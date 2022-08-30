ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rush Posts Career Night in Loss

ARLINGTON, Texas – Treyaunna Rush finished with a career-high 26 kills in a 3-2 (23-25, 26-28, 25-16, 25-14, 13-15) Mean Green loss against Providence on Friday at College Park Center. Rush's performance marks the second-consecutive match in which she recorded 20 or more kills. She totaled 29.5 points adding...
Soccer Suffers First Loss

DENTON — The North Texas women's soccer team suffered its first loss of the season Thursday night with a 3-2 defeat at home against Oklahoma. It is only UNT's third home loss in its last 46 home matches. "It'll be a learning experience for us," said senior Madi Drenowatz...
Historical Rivals Await at UTA Classic

ARLINGTON, Texas – North Texas volleyball will travel to the familiar confines of College Park Center on the campus of the University of Texas at Arlington for the UTA Classic. The Mean Green will open its weekend set with a matchup against Providence on Friday at 4 p.m. The...
Cross Country Opens 2022 Slate at Incarnate Word

DENTON, Texas – North Texas cross country will begin its first season under new coach Erik Stevens Friday night with the UIW Twilight in San Antonio, Texas. "I'm super excited," Stevens said. "Number one, being my first meet as the head coach here, I've seen a ton of potential within the department. I'm just excited to get things going and get the program off to a solid start overall for both track and cross country."
Neiva, Zerby Lead Mean Green XC at UIW Twilight

DENTON, Texas – Victor Neiva finished as the runner-up in the men's 6K, and Brenna Zerby placed 11th in the women's 4K to lead North Texas Cross Country to fourth and sixth-place finishes, respectively, Friday night at the UIW Twilight in San Antonio. Neiva, a junior from Keller, Texas,...
