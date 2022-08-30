ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

News 12

Mural dedicated to Bronx shooting victim unveiled in Morris Heights

A mural dedicated to a shooting victim from the Bronx has been unveiled in Morris Heights. Hednick Wynaar was killed during a drive-by shooting in Allerton on Oct. 31 last year. Kenny Altidor, an artist known for his works depicting fallen NYPD officers, FDNY members and rappers, paid tribute to...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Lodi school superintendent charged with assault

Douglas Petty, a Bergen County school district superintendent, has been charged with assault after he allegedly punched a woman and fought a man in Seaside Heights. He is the superintendent of schools in Lodi. An affidavit of probable cause says that a traffic police officer saw him commit the assaults...
LODI, NJ

