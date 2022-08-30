Effective: 2022-09-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: East Bay Hills; East Bay Interior Valleys; Eastern Santa Clara Hills; North Bay Interior Mountains; North Bay Interior Valleys; Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose; Santa Cruz Mountains; Sonoma Coastal Range EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Interior portions of the San Francisco Bay Area including the North Bay, East Bay and Santa Clara valleys. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures will occur across the region`s interior and in the higher terrain each afternoon with mild to warm overnight temperatures providing little relief from the heat.

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO