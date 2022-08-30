ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football rankings: Projecting the AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1

We're still a few days out from the latest college football AP Top 25 rankings after Week 1, but Saturday's results at the top of the poll will certainly shake up how things look moving forward after Labor Day weekend. Unranked Florida's home over Utah should cause a shakeup, along with Georgia's emphatic blowout of Oregon and Ohio State's highly-contested tussle with fifth-ranked Notre Dame.
Tennessee football OL Darnell Wright accuses Ball State of dirty play

Tennessee football offensive lineman Darnell Wright is accusing Ball State of a dirty play following Thursday night's season-opening win for the Volunteers. Wright posted a video on Twitter showing what appears to be a Ball State player pulling him down to the turf by the ankle during a passing play for Tennessee.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Everything Beamer said following the win

South Carolina used strong special teams and defensive play to record its first win of the season on Saturday night as it defeated Georgia State. Head coach Shane Beamer said his team beat a talented group on Saturday night and was thankful for the atmosphere the fans created. “Certainly, want...
ATLANTA, GA
What they were saying about Arkansas' win over Cincinnati

The Hogs were fortunate to take a 14-0 lead to halftime after seeing the Bearcats miss two first-half field goals, but the visitors came on strong in the third quarter and had a chance to tie or take the lead in the fourth. Jordan Domineck made a game-changing strip sack and recovery to give the ball back to Arkansas, and the Hogs made Cincinnati pay with a game-deciding touchdown after just two offensive plays.
CINCINNATI, OH
Everything Scott Frost said after the win over North Dakota

It was a bit touch-and-go for a few quarters between Nebraska and North Dakota. The Huskers found themselves in a close game with North Dakota in the second half as both offensive and defensive issues from last week lingered into the Huskers' second game of the season. After the game,...
FARGO, ND
Report Card: Nebraska grinds out ugly win over North Dakota

Nebraska football churned out a strong second half to help the Huskers overcome North Dakota 38-17 in a game that had the potential to get sideways. Tied 7-7 at halftime the Huskers came out and scored a quick touchdown and added another field goal, before North Dakota ripped off 10 points of its own to tie things back up. The Huskers then got a strong performance from its ground game to go along with a few important catches that allowed the team to pull ahead.
LINCOLN, NE
Three reasons to be encouraged, three reasons to be discouraged after Iowa's win over South Dakota State

Iowa found a way to survive on Saturday afternoon inside Kinnick Stadium as the Hawkeyes took down South Dakota State, 7-3. From the bat, the Iowa defense dominated and was able to take control of the game while the offense struggled to find a groove and that ultimately nearly spelled the Hawkeyes' doom in this contest. Iowa's special teams delivered for the Hawkeyes, and one could say that helped Iowa win this game.
IOWA CITY, IA
Wiltfong Whiparound: Oklahoma has major recruiting momentum

On Thursday's episode of Wiltfong Whiparound, we talked about Oklahoma, how they're trending for five-star defensive lineman David Hicks and the possibility that the Sooners could sign their best class in 247Sports history. All of that in the video above. Oklahoma is currently sitting on 22 commits and the 247Sports...
NORMAN, OK
KJ Jefferson continues to deliver for Arkansas

A year ago, the Arkansas coaching staff wasn’t 100% sure what they had in quarterback KJ Jefferson. Since then, Jefferson has left no doubt as to who ‘the guy’ is for the Razorback offense, and he came through when the Hogs needed him the most during the team’s Week 1 win over No. 23 Cincinnati.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Penn State’s ‘aggressive,’ confident approach at Purdue leads to key touchdown late in first half

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Penn State had 30 seconds to go 82 yards at the end of the first half at Purdue on Thursday night. Given that the defense had just weathered a long Boilermakers drive that ended with a turnover, it wouldn’t have seemed out of the ordinary for the Nittany Lions to take their four-point lead into the locker room for halftime.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Everything Illini coach Bret Bielema said after 23-20 loss at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Illinois had a 90.5% chance of winning when Caleb Griffin's 48-yard field goal sailed through the goalposts with 2:16 remaining to give Illinois a 20-16 lead. But Indiana quickly marched down the field on a 12-play, 75-yard drive to send the Illini home with a 23-20 loss, one that could sting when bowl bids are handed out and when Illinois calculates attendance for next week's nonconference game against Virginia.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Sunday Snap Judgments and Big 12 Rankings

The 2022 has begun. Every team in the league has now played a game and why not overreact to what we saw in Week One? Just like we have each of the last few seasons, we'll give a weekly breakdown of what we watched across the league. We'll talk The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly before getting to our Actually Accomplished Rankings. Take a look below, and share your thoughts in the comments.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
