Read full article on original website
Related
My Clallam County
PA teachers call for strike Tuesday
PORT ANGELES – The first day of school has arrived in the Port Angeles School District, and schools are operating as normal today. But that might not last too long into the new school year. The teachers union has called a strike for this Tuesday. The announcement came Wednesday...
kpug1170.com
Teachers at second Western Washington school district vote to go on strike
Teachers at a second Western Washington school district have voted to go on strike and a third strike vote is looming. KOMO reports member of the Port Angeles Education Association have decided to strike rather than work without a contract. The current teachers’ contract expires Wednesday, August 31 and the...
My Clallam County
PA City Council to consider accepting nearly $1M share of opioid settlement
PORT ANGELES – On Tuesday, September 6, the Port Angeles City Council will discuss the terms of a massive settlement the State of Washington reached with 3 separate opioid distributors. Under the terms of the settlement, the State is eligible to receive up to $518 million, to be paid...
q13fox.com
Teachers in multiple school districts around the Puget Sound on strike
Seattle Public School teachers to vote on a strike on Wednesday. Port Angeles teacher to strike if new deal is not reached. North Thurston teacher to vote on new contract. Kent teachers remain on strike, no school today.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lynnwoodtimes.com
Jim Smith breaks his silence: The truth about the Racism Report
LYNNWOOD, August 31, 2022—In a third-party investigation by Haggard & Ganson LLP of allegations against Councilman Jim Smith concludes that “claims of race and sex discrimination” by City Executive Assistant Leah Jensen is substantiated but the claim of a hostile work environment by City of Lynnwood Race and Social Justice Coordinator Douglas Raiford was “not substantiated.” Below is an exclusive four-page statement given to the Lynnwood Times by Councilmember Smith addressing the attorney’s findings:
My Clallam County
Hurricane Ridge Road set to close for safety repairs
PORT ANGELES, Wash. – Hurricane Ridge Road in Olympic National Park is going to be closed to the public for 5 weeks starting this month while a road crew makes some safety improvements. Work will begin next Tuesday, September 6, and they’ll wrap it up on October 27. But...
Burlington officer attacked at hospital by suspect in earlier standoff
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A Burlington police officer was attacked at a hospital by a suspect who was arrested in an earlier standoff. Early Wednesday morning, Skagit County deputies and officers from Burlington and Mount Vernon tried to serve a warrant in the 1000 block of East Hazel Avenue in Burlington.
KUOW
Fishing boat that sank in orca waters ran into trouble 24 hours earlier
The fishing boat that sank off San Juan Island in August had run into trouble – apparently running aground – the previous day. The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies have declined to say why the boat sank, or even what it was doing before it went down, citing the ongoing investigation of the maritime disaster.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'She was amazing': Family seeking answers in Everett hit-and-run that killed 80-year-old woman
EVERETT, Wash. — Police are asking for the public's help finding the driver who struck and killed an Everett woman and then drove away from the scene. The family of 80-year-old Patti Oman is asking anyone with information about the crime to come forward. Oman's niece, Sarah Storm, said...
thenorthernlight.com
Blaine man arrested in Yakima for kidnapping and attempted murder charges across state
A Blaine man with multiple felony warrants was reportedly arrested in Yakima County August 3. Months prior, he allegedly shot a man in Ferndale and then shot at Lynnwood police who identified him as having a warrant out for his arrest. Lane Scott Phipps, 26, of Blaine, was wanted on...
My Clallam County
OPNET warns of latest drug threat targeting young people
PORT ANGELES – The Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team, or OPNET, has issued multiple warnings over the years about the dangers of fentanyl, and recent alarming overdose statistics are reason for even more concern. Today, OPNET asked us to help get the word out about information they’ve received from...
q13fox.com
15-year-old dies after Oak Harbor shooting
OAK HARBOR, Wash. - A 15-year-old has died as the result of a shooting in Oak Harbor on Tuesday afternoon. Police said they responded to a report about an erratic driver, followed shortly by another call that the vehicle appeared to have been involved in a crash. The driver of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q13fox.com
Kitsap Sheriff: Fugitive arrested, rammed patrol car trying to escape deputies
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Kitsap County deputies arrested a fugitive suspected of shooting at his ex-girlfriend. Authorities say 29-year-old Hayden Armstrong-Nunes had been wanted on a $500,000 second-degree domestic violence assault warrant since July 6. Armstrong-Nunes is accused of firing a handgun "in the vicinity" of his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend.
myeverettnews.com
From Strawberry Fields To Salmon Habitat Forever Between Everett And Marysville
Today we got a close-up look at Blue Heron Slough, a project restoring 353 acres of Snohomish River estuary habitat between Everett and Marysville. You can see the project from the flats along northbound I-5 to the east of the freeway. Most recently Biringer Farms grew strawberries on a portion of the land. This year, on August 9th two of the four dikes that were built in the early 1900s to convert the wetlands to farmland were breached. Here’s a video provided by the Port of Everett to show that process.
My Clallam County
Free concert set for Sequim Monday
SEQUIM — Local favorite Black Diamond Junction will present a free concert Monday, Sept. 5th. The outdoor concert, open to the public and family friendly, will take place in a field at John Wayne’s Rustic Waterfront Resort, 2634 W. Sequim Bay Road. The music will begin at 1 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawnchairs and blankets for seating.
anacortesnow.com
Fire engulfs section of Tommy Thompson Trail trestle
An early morning fire Tuesday destroyed roughly 60 feet of the Tommy Thompson Trail trestle across Fidalgo Bay. Trestle will be closed for months. A little after 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Anacortes Police Department officers responded to assist the Anacortes Fire Department with a fire on the Tommy Thompson Trail trestle between Fidalgo Bay Road and March's Point.
q13fox.com
Everett husband asks, 'Why us?' at vigil for slain wife
MILL CREEK, Wash. - On Sunday night more than 100 people gathered to honor the life of Irah Sok – the woman killed during a home invasion earlier this month in south Everett. Her husband, Mak, asking the question on everyone in attendance’s mind: "We’re good people why us?"...
My Clallam County
Suspected mail thief caught red-handed
SEQUIM – A suspected mail thief was caught red-handed just after midnight Tuesday after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle checking mailboxes on Olson Road in Sequim. Deputies arrived and spotted a spray-painted black sedan slowly driving westbound on Olson Road, the driver shining a flashlight...
KUOW
'It's almost like a light switch.' Everett doctor touts potential of new drug to break meth addiction
A new solution for treating methamphetamine addiction may be in the works. At Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett, emergency room doctors are taking part in a national trial using monoclonal antibodies to treat the addiction. Monoclonal antibodies became more well-known during the pandemic as a treatment for Covid, but...
kpug1170.com
Anacortes trail bridge burns
ANACORTES, Wash. – Police and fire investigators are trying to determine how a bridge on Anacortes’ Tommy Thompson Trail caught fire early Tuesday. The Anacortes Police Department reports that officers responded at about 1:45 a.m. and found a section in the middle of the repurposed train trestle engulfed in flames.
Comments / 1