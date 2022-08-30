Read full article on original website
Age, Temperament & More: Inside The Downfall Of Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin's Marriage
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin appeared to be the picture perfect Hollywood couple — that was until the model filed for divorce from her famous husband earlier this month. And while rumors swirled that they decided to end their 25-year marriage over a disagreement about their dog, it seems...
Sylvester Stallone Celebrates Daughter Sophia On Her 26th Birthday Amid Divorce: Photos
Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram on August 28, 2022, to pay a sweet belated 26th birthday tribute to his daughter, Sophia. “A VERY HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY TO MY VERY SPECIAL DAUGHTER, SOPHIA!!!” the Rambo icon, 76, captioned the photo gallery. Sly’s photos included a sweet cheek-to-cheek selfie with Sophia, a fun golfing photo, a graduation pic, and a throwback pic of Sylvester embracing Sophia. Surprisingly, the actor also included a pic with both estranged wife Jennifer Flavin, 54, and Sophia on either arm — Sly and Jennifer recently confirmed that they are divorcing after an impressive 25 years of marriage.
thedigitalfix.com
Horrifying Sylvester Stallone Demolition Man prop goes viral
An absolutely terrifying Demolition Man prop has resurfaced, and it’s freaking out the internet. Demolition Man, the Sylvester Stallone action movie, is soon to be celebrating its 30th birthday, and the prop (which sees a naked, cryogenically frozen Stallone) is a surprising early celebration of the anniversary of the ’90s movie.
‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ Gets Official Title, Adds More Stars
The long-awaited next entry in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise has picked up some massive talent. Recently, it’s been announced that Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are joining the cast, alongside Eddie Murphy, the central figure of the series. The film also got an official title. It’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. Now, the film is officially in production with Mark Molloy in the director’s chair.
digitalspy.com
First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4
Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
Top Gun: Maverick’s Val Kilmer Shows Off Incredible Gift for Movie’s Milestone Achievement
Val Kilmer is taking a well-deserved victory lap over the success of this year’s biggest blockbuster, Top Gun: Maverick. Though the film is streaming on demand, it’s still doing well in theaters. The veteran actor took to his official Twitter to share a fun memento the film’s producer sent him.
Mia Khalifa Mocked Leonardo DiCaprio's Latest Breakup & Said 'Maybe His Girls Outgrow Him'
The internet has been abuzz following Leonardo DiCaprio's recent breakup. He has been accused of not dating women beyond their 25th birthdays, and the latest public figure to weigh in on this raging pop culture conversation is Mia Khalifa. The former adult film star and present-day social media icon did...
thedigitalfix.com
Jean-Claude Van Damme used to be a bouncer for Chuck Norris
Jean-Claude Van Damme is one of the toughest action movie stars around, with numerous classics under his belt. Before Hollywood, he’d a varied career being a general tough guy, including serving as protection for one of the baddest of them all, Chuck Norris. The meeting happened soon after Van...
IGN
Jay Leno’s Garage: Exclusive "Brie Larson" Clip
Brie Larson, Captain Marvel herself, kicks off season seven with the newly released Nissan Z – and teaches Jay how to fly! Actor and TV host Alfonso Ribeiro reveals his secret passion! Car journalist and general funny guy Jonny Lieberman plays everyone’s favorite game show, Stump a Car Nerd! And Jay tours the Divergent factory, a car manufacturer that is revolutionizing the auto industry, with their latest in 3-D technology. Season 7 of Jay Leno's Garage premieres on CNBC on Wednesday, September 7 at 10PM ET/PT.
