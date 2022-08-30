Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
NFL
Texans travel to Uvalde, surprise high school football team with new uniforms
Members of the Houston Texans traveled to Uvalde, Texas, this week to visit with the Uvalde High School football team ahead of its home opener Friday night. As part of their trip, the Texans announced they are outfitting the Uvalde Coyotes football team with new uniforms with help from Nike.
NFL
2022 NFL Season: One rookie who could significantly impact each division race
Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment spotlights eight newbies who could significantly shape the 2022 season ... Every year, rookies enter the NFL and instantly impact division races across the league. Just look...
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: 12 fantasy football players you're drafting too high
The moral arc of the fantasy universe is chaotic, but it all bends toward balance. You can't have up without down. Dark without light. Ketchup without mustard. For every batch of sleepers, there are a corresponding number of players to avoid. And for every player that's being drafted too low, there are many who are being drafted too high.
NFL
Panthers WR Laviska Shenault Jr. hungry for a fresh start in Carolina: 'I'm a dog. I'll get down and dirty'
After two seasons in Jacksonville, Laviska Shenault Jr. is ready for a fresh start following his trade to Carolina. "I'm a hungry player," he said, via the Panthers' official website. "I'm a dog. I'll get down and dirty. I'm a tough person. I love this game, love to score touchdowns, love to get the fans lit; that's one of the biggest things."
NFL
Rams' Cooper Kupp still looking to improve: 'The name of the game is being bigger, stronger, faster'
In achieving the wide receiving triple crown, Cooper Kupp proved himself as one of the best offensive weapons in the NFL last season. The Rams star wideout has since been looking to improve himself even further as he approaches the follow-up to his historic campaign. Joining The Rich Eisen Show...
NFL
Giants WR Kadarius Toney 'ready to go' for season opener: 'I've got a lot to prove to myself'
New York Giants receiver Kadarius Toney experienced a rocky rookie campaign, but the talented wideout is ready to put that in the rearview mirror as the 2022 season approaches. "I'm just hungry right now," he said Thursday, via NJ.com. "I've got a lot to prove to myself. I know what...
NFL
Former lacrosse star-turned-WR Jared Bernhardt makes Falcons' initial 53-man roster
Former college lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt has only been a football wide receiver since May, but he showed enough this summer to make the Atlanta Falcons' initial 53-man roster. The 6-foot-1 athlete beat out a host of better-known wideouts to make the Falcons' roster ahead of the season after an...
NFL
Uncrustables, weigh-ins and H2O: How NFL's offensive, defensive linemen manage their weight
Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins leaves the field drenched in sweat, eyes wide, searching for a bottle of water. Miami has just finished what felt like the hottest practice of training camp, and Wilkins is on a non-stop mission to "actively hydrate." The temperature here in Miami Gardens, Florida, is...
NFL
Jets rookie corner Ahmad Gardner ready to earn 'Sauce' nickname
New York Jets cornerback Ahmad Gardner is ready to earn his nickname. The rookie has gone by "Sauce" since childhood, but, much like his time at Cincinnati, Gang Green teammates are making him earn the nickname before it becomes a staple. "I don't mind. It happened in college," Gardner said...
NFL
Panthers QB Sam Darnold (ankle) placed on IR, out for at least four weeks
Sam Darnold's high-ankle sprain will cost him at least the first month of the 2022 season. The Panthers placed Darnold on injured reserve, general manager Scott Fitterer told reporters on Thursday, and expect him to miss four to six weeks. Darnold's IR placement followed the final cutdown deadline, meaning he can return during the 2022 season.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
NFL
2023 NFL Draft: Top 25 Senior Bowl prospects entering Week 1 of college football season
Last week, Reese's Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy and his experienced scouting staff released their watch list for next year's game, which included 485 prospects from more than 100 college football programs. Below, I rank my top 25 players from that list and provide the names of 25 others...
NFL
Former Chiefs WR Josh Gordon joining Titans' practice squad
Josh Gordon is back on a practice squad, joining the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Gordon spent the 2021 season with the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad before he was elevated to the active roster in early October. He finished with five receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown in 2021, spent training camp with the Chiefs and was released by the team as part of final cuts.
NFL
Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett 'just focused on getting better,' not QB1 announcement
Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin remains mum on his starting quarterback situation, at least publicly. If rookie Kenny Pickett knows whether it'll be him or Mitchell Trubisky under center in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, he isn't saying -- and isn't particularly worried about it at this point. "I...
NFL
Titans pass rusher Harold Landry tears ACL, likely out for 2022 season
The Tennessee Titans suffered a brutal blow days before the start of the regular season. Pro Bowl edge rusher Harold Landry suffered a torn ACL, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported per sources informed of the situation. It's a cruel jolt for the defending AFC South champs. Landry was a...
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 3
LB Ty Summers (waived) NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.
NFL
Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton lands on NFI list after cooking accident
Heading into his seventh NFL season, cornerback Antonio Hamilton's work on the practice field had earned him a starting spot with the Arizona Cardinals, but an accident in the kitchen will delay the start of his 2022 campaign. Hamilton was placed on the Cardinals' reserve/non-football injury list after an accident...
NFL
WR Denzel Mims 'frustrated' with situation on Jets: 'I feel like [the coaches] have made their mind up'
Denzel Mims isn't thrilled he's one of six receivers to make the New York Jets' initial 53-man roster. Sitting in a backup role, Mims lamented his little chance to earn a starting gig after not playing a single snap with the first-team unit during preseason action. "I feel like I...
NFL
Bears LB Roquan Smith no longer worried about contract status: 'It's already in the back of my mind'
As far as Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is concerned, the offseason contract issues are in the past. "I'm not focused on that, if I'm being completely honest," he said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. "My focus is on making this year the best year I can and then go from there. I don't want to look forward too much to the future or anything like that.
NFL
Titans RB Derrick Henry gets $2M raise for 2022 season, making him highest-paid RB in NFL
The King is getting a raise. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday the Tennessee Titans reworked Derrick Henry's contract, giving the running back a $2 million raise, per a source informed of the situation. Henry was slated to make $12 million this year. The $2 million bump to $14...
