Port Angeles, WA

My Clallam County

PA teachers call for strike Tuesday

PORT ANGELES – The first day of school has arrived in the Port Angeles School District, and schools are operating as normal today. But that might not last too long into the new school year. The teachers union has called a strike for this Tuesday. The announcement came Wednesday...
PORT ANGELES, WA
Jim Smith breaks his silence: The truth about the Racism Report

LYNNWOOD, August 31, 2022—In a third-party investigation by Haggard & Ganson LLP of allegations against Councilman Jim Smith concludes that “claims of race and sex discrimination” by City Executive Assistant Leah Jensen is substantiated but the claim of a hostile work environment by City of Lynnwood Race and Social Justice Coordinator Douglas Raiford was “not substantiated.” Below is an exclusive four-page statement given to the Lynnwood Times by Councilmember Smith addressing the attorney’s findings:
LYNNWOOD, WA
My Clallam County

Hurricane Ridge Road set to close for safety repairs

PORT ANGELES, Wash. – Hurricane Ridge Road in Olympic National Park is going to be closed to the public for 5 weeks starting this month while a road crew makes some safety improvements. Work will begin next Tuesday, September 6, and they’ll wrap it up on October 27. But...
PORT ANGELES, WA
KUOW

Fishing boat that sank in orca waters ran into trouble 24 hours earlier

The fishing boat that sank off San Juan Island in August had run into trouble – apparently running aground – the previous day. The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies have declined to say why the boat sank, or even what it was doing before it went down, citing the ongoing investigation of the maritime disaster.
ANACORTES, WA
My Clallam County

OPNET warns of latest drug threat targeting young people

PORT ANGELES – The Olympic Peninsula Narcotics Enforcement Team, or OPNET, has issued multiple warnings over the years about the dangers of fentanyl, and recent alarming overdose statistics are reason for even more concern. Today, OPNET asked us to help get the word out about information they’ve received from...
PORT ANGELES, WA
q13fox.com

15-year-old dies after Oak Harbor shooting

OAK HARBOR, Wash. - A 15-year-old has died as the result of a shooting in Oak Harbor on Tuesday afternoon. Police said they responded to a report about an erratic driver, followed shortly by another call that the vehicle appeared to have been involved in a crash. The driver of...
OAK HARBOR, WA
q13fox.com

Kitsap Sheriff: Fugitive arrested, rammed patrol car trying to escape deputies

KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Kitsap County deputies arrested a fugitive suspected of shooting at his ex-girlfriend. Authorities say 29-year-old Hayden Armstrong-Nunes had been wanted on a $500,000 second-degree domestic violence assault warrant since July 6. Armstrong-Nunes is accused of firing a handgun "in the vicinity" of his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend.
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
myeverettnews.com

From Strawberry Fields To Salmon Habitat Forever Between Everett And Marysville

Today we got a close-up look at Blue Heron Slough, a project restoring 353 acres of Snohomish River estuary habitat between Everett and Marysville. You can see the project from the flats along northbound I-5 to the east of the freeway. Most recently Biringer Farms grew strawberries on a portion of the land. This year, on August 9th two of the four dikes that were built in the early 1900s to convert the wetlands to farmland were breached. Here’s a video provided by the Port of Everett to show that process.
EVERETT, WA
My Clallam County

Free concert set for Sequim Monday

SEQUIM — Local favorite Black Diamond Junction will present a free concert Monday, Sept. 5th. The outdoor concert, open to the public and family friendly, will take place in a field at John Wayne’s Rustic Waterfront Resort, 2634 W. Sequim Bay Road. The music will begin at 1 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawnchairs and blankets for seating.
SEQUIM, WA
anacortesnow.com

Fire engulfs section of Tommy Thompson Trail trestle

An early morning fire Tuesday destroyed roughly 60 feet of the Tommy Thompson Trail trestle across Fidalgo Bay. Trestle will be closed for months. A little after 1:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Anacortes Police Department officers responded to assist the Anacortes Fire Department with a fire on the Tommy Thompson Trail trestle between Fidalgo Bay Road and March's Point.
ANACORTES, WA
q13fox.com

Everett husband asks, 'Why us?' at vigil for slain wife

MILL CREEK, Wash. - On Sunday night more than 100 people gathered to honor the life of Irah Sok – the woman killed during a home invasion earlier this month in south Everett. Her husband, Mak, asking the question on everyone in attendance’s mind: "We’re good people why us?"...
EVERETT, WA
My Clallam County

Suspected mail thief caught red-handed

SEQUIM – A suspected mail thief was caught red-handed just after midnight Tuesday after deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle checking mailboxes on Olson Road in Sequim. Deputies arrived and spotted a spray-painted black sedan slowly driving westbound on Olson Road, the driver shining a flashlight...
SEQUIM, WA
kpug1170.com

Anacortes trail bridge burns

ANACORTES, Wash. – Police and fire investigators are trying to determine how a bridge on Anacortes’ Tommy Thompson Trail caught fire early Tuesday. The Anacortes Police Department reports that officers responded at about 1:45 a.m. and found a section in the middle of the repurposed train trestle engulfed in flames.
ANACORTES, WA

