Ribbon cutting held for new distribution center in Michigan City
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Michigan City officials are celebrating the grand opening of the GAF Distribution Center. It will help the company get more products out quicker across the region. Even though it’s been open since November, city leaders and GAF representatives cut the ribbon on the new facility...
South Bend seeks community feedback for city growth at ‘2045 Plan Kickoff’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered at Ignition Park for South Bend’s 2045 Plan Kickoff event. The city is starting it’s comprehensive planning process which will set the vision of South Bend for the next 20 years. Community members were invited to offer input and insight on what they want the city to look like.
Latino College & Career Fair gives students tools to succeed
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Latino Institute (ILI) hosted their 11th Annual Indiana Latino Education Summit and College & Career Fair at the Century Center in South Bend on Thursday. This is the 2nd time the ILI has held the fair in South Bend, and the first since...
Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards celebrates 100 years in business
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Kercher’s Sunrise Orchards in Elkhart County celebrated 100 years of farming on Friday. The business began back in 1922 when William Wheeler Kercher purchased 40 acres just south of Goshen to start an apple orchard. Five generations later, the Kercher family still farms that same land.
Progress continues on Mishawaka Inn redevelopment
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Progress is continuing on the Mishawaka Inn redevelopment project. Plans call for more than 100 new housing units to be built on riverfront property at a cost of up to $7.3 million dollars. Next week, city council members will be asked to provide property tax breaks...
Indiana schools receive $22.9M in state safety grants
Indiana Latino Education Summit, College & Career Fair held at Century Center. This is the 2nd time the Indiana Latino Institute has held the fair in South Bend.
Nationally renowned pitmaster returns to Dowagiac, serves up BBQ to hometown
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Folks in Dowagiac lined up on Friday to get a taste of some hometown barbeque that’s made its way into the national spotlight!. Pitmaster and contestant in the Netflix series “American BBQ Showdown” James “Big J” Boatright returned to Dowagiac to share his ‘q’ with his hometown.
2nd Chance Pet: Felix
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday morning, we got a chance to meet Felix, who is currently at the Humane Society of St. Joseph County. He’s 2-years-old, and has tons of energy. If you would like to adopt Felix or any other pet from the Humane Society of...
No water distribution in Benton Harbor on Labor Day
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Benton Harbor residents will not be able to receive water distribution on Monday. There will be no bottled water distribution on Monday due to the holiday. The city advises residents to preemptively pick up water on Saturday and Sunday. Water bottle pick up is located at the Boys and Girls Club on Nate Wells Sr. Drive.
Dinosaur Adventure takes you back in time at the Century Center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Century Center in South Bend is being taken over by dinosaurs this weekend!. The new, one-of-a-kind experience features an exhibit full of realistic life-size dinosaurs and an amusement area offering junior Jurassic jeep rides, gemstone mining, dinosaur rides, fossil digging, and so much more.
‘Fist Bump Friday’ held at Hums Elementary in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - “Fist Bump Friday” was held at Hums Elementary School in Mishawaka. Here’s how it works: Mishawaka High School student athletes, band members, and dance team members visit elementary schools to greet younger students with a fist bump, high five, or a positive comment as they arrive at school.
Marshall County Blueberry Festival underway in Plymouth
Plans to improve housing for juvenile inmates at St. Joseph Co. Jail. Efforts are on the way to change the way youth offenders are housed at the St. Joseph County Jail. Michigan City mayor accused of leaving scene of accident.
Pet Vet: Pregnancy facts
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As we get ready to celebrate Labor Day this upcoming Monday, our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us Saturday morning to tell us what you need to know if your pet is going through labor. If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can...
BBQ pitmaster returns to Dowagiac
Over 100,000 fans are expected to be inside Ohio Stadium Saturday night for the top-five matchup between Notre Dame and Ohio State. Faith leaders call on South Bend mayor to reimagine, improve public safety. Community faith leaders meet with South Bend Mayor James Mueller in hopes
Renovations, future of Potawatomi Pool
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - City officials met Wednesday night to talk about renovations to Potawatomi Pool. The pool has been closed all summer, as the 67-year-old equipment needs many repairs. Aaron Perri, Executive Director for Venues Parks & Arts, talked about it at a budget hearing at Howard Park.
Local mental health leader discusses addressing intense situations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a story you will see first on 16 News Now. A mental health professional said the community needs to work together when responding to situations like the South Bend police shooting of Dante Kittrell. John Horsley, who has been at Oaklawn for 11...
Tony Sacco’s is closing its doors
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Tony Sacco’s is closing its doors for good in Granger. The restaurant had been in business for the past 10 years, and announced the closure on social media. The chain says they’re closing their Granger location “due to irreversible COVID repercussions from rising costs and...
Labor Day will adjust trash pickup schedule in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New details with Labor Day right around the corner, the City of South Bend announces their trash schedule for next week. The city will not pick up trash or yard waste on Monday in observation of Labor Day. Residents who typically have their trash picked up on Monday will have it picked up on Tuesday.
Mother of Rio Allred sues Elkhart Community Schools for wrongful death
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A lawsuit was filed against Elkhart Community Schools for wrongful actions that led to the death of 12-year-old Rio Allred. The school district will be sued for Wrongful Death, Violating Title IX, and Violating the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. According...
Faith leaders call on South Bend mayor to reimagine, improve public safety
Over 100,000 fans are expected to be inside Ohio Stadium Saturday night for the top-five matchup between Notre Dame and Ohio State. Medical Moment: Saving hearts and transforming healthcare. Augmented intelligence (AI) is giving doctors advanced notice, which is helping them find the most critical patients.
