Heat Advisory issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Northern Washoe County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties; Northern Washoe County HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures near 100. * WHERE...Northern Washoe County, Surprise Valley California, Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties and Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for East Bay Hills, East Bay Interior Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: East Bay Hills; East Bay Interior Valleys; Eastern Santa Clara Hills; North Bay Interior Mountains; North Bay Interior Valleys; Santa Clara Valley Including San Jose; Santa Cruz Mountains; Sonoma Coastal Range EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107 expected. * WHERE...Interior portions of the San Francisco Bay Area including the North Bay, East Bay and Santa Clara valleys. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures will occur across the region`s interior and in the higher terrain each afternoon with mild to warm overnight temperatures providing little relief from the heat.
Heat Advisory issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 103. * WHERE...Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heat Advisory issued for Marin Coastal Range, Northern Monterey Bay by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-04 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-05 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Marin Coastal Range; Northern Monterey Bay; Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley and Carmel Valley; San Francisco Bay Shoreline HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures up to 98 expected. * WHERE...Marin Coastal Range, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel Valley and Northern Monterey Bay. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heat Advisory issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-06 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures near 100. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Red Flag Warning issued for Northern Sierra Front - Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Eastern Lyon, Far Southern Lassen Counties by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 19:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-03 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Sierra Front - Carson City, Douglas, Storey, Southern Washoe, Eastern Lyon, Far Southern Lassen Counties; Northern Washoe County; West Humboldt Basin - Pershing County RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA, NORTHWEST AND FAR WESTERN NEVADA Winds of have decreased and the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire.
Red Flag Warning issued for Eastern Lassen County, Surprise Valley California by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-03 19:57:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-03 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Lassen County; Surprise Valley California RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF NORTHEAST CALIFORNIA, NORTHWEST AND FAR WESTERN NEVADA Winds of have decreased and the Red Flag Warning will be allowed to expire.
