Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Developer: Proposed $3B project for Ronkonkoma put on hold
The developer of the Midway Crossing air terminal and convention center says it’s now in the state Legislature's hands.
News 12
Mural dedicated to Bronx shooting victim unveiled in Morris Heights
A mural dedicated to a shooting victim from the Bronx has been unveiled in Morris Heights. Hednick Wynaar was killed during a drive-by shooting in Allerton on Oct. 31 last year. Kenny Altidor, an artist known for his works depicting fallen NYPD officers, FDNY members and rappers, paid tribute to...
Bronx residents say designated "litter corrals" are stinking up the neighborhood
Some local neighbors along Mosholu Parkway say the city has been using parks as "litter corrals."
Police: 4 men shot on Russell Street in Brooklyn
The NYPD says that four men were shot in Greenpoint on Friday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NYPD: Man struck by car while crossing Belt Parkway; driver stayed on scene
The NYPD says a man was struck by a car while he was attempting to cross the Belt Parkway late Friday night.
Disabled Bridgeport woman's house condemned due to 'unlivable' conditions
A disabled Bridgeport woman's home is set to be condemned by the Health Department due to mold, water damage and infestation. The property is owned by a former Bridgeport Fire official.
Police: Off-duty NYPD employee shot in University Heights
Authorities say an off-duty NYPD employee was shot in the leg overnight in University Heights.
Officials: Large mulch fires in Calverton, Melville under control; no injuries reported
The first fire broke out around 12:58 a.m. near Middle County Road in Calverton.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Officials alert residents to rising water levels in Croton River
Officials issued a warning to the community in Croton-on-Hudson about rising water levels in the Croton River.
Police: Suspect arrested in Newburgh bus assault
State police say they have arrested 37-year-old Maleek Phillips from Albany after an assault on a bus on I-87 in Newburgh.
Prosecutor’s office: Attorney placed 4 GPS tracking devices on vehicles in pattern of stalking
Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella has announced the arrest of a Wyckoff man on charges of stalking.
Four killed, eight hospitalized after crash on Palisades Parkway; all southbound lanes shut down
Just over the Rockland County border with New Jersey, four people are dead after a single car crash on the Palisades Parkway.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Junior Carnival parade kicks off in Crown Heights
The Junior Carnival parade in Crown Heights has begun.
News 12
Lodi school superintendent charged with assault
Douglas Petty, a Bergen County school district superintendent, has been charged with assault after he allegedly punched a woman and fought a man in Seaside Heights. He is the superintendent of schools in Lodi. An affidavit of probable cause says that a traffic police officer saw him commit the assaults...
Police: 3 men seen on camera attacking man who was out walking his dog
Police in Newark are searching for three people seen on surveillance video attacking a man who was walking his dog.
Bergen County superintendent charged with assault
Douglas Petty, a Bergen County school district superintendent, has been charged with assault after he allegedly punched a woman and fought a man in Seaside Heights.
Police: Bronx rapper 'Tiny B' arrested in connection to Bridgeport shooting
A Bronx woman was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Bridgeport back in February, according to police.
Police: Second leg discovered in Hunts Point DEP facility building
Police are investigating after the remains of a newborn were discovered inside a DEP facility building in Hunts Point.
Police: 2 suspects charged on 2 counts of murder of TSA officer
Two suspects have been charged in connection to the death of a TSA officer.
Four killed, eight hospitalized in Palisades Parkway crash
Just over the Rockland County border with New Jersey, four people are dead after a single car crash on the Palisades Parkway.
Comments / 0