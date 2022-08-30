DENTON, Texas – North Texas cross country will begin its first season under new coach Erik Stevens Friday night with the UIW Twilight in San Antonio, Texas. "I'm super excited," Stevens said. "Number one, being my first meet as the head coach here, I've seen a ton of potential within the department. I'm just excited to get things going and get the program off to a solid start overall for both track and cross country."

DENTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO