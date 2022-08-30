Sylvester Stallone took to Instagram on August 28, 2022, to pay a sweet belated 26th birthday tribute to his daughter, Sophia. “A VERY HAPPY BELATED BIRTHDAY TO MY VERY SPECIAL DAUGHTER, SOPHIA!!!” the Rambo icon, 76, captioned the photo gallery. Sly’s photos included a sweet cheek-to-cheek selfie with Sophia, a fun golfing photo, a graduation pic, and a throwback pic of Sylvester embracing Sophia. Surprisingly, the actor also included a pic with both estranged wife Jennifer Flavin, 54, and Sophia on either arm — Sly and Jennifer recently confirmed that they are divorcing after an impressive 25 years of marriage.

