2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia BeachChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to StephVirginia Beach, VA
Former Virginia police officer sentenced to more than 7 years in January 6 case
A former Virginia police officer who was fired after breaching the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, was sentenced by a federal judge Thursday to more than seven years in prison.
The Supreme Court May Soon Face Its First Major Post-Roe Abortion Case
Conflicting decisions from two federal judges have set up a potential showdown over a Biden administration order meant to protect some abortions.
Maryland court rules DC-area sniper to be resentenced
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland's highest court has ruled that Washington, D.C.-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, because of U.S. Supreme Court decisions relating to constitutional protections for juveniles made after Malvo was sentenced to six life sentences without the possibility of parole.In its 4-3 ruling, however, the Maryland Court of Appeals said it's very unlikely Malvo would ever be released from custody, because he is also serving separate life sentences for murders in Virginia."As a practical matter, this may be an academic question in Mr. Malvo's case, as he would first have to be granted parole in...
The Verge
Virginia judge shuts down demand to ban book sales to minors
A Virginia judge has dismissed an unusual case that could have banned selling two books to children in the state. Following a hearing on Tuesday, Virginia Beach Circuit Court Judge Pamela Baskervill found that Maia Kobabe’s Gender Queer: A Memoir and Sarah Maas’ A Court of Mist and Fury failed to meet the standard for obscenity under Virginia law — and, more consequentially, that the obscenity law itself was unconstitutional.
Feds file notice of plans to seize Marilyn Mosby’s Florida condo if she’s convicted in perjury, mortgage fraud case
Federal prosecutors said in court filings that the government plans to try to seize Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s Florida Gulf Coast vacation condo if she’s convicted of perjury and mortgage fraud. The city’s top prosecutor is charged with two counts of perjury and two counts of mortgage fraud related to early withdrawals from her city retirement account and the purchase of two ...
D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, Maryland's highest court says
The Maryland Court of Appeals said, however, it's very unlikely Malvo would ever be released from custody, because he is also serving separate life sentences for murders in Virginia.
“Women were always crying”: Leaked video exposes Amy Coney Barrett’s secretive Christian group
Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the third day of her confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill on October 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images) Leaked video of a recent event hosted by People of Praise, a secretive Christian sect to...
Federal Judge Rejects Wisconsin Governor’s Request for $106,000 in Attorneys’ Fees in ‘Kraken’ Case
The federal judge who presided over the Wisconsin “Kraken” case has rejected Gov. Tony Evers’ (D) request for more than $100,000 in attorney fees, finding that she lacked jurisdiction. U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper said that even if she did have jurisdiction, she wouldn’t have awarded fees...
This man once claimed to be the last American slave and the oldest man alive at 130 years old
Wikipedia has a list of the last survivors of the American slave trade. There are at least 27 people on the list as being survivors while two have been discredited due to records being falsified or claiming the wrong dates of birth.
Widow of officer who died by suicide after Jan. 6 says White House didn’t give new line-of-duty law ‘the attention it deserves’
The widow of a police officer who died by suicide in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot said this week that the White House should have done more to draw public attention to a newly signed law that for the first time recognizes suicide as a line-of-duty death. Erin...
A Florida Judge Who Denied A Teen Girl An Abortion Because Of Her Grades Was Voted Out Of Office
Voters in Florida ousted two anti-abortion elected officials in separate races on Tuesday.
Trump supporter who took private jet to Jan. 6 riot and called Capitol police 'traitors' pleads guilty to federal misdemeanor
Katherine Schwab traveled to Washington, DC, by private jet before the Jan. 6 riot, prosecutors said. Video footage shows the Texas realtor calling Capitol police "traitors," per prosecutors. Schwab on Thursday pleaded guilty to disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. A Trump supporter who flew to Washington DC...
BET
Florida Teacher Quits After Posters Of Black Leaders Were Seized By School District Employee
A Florida teacher said he quit his new job at O.J. Semmes Elementary School in Pensacola on Tuesday (Aug. 9) after a school district employee allegedly removed pictures of Black leaders from his bulletin board. Michael James, 61, told the Pensacola News Journal that the images included depictions of Martin...
'Aspiring Proud Boy' who told his probation officer he was handing out Bibles on January 6 is sentenced to 4 months in prison on Capitol riot charge
Prosecutors said Bryan Betancur twice lied to his probation officer about his whereabouts in order to join Proud Boys at violent rallies.
Pennsylvania mom rips school district's 'double standard' for allowing 'Satanic Club' event
Pennsylvania parents are outraged after a school district allowed a "Satanic Club" event amid back to school festivities as students return to the classroom this fall. Northern York County School parent Ashley Lynn Crider joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss what she calls the district's "double standard" as it pertains to religious liberty.
BET
Newly Launched ‘Emmett Till Alerts’ Notify Black Leaders Of Racist Incidents, Hate Crimes
A new alert system launched Monday (Aug. 22) in Maryland notifies Black leaders about racist incidents and hate crimes. CBS News reports that the Emmett Till Alert, named in honor of the 14-year-old Black child lynched in 1955 in Mississippi, is modeled on the Amber Alert system. There are three alert levels, with the highest level signaling a great likelihood of violence or death.
90-year-old former Senator: Fighting racism relies on White people
Fifty-three years ago, a government commission investigated civil unrest and racial inequality in America. The results from the “Kerner Report” shocked the country but mostly faded into history. The last surviving member, Fred Harris, shares why.
Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social Security
( freebird7977/Adobe Stock Images) The state of Virginia is considered very tax-friendly for retirees. In fact, Social Security retirement benefits are not taxed in Virginia. Other types of retirement income, such as pension income and retirement account withdrawals, are deductible for up to $12,000 for seniors.
Jewish university appeals to Supreme Court after it is ordered to approve LGBT club
(The Center Square) – The oldest Jewish university in the U.S. has now appealed to the Supreme Court as the next step in a lengthy battle over whether the religious school has to recognize an LGBT club. The legal battle began last year when a group of students and...
New Teacher Shortage Research Shows Very Different Situations Across States
A new report casts doubt on the narrative of a widespread “national teacher shortage,” finding instead that thousands of vacancies appear to be localized so far in nine states across the country. Mapping the vacancies nationally, a recently published working paper and website crafted by three education researchers offers the latest, though incomplete, snapshot of […]
