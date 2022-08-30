ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Tragedy as South African model-turned-actress Charlbi Dean dies aged 32 after ‘sudden illness’ – weeks before the Oscar-tipped film Triangle of Sadness that is set to make her a star is released

By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

South African model-turned-actress Charlbi Dean died aged 32 from an 'unexpected sudden illness' at a New York City hospital on Monday.

Her death came just weeks before the release of the Oscar-tipped satirical comedy Triangle of Sadness which was set to make her a star.

Four months ago she got engaged to her boyfriend of four years, Luke Chase Volker, on the same Manhattan street as their first kiss.

Charlbi owned homes in the Hollywood Hills, New York City, and her Cape Town hometown where she and the 26-year-old South African model lived with their dog Kanicki Deathbat Dean.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T2UEw_0hbXp8vm00
RIP: South African model-turned-actress Charlbi Dean died aged 32 from an 'unexpected sudden illness' at a New York City hospital on Monday (pictured June 5)

Dean (last name Kriek) is also survived by her parents, Johan and Joanne Kriek, as well as her brother Alexi Jacobs Kriek.

Alexi had written a poem, unaware about who it would be about, but 'life has answered my question in the most cruel way' as he posted it on Instagram in his sister's memory on Tuesday.

Among Charlbi's many friends was Cuban actress Ana de Armas, who's famous for her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck as well as her upcoming role as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's Blonde.

Audiences might be familiar with the up-and-coming actress for her roles in The CW's Black Lightning in 2018, Perry Lang's 2018 film An Interview with God, or Donovan Marsh's 2010 film Spud and its 2013 sequel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l3lt2_0hbXp8vm00
'I said yes!' Her death came just weeks before the release of the Oscar-tipped satirical comedy Triangle of Sadness which was set to make her a star (pictured April 8)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9bld_0hbXp8vm00
October 23 family portrait: Charlbi owned homes in the Hollywood Hills, New York City, and her Cape Town hometown where she and the 26-year-old South African model (L) lived with their dog Kanicki Deathbat Dean
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EXWFW_0hbXp8vm00
So sad: Dean (last name Kriek) is also survived by her parents, Johan and Joanne Kriek, as well as her brother Alexi Jacobs Kriek (not pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v3Y2j_0hbXp8vm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f6nyp_0hbXp8vm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09kT4z_0hbXp8vm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Lwgju_0hbXp8vm00
She was loved: Among Charlbi's many friends was Cuban actress Ana de Armas (L, pictured in 2017), who's famous for her ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck as well as her upcoming role as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's Blonde
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TgD5E_0hbXp8vm00
Devastating: Dean had a breakout role in the movie Triangle of Sadness, which won this year's top prize at the Cannes Film Festival
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LjYYJ_0hbXp8vm00
Stunning: Charlbi Dean poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film Triangle of Sadness at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France on May 21

Dean's final acting role was portraying model Yaya opposite Woody Harrelson in Ruben Östlund's shipwreck satirical comedy Triangle of Sadness, which hits US theaters October 7 and UK theaters October 28.

On May 21, the homeschooled millennial reunited with her castmates at the world premiere, which received an eight-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival and won the coveted Palme d'Or.

'Congratulations our family we did it!' Charlbi gushed on May 29.

'@ruben_ostlund you're the GOAT I'm forever thankful for you for trusting me to be apart of your genius and my dear @sinaostlund. Can't believe I had the best year making this during one of the hardest times in my life.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pLyrG_0hbXp8vm00
On the rise: Audiences might be familiar with the up-and-coming actress for her roles in The CW's Black Lightning in 2018 (pictured), Perry Lang's 2018 film An Interview with God, or Donovan Marsh's 2010 film Spud and its 2013 sequel
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yReuX_0hbXp8vm00
Coming soon! Dean's final acting role was portraying model Yaya opposite Woody Harrelson (M) in Ruben Östlund's shipwreck satirical comedy Triangle of Sadness, which hits US theaters October 7 and UK theaters October 28
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rPc9g_0hbXp8vm00
'I had the best year making this': On May 21, the homeschooled millennial reunited with her castmates at the world premiere, which received an eight-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival and won the coveted Palme d'Or

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'

Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

'It's just so awful. There are no words': Tearful friends pay tribute to Darius Campbell Danesh as they leave flowers outside his family home in Glasgow after Pop Idol star's shock death in the US

