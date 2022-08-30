ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2022 NFL Season: One rookie who could significantly impact each division race

Former NFL player and scout Bucky Brooks knows the ins and outs of this league, providing keen insight in his notebook. Today's installment spotlights eight newbies who could significantly shape the 2022 season ... Every year, rookies enter the NFL and instantly impact division races across the league. Just look...
2022 NFL fantasy football: 12 fantasy football players you're drafting too high

The moral arc of the fantasy universe is chaotic, but it all bends toward balance. You can't have up without down. Dark without light. Ketchup without mustard. For every batch of sleepers, there are a corresponding number of players to avoid. And for every player that's being drafted too low, there are many who are being drafted too high.
Jets rookie corner Ahmad Gardner ready to earn 'Sauce' nickname

New York Jets cornerback Ahmad Gardner is ready to earn his nickname. The rookie has gone by "Sauce" since childhood, but, much like his time at Cincinnati, Gang Green teammates are making him earn the nickname before it becomes a staple. "I don't mind. It happened in college," Gardner said...
Panthers QB Sam Darnold (ankle) placed on IR, out for at least four weeks

Sam Darnold's high-ankle sprain will cost him at least the first month of the 2022 season. The Panthers placed Darnold on injured reserve, general manager Scott Fitterer told reporters on Thursday, and expect him to miss four to six weeks. Darnold's IR placement followed the final cutdown deadline, meaning he can return during the 2022 season.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
Former Chiefs WR Josh Gordon joining Titans' practice squad

Josh Gordon is back on a practice squad, joining the Tennessee Titans on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Gordon spent the 2021 season with the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad before he was elevated to the active roster in early October. He finished with five receptions for 32 yards and one touchdown in 2021, spent training camp with the Chiefs and was released by the team as part of final cuts.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 3

LB Ty Summers (waived) NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and prime-time regular-season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand and more! Wherever you are, this is how you football! Learn more about NFL+.
Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton lands on NFI list after cooking accident

Heading into his seventh NFL season, cornerback Antonio Hamilton's work on the practice field had earned him a starting spot with the Arizona Cardinals, but an accident in the kitchen will delay the start of his 2022 campaign. Hamilton was placed on the Cardinals' reserve/non-football injury list after an accident...
