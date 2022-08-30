ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Maryland court rules DC-area sniper to be resentenced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland's highest court has ruled that Washington, D.C.-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, because of U.S. Supreme Court decisions relating to constitutional protections for juveniles made after Malvo was sentenced to six life sentences without the possibility of parole.In its 4-3 ruling, however, the Maryland Court of Appeals said it's very unlikely Malvo would ever be released from custody, because he is also serving separate life sentences for murders in Virginia."As a practical matter, this may be an academic question in Mr. Malvo's case, as he would first have to be granted parole in...
MARYLAND STATE
Virginia judge shuts down demand to ban book sales to minors

A Virginia judge has dismissed an unusual case that could have banned selling two books to children in the state. Following a hearing on Tuesday, Virginia Beach Circuit Court Judge Pamela Baskervill found that Maia Kobabe’s Gender Queer: A Memoir and Sarah Maas’ A Court of Mist and Fury failed to meet the standard for obscenity under Virginia law — and, more consequentially, that the obscenity law itself was unconstitutional.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia State
Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Feds file notice of plans to seize Marilyn Mosby’s Florida condo if she’s convicted in perjury, mortgage fraud case

Federal prosecutors said in court filings that the government plans to try to seize Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s Florida Gulf Coast vacation condo if she’s convicted of perjury and mortgage fraud. The city’s top prosecutor is charged with two counts of perjury and two counts of mortgage fraud related to early withdrawals from her city retirement account and the purchase of two ...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Trump supporter who took private jet to Jan. 6 riot and called Capitol police 'traitors' pleads guilty to federal misdemeanor

Katherine Schwab traveled to Washington, DC, by private jet before the Jan. 6 riot, prosecutors said. Video footage shows the Texas realtor calling Capitol police "traitors," per prosecutors. Schwab on Thursday pleaded guilty to disruptive or disorderly conduct in a restricted building. A Trump supporter who flew to Washington DC...
TEXAS STATE
Newly Launched ‘Emmett Till Alerts’ Notify Black Leaders Of Racist Incidents, Hate Crimes

A new alert system launched Monday (Aug. 22) in Maryland notifies Black leaders about racist incidents and hate crimes. CBS News reports that the Emmett Till Alert, named in honor of the 14-year-old Black child lynched in 1955 in Mississippi, is modeled on the Amber Alert system. There are three alert levels, with the highest level signaling a great likelihood of violence or death.
MARYLAND STATE
New Teacher Shortage Research Shows Very Different Situations Across States

A new report casts doubt on the narrative of a widespread “national teacher shortage,” finding instead that thousands of vacancies appear to be localized so far in nine states across the country.  Mapping the vacancies nationally, a recently published working paper and website crafted by three education researchers offers the latest, though incomplete, snapshot of […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

