Regular-Season Roster Set: Who Got Cut and Why?

Recent draft picks Larrell Murchison, Dez Fitzpatrick and Theo Jackson join Logan Woodside, Brett Kern and others in search of another NFL opportunity.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans reduced their roster to the regular-season limit of 53 players Tuesday.

That meant that 28 players were released (one was waived-injured), including at least one player from each of the three most recent draft classes.

Here is a look at who got cut and why they failed to make it:

QUARTERBACK

• Logan Woodside: It became apparent as things went that training camp and the preseason was all about making sure Malik Willis was prepared to be the No. 2 quarterback. The issue now is whether Woodside returns to the practice squad or tries to find a better situation elsewhere.

RUNNING BACK

• Trenton Cannon: He was expected to be a special teams stalwart and the likely kickoff return man. Kyle Philips’ versatility as a return man and the emergence of undrafted rookie Julius Chestnut as a fit for the offense did him in.

OFFENSIVE LINE

• Christian DiLauro, T: He might have been the primary backup at both tackle spots. Then, veteran Dennis Daley was acquired in a trade on Monday, and there was no room for DiLauro.

•Jordan Roos, G: He looked like the No. 3 guard throughout the preseason and was the first choice to fill in when left guard Nate Davis was injured. His inability to play a second position hurt him when considering who would fill the depth spots.

• Xavier Newman, G/C: Mentioned by the head coach as a player who performed well in camp, he is undrafted rookie who lacks the experience to be on the 53-man roster at this point. He’s likely headed to the practice squad and could be promoted during the season if injury issues arise.

• Willie Wright, G/C: Added after the start of training camp because of injury issues, he pretty much was always a guy who was there to help the team get through practices effectively.

• Jalen McKenzie, T: An undrafted rookie who had his moments, he never found his way up the depth chart despite all of the uncertainty at tackle.

• Andrew Rupcich, T: See: Jalen McKenzie (above).

• Hayden Howerton, G: An undrafted rookie, he showed the kind of work ethic coaches like but never made a big move up the depth chart throughout the offseason.

TIGHT END

• Tommy Hudson (waived-injured): The trio of Austin Hooper, Geoff Swaim and rookie Chig Okonkwo was well-established with all three having a clearly defined role. That left no room for Hudson, who has been on and off the roster—and oft-injured – for the past two years.

• David Wells: Added during training camp, he is a big body who moves well, But – again – there really was no room for him to make a push for a roster spot.

• Thomas Odukoya: A undrafted rookie, it would have taken some serious turmoil (read: injuries) at this position for him to have had any kind of legitimate chance to make the roster.

WIDE RECEIVER

• Dez Fitzpatrick: For the second time in as many years, the 2020 fourth-round draft pick did not show the consistency or reliability in training camp and preseason games to convince franchise officials to keep him on the roster.

• Cody Hollister: An injury sidelined him for a time early in camp. There was an opportunity for him to push for a roster spot this season, but in his absence Racey McMath emerged as a role player on offense.

• Mason Kinsey: The Division III product is an easy guy to root for but easily was the second choice (at best) as slot receiver/returner behind rookie Kyle Philips, a fifth-round pick in this business.

• Reggie Roberson Jr.: The undrafted rookie is 5-foot-11, 193, which is not exactly a fit with the Titans’ preference for big, physical wide receivers.

DEFENSIVE LINE

• Larrell Murchison: A 2020 draft pick, he did not establish a regular role for himself in his first two seasons and did not distinguish himself against heavy competition in this training camp and preseason.

• Jayden Peevy: An undrafted rookie out of Texas A&M, he was one of the guys who allowed Jeffery Simmons and Denico Autry to sit out the preseason games.

• Sam Okuayinonu: An active and disruptive player who lead all Titans defensive linemen in preseason tackles with eight, he is an undrafted rookie who will have to wait for his opportunity.

INSIDE LINEBACKER

• Jack Gibbens: He was one of the best and most productive of this year’s rookie free agents. He led the Titans in preseason tackles, but coaches opted for veterans Dylan Cole and Joe Jones and 2022 draft pick Chance Campbell as the backups at this spot.

• Joe Jones: He did just about everything he could to make the roster. He was a core special teams player and showed real effort on defense. Ultimately, there was just no room.

OUTSIDE LINEBACKER

• David Anenih: He was productive as a pass rusher late in the preseason games, which makes him very much a developmental project. Ultimately, he could turn out to be the guy coaches wanted Derick Roberson to be in recent seasons.

CORNERBACK

• Chris Jackson: Since being selected in the seventh round of the 2020 draft, his primary role has been as a slot cornerback. With Elijah Molden and Ugo Amadi (plus Roger McCreary’s ability to slide inside), there simply is not room for him any longer.

• Greg Mabin: The oldest cornerback on the training camp roster is a bridesmaid once again. Someone always seems to want him around but is not willing to commit to him as a regular part of the team.

• Tre Swilling: He has a notable pedigree (his father had a 12-year NFL career), but like Avery he is an undrafted rookie at a spot where there really was no room for such guys to make the final roster.

SAFETY

• Theo Jackson: He missed a lot of time in training camp with an injury, which opened the door for Josh Kalu to show that he is more than just a special teams performer. Now, can they get the first of this year’s two sixth-round picks through to the practice squad?

• Adrian Colbert: A veteran added during training camp, he showed good speed and an ability to pick up things quickly. But he could not unseat others who had been around longer.

• Tyree Gillespie: Acquired in a trade with Las Vegas late in camp, he likely lost his spot when Ugo Amadi was acquired days later. Amadi is more adept at playing the slot and can rotate in at other spots when needed.

PUNTER

• Brett Kern: The longest-tenured Titan lost his spot to strong-legged rookie Ryan Stonehouse as franchise officials seized an opportunity to get younger and cheaper even though Kern, a three-time Pro Bowler, looked as effective as ever.