and a podcast studio. Local Office has a second location at 2617 BIssonnet St., Houston, near West University. 713-337-0909. www.localoffice.com.
Houston Advanced Research Center in The Woodlands celebrates 40th anniversary in September
Houston Advanced Research Center celebrates 40 years in September. (Courtesy Houston Advanced Research Center) Houston Advanced Research Center celebrates its 40th anniversary Sept. 7. Located at 8801 Gosling Road, The Woodlands, the facility provides scientific research and independent analysis on topics relating to water, air, energy and resilience. The facility is located in a LEED platinum-certified building, which is a net-zero energy building, meaning it produces more solar power than it consumes, according to HARC officials. 281-364-6000. www.harcresearch.org.
Bellaire hires new city manager following 2-year vacancy
Prior to her appointment as city manager, Citino worked in local government for 20 years, serving as assistant city attorney of Loveland, Colorado, for 13 years and seven years with the city of Houston, including three years as senior assistant attorney and four years as water planning director for the city’s public works department. (George Wiebe/Community Impact Newspaper)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kelsey-Seybold Cancer Center coming to Webster in 2023
Construction on the Kelsey-Seybold cancer center is expected to finish in October 2023. (Courtesy Kelsey Seybold) Construction on the Kelsey-Seybold Clear Lake Cancer Center at 18833 Gulf Freeway, Webster, is slated to begin in mid-September, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The construction of the 36,309-square-foot facility is expected to be completed by October 2023, and the cost is estimated at $17 million. Kelsey-Seybold is a health care company based in the Houston metro area with 34 locations.
I-45 frontage road construction to begin near Willis
Construction bids have been awarded for a frontage road extension along I-45 between FM 830 and FM 1097 in the Willis area. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Construction bids have been awarded for a frontage road extension along I-45 between FM 830 and FM 1097 in the Willis area, according to Emily Black, a public information officer with the Texas Department of Transportation. Construction is anticipated to start in September as of an August update from TxDOT.
Counseling center, boutique tenants moving into North Eldridge Parkway buildings
Phase 1 of the construction of new buildings at North Eldridge Parkway just south of Northpointe Boulevard is completed and occupied. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact Newspaper) Phase 1 of the construction of new buildings on North Eldridge Parkway just south of Northpointe Boulevard is completed and occupied, said Lester Jones, the...
10 businesses, renovations coming soon to Sugar Land, Missouri City
The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Harris County commissioners approve $750M flood mitigation grant
Commissioners approved a $750 million grant from the Texas General Land Office for flood mitigation during a special meeting on Aug. 23. (Kelly Schafler/Community Impact Newspaper) Editor's note: This story has been update to include additional details on the Sept. 8 public hearing. Harris County commissioners voted 4-0 to approve...
Painted Tree Boutiques celebrates grand opening in Kingwood
Painted Tree Boutiques celebrated the grand opening of its Kingwood location Aug. 27. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Painted Tree Boutiques celebrated the grand opening of its Kingwood location Aug. 27. Located at 1153 Kingwood Drive, the national franchise houses multiple vendors in each location that offer a wide variety of items, including home decor, clothing, candles and gifts. 281-623-4191. www.paintedtree.com.
Cajunville owner in Tomball seeks to open additional locations
The shrimp po’boy ($12.50) features fried shrimp dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and house remoulade served with fries. (Kayli Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Owner Blake Landry said he wanted to open a Cajun restaurant after not finding any good Cajun food in the Houston area. He left his job in the oil and gas industry and used almost all of his life’s savings—with his wife’s blessing—to open Cajunville in Tomball in February, he said.
Houston approves Midtown affordable housing project despite concerns about developer
A new affordable housing project for homeless individuals is moving forward in Midtown after the Houston City Council approved a $18.7 million loan agreement at its Aug. 24 meeting. (Courtesy Visit Houston) A new affordable housing project for homeless individuals is moving forward in Midtown after the Houston City Council...
Pretty Little Things Boutique celebrates 10-year anniversary in Kingwood
Pretty Little Things Boutique celebrated its 10-year anniversary in Kingwood on Aug. 8. (Courtesy Pretty Little Things Boutique) Pretty Little Things Boutique celebrated its 10-year anniversary in Kingwood on Aug. 8. Located at 1660 W. Lake Houston Parkway, the boutique offers a number of women’s apparel options, including dresses, tops, bottoms and accessories. Pretty Little Things Boutique also offers greeting cards and gifts for various occasions. 281-608-1057. www.prettylittlethingsonline.com.
Gatsby Hospitality Group eyes late September for opening of new seafood place on Waugh Drive
Baked oysters will be among the offerings when Gatsby's Fine Seafood opens in September. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) Following their conversion of Daisy Buchanan Lounge into an expansion of Gatsby's Prime Steakhouse in late 2021, officials with Gatsby Hospitality Group are now announcing plans for a new upscale seafood concept, Gatsby’s Prime Seafood, slated to open in late September.
Houston area sees growing union activity & record-breaking heat recedes
Workers at a Starbucks in Upper Kirby are pushing for unionization, in step with other Starbucks locations throughout the country. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) On the Sept. 2 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Senior Editor Shawn Arrajj discusses the rising trend of local workers considering forming unions, including workers at a Starbucks location. Also, reporter George Wiebe reflects on Houston's sizzling summer and what can be expected from the local effects of climate change in years to come.
Ace Hardware and 4 more businesses now open in Tomball, Magnolia
All Star 2 Ace Hardware officially opened Aug. 8. (Courtesy Terre Albert) Here are five businesses that recently opened in the Tomball and Magnolia area. 1. Modern Marketing & Media opened in Tomball in July, owner Amanda Trickey said. She said the business offers digital marketing services to clients, including social media marketing, website design, search engine optimization, paid ads, photography, videography and graphic design. The business serves Tomball, Magnolia, Spring, Cypress, The Woodlands, Conroe, Montgomery and Houston. 512-632-5662. www.modernmarketingandmedia.com.
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0