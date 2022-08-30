Sen. Sullivan announces legislation targeting illegal foreign fishing off coast of Alaska

Read full article on original website
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat. Murkowski had expressed confidence that she would advance and earlier in the day told reporters that “what matters is winning in November.” Tshibaka called the results “the first step in breaking the Murkowski monarchy’s grip on Alaska.” Tshibaka also said she was thankful “for the strong and unwavering support President Trump has shown Alaska.” A Murkowski has held the Senate seat since 1981. Before Lisa Murkowski, who has been in the Senate since late 2002, it was her father, Frank Murkowski. Under a voter-approved elections process being used for the first time in Alaska elections this year, party primaries have been scrapped and ranked choice voting is being used in general elections. The top four vote-getters in a primary race, regardless of party affiliation, are to advance to the general election.
The stage is officially set for a MAGA-fueled election season in one of America’s wildest and most politically idiosyncratic states: Alaska. On Tuesday, Alaskans voted in a rare doubleheader election: a primary to set the field for the state’s U.S. House and Senate elections in November, and a special election to fill the rest of the late GOP Rep. Don Young’s term in Congress. That contest’s votes will not be fully counted until late August.
By a slim margin in 2020, Alaskans voted by ballot initiative to adopt ranked choice voting. Tuesday, Aug. 16, marked the first use of ranked choice voting for Alaska’s special election for the state’s only House of Representatives seat after the death of Rep. Don Young (R-AK). In...
Democrat Peltola beats Palin in Alaska special election upset
The former governor's comeback attempt has fallen short.
GOP Alaska Sens. Murkowski, Sullivan laud Peltola’s special election win
Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan of Alaska on Thursday congratulated Democrat Mary Peltola on her victory in the special election to fill the vacant House seat representing the state. Peltola on defeated two Republicans, former Alaska governor and GOP vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, to serve...
"If you don't do all the little things right," Col. David Berkland said this month, "you are going to pay for it when it's 50 below and dark out."
The Butler Valley is an empty stretch of desert west of Phoenix, worthy of note for two reasons. It holds more than 6 million acre-feet of groundwater, strategically located near the Central Arizona Project canal. And more than 99% of Butler Valley is owned by the state of Arizona in...
Sarah Palin's former in-laws threw a massive campaign party for her opponent before election night, and now they'll both be on the midterm ballot
Sarah Palin's ex-in-laws held a pre-Election Night party for her GOP challenger, Nick Begich III. The two will face off in November's general election that will be decided by ranked-choice voting. The Palins appear to know Begich from their shared time working at the MTA and MEA in Alaska. Sarah...
Alaska residents are poised to receive the first batch of a massive $3,200 payout next month.
FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. If you're looking for a change of pace in a brand-new place,...
Lisa Murkowski's Chances of Beating Trump-Backed Challenger Day Before Vote
A new ranked-choice voting system in Alaska is predicted to help the incumbent Republican senator in Tuesday's primary.
From the comfort food to sports culture, there are things I miss about my home in Ohio that I haven't been able to find in the northern state.
AN urgent warning has been issued as 15 states have recalled certain types of mushrooms over salmonella fears. The recall was announced by the company, Tai Phat Wholesalers, on Monday, following routine testing done by the Maryland Department of Health. The FDA followed up with its announcement on Tuesday, urging...
The lack of a public deadline or plan of action on the Colorado River came as a surprise to stakeholders and experts who feel it's time for the feds to step in.
Voices: ‘There’s nothing maverick about her anymore’: What Alaskans really think of Sarah Palin in 2022
A walk around South Anchorage neighborhoods bearing signs with Sarah Palin’s name might convince one that Alaskans will soon elect the former governor to the US House of Representatives. Talk to Alaskans, however, and one may find they love or hate her, depending on how long they have lived in Alaska.“Although she is a fairly strong social conservative, her populist economic policies are very concerning to most Republicans who are paying attention,” says Bob Griffin in Anchorage, whose family has lived in Alaska for generations, going back 123 years. “I think there’s a lot of people that don’t follow the...
When the taxes get tough the rich get going -- to states with more lenient tax policies. According to new research from SmartAsset, since the onset of the pandemic, Americans earning $200,000 or more...
The average lifespan of a $100 bill is just 15 years, making this 1934 bill still in circulation far older than is expected.
Trump pick for Michigan secretary of state race Kristina Karamo threatened to kill her family, court records claim
Kristina Karamo, the Republican Party nominee for Michigan secretary of state, several years ago threatened to kill herself and her two daughters in response to her husband's request for a divorce, her now ex-husband alleged in a court record. Karamo has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and has...
Voices: ‘I could see sanity from my house!’: Alaskans react to Palin’s loss with joy — including conservatives
Thursday morning Alaskans woke up to a flurry of texts, memes, and articles in response to news that Mary Peltola, a Democrat, had edged out Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich for the open US House of Representatives seat.The meme Marked Safe from Sarah Palin was trending on Alaskan social media feeds in the immediate aftermath of the election results being announced.“After the announcement, I could see sanity from my house!” commented one Alaskan on Facebook, a reference to Tina Fey’s impersonation of Palin on SNL. “No amount of lipstick was gonna make that pig look good,” offered another, alluding...