A close friend of Darius Campbell Danesh today paid tribute to the Pop Idol star as she laid flowers at his family home in Glasgow. Anne Ferguson said she had 'no words' to describe her sadness at the Scottish singer and actor's sudden death aged 41 after he was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Woody Harrelson
Person
Marilyn Monroe
Person
Ruben Östlund
TODAY.com

Actor Charlbi Dean’s fiancé breaks silence following her death at 32

Charlbi Dean’s fiancé, Luke Volker, is thanking fans for their heartfelt messages following news of the up-and-coming actor’s death at age 32. On Wednesday, Volker shared an emotional message on Instagram. “Hi, everyone,” he began the short, somber video. “ I wanted to just post a picture...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Brad Pitt's Week Gets Even Worse: The Star Reaches $20M Settlement With Katrina Victims As New Details About Angelina Jolie's Assault Claims Come Out

After new details about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s divorce emerged, the Bullet Train star has found himself entagled in more legal drama this week. The Fight Club alum, 58, is attempting to fix a complicated situation— US Weekly reports that the actor is being accused of building faulty homes for victims, survivors and families in need of houses after the devastating effects of Hurricane Katrina.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Old South#Manhattan#South African#Cuban
survivornet.com

Oscar-Winning Star Jeff Bridges, 72, Enjoys Beach Life In Rare Public Sighting After Beating Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma

Hollywood actor Jeff Bridges, 72, pictured enjoying beach in Santa Barbara, California, his hometown. Bridges is a cancer survivor, beat non-Hodgkins lymphoma, a cancer of the lymphatic system, for which he underwent chemotherapy. There are 100 different types of blood cancers that affect nearly 200,000 Americans every year. Hodgkin Lymphoma...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
TheDailyBeast

Woman Swimming in Pool Dies in Horrific Facebook Livestream

The younger sister of a woman who drowned during a Facebook livestream in Canada has paid tribute to her sibling while asking for help to repatriate her body to Kenya. Hellen Wendy Nyabuto, who moved to Canada in 2018 and worked at a long-term care center in Collingwood, was streaming live on Aug. 18 as she took an afternoon swim. According to the Toronto Star, whose reporter viewed the footage before it was removed from Facebook, the video shows “Nyabuto smiling, swimming and interacting with viewers from the shallow end of the pool. About three minutes in, Nyabuto moves to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

‘There Is Tension’: Jennifer Lopez Struggles to Keep Both New Husband Ben Affleck And Longtime Manager Happy

Jennifer Lopez is struggling and failing to keep both her new husband, Ben Affleck, and her long-time manager, Benny Medina, happy. Sources tell Radar, “Benny has been by Jennifer’s side since day one. She credits him with transforming her from a backup dancer to one of the biggest stars in the world. It’s not a coincidence that the only time Jennifer broke up with him was when she was originally dating Ben Affleck, back in 2003.”The insider told RadarOnline.com, “Ben and Benny hate each other. As the moment they are playing nice but there is already tension.”Medina launched Lopez’s pop...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Clu Gulager, Actor in ‘The Virginian,’ ‘The Last Picture Show’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead,’ Dies at 93

Clu Gulager, the real-life cowboy from Oklahoma known for his turns on The Tall Man, The Virginian, The Last Picture Show and horror movies including The Return of the Living Dead, has died. He was 93. Gulager died Friday of natural causes at the Los Angeles home of his son John and daughter-in-law Diane, they told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterPaul Eenhoorn, Actor in 'This Is Martin Bonner' and 'Land Ho!,' Dies at 73Roger E. Mosley, Actor on 'Magnum, P.I.,' Dies at 83Judith Durham, Lead Singer of The Seekers and Australia's Folk Music Icon, Dies at 79 Gulager also portrayed...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Ashton Kutcher Reveals Rare Disease Diagnosis That Left Him Unable To See, Hear, Or Walk

Click here to read the full article. Ashton Kutcher is opening up about an autoimmune disease he was diagnosed with that left him unable to see, hear, or walk. The actor shared the diagnosis in an upcoming episode of National Geographic’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge. “Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium,” Kutcher said in a clip shared by Access Hollywood. The That ’70s Show alum added, “It took me like a year to build it...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Husband's heartbreak after his wife, 29, dies from a stroke just six weeks after they welcomed their first child as her selfless final act is revealed

A shattered husband has shared his heartache following the death of his young wife to a stroke, just six weeks after the birth of their first child. Shannon Sime, a 29-year-old hairdresser from the UK who had been living on the Gold Coast, suffered a stroke on August 5 and sadly lost her life three days later.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

575K+
Followers
60K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy