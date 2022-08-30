ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland's highest court has ruled that Washington, D.C.-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, because of U.S. Supreme Court decisions relating to constitutional protections for juveniles made after Malvo was sentenced to six life sentences without the possibility of parole.In its 4-3 ruling, however, the Maryland Court of Appeals said it's very unlikely Malvo would ever be released from custody, because he is also serving separate life sentences for murders in Virginia."As a practical matter, this may be an academic question in Mr. Malvo's case, as he would first have to be granted parole in...

