Suspicious device deemed safe by Sacramento Police
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department has confirmed that their Explosive Ordinance Disposal was working an incident in the 3100 block of Broadway. Police said that a suspicious device was reported in the area. Around noon the police department said that the object was determined safe and officers have cleared the area.
Sacramento family reeling from Caldor Fire loss has truck and catalytic converter stolen
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A family still reeling from a devastating loss in the Caldor Fire was dealt another blow Wednesday when the truck they saved from the fire was stolen right in front of their Sacramento home. The last year has been difficult for Daniela Sigheti and her family...
Injured coyote puppy rescued in Roseville
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville Animal Control said that they received a call this week about a possible fox laying along Roseville Parkway in a gutter. When officers arrived they discovered the fox was actually a young coyote with an injured leg, according to animal control. The coyote was taken to a local wildlife rescue […]
12-year-old girl hurt in Pittsburg 'road rage' shooting; Sacramento man arrested
PITTSBURG, Calif. — A 12-year-old girl was hurt after being shot in an apparent road rage incident in Pittsburg Friday, according to officials with the Pittsburg Police Department. At 1:54 p.m. Friday, authorities say a woman was driving with her three children in the area of Buchanan Road and...
Placer County K-9 unit finds 50,000 fentanyl pills
NORTH AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office shared on Saturday that one of their K-9 units discovered 50,000 fentanyl pills in North Auburn on Monday. During a traffic stop at 1:35 p.m. on Eastbound Interstate 80, K-9 Ruger alerted his partner to the drivers side of the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s […]
Authorities investigate shots fired in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities are investigating a report of shots fired in Sacramento County on Friday. The reported shooting happened in a parking lot of the Calvine Crossings shopping center on Calvine Road near Highway 99 around 12 p.m., the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. There have been...
Tomatoes spill on Sacramento interstate, again
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) — A truck carrying tomatoes spilled onto Interstate 5 near Elk Grove Boulevard Friday morning after a crash. Traffic in the area slowed down but was still flowing, according to our FOX affiliate. This is the second time tomatoes have spilled in a section of Sacramento interstate. The first was reported The post Tomatoes spill on Sacramento interstate, again appeared first on KION546.
Sacramento Hit-and-Run Kills Pedestrian in Oak Park Area
Female Pedestrian Killed on Broadway by Fleeing Driver. A hit-and-run in Sacramento in the Oak Park area caused the death of a female pedestrian on August 29. The collision was reported at about 8:05 p.m. along Broadway near Elby Lane. When officers with the Sacramento Police Department arrived at the scene, they discovered a seriously injured woman.
Roseville PD memorialize officer killed at former police station
CALIFORNIA, Calif. (KTXL) — This week the Roseville Police Department memorialized fallen officer Mark White who was shot and killed on February 10, 1995 by a fellow officer during an incident in the front lobby of the former police station. White was working with a fellow officer on a “chaotic incident” involving an armed person […]
CHP helps stop catalytic converter thefts at Roseville business
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A California Highway Patrol aircraft helped law enforcement stop two people from stealing catalytic converters from a commercial business in Roseville. Flight Officer Joseph Davis said the aircraft began following the thieves around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. They were seen entering the parking lot of a business after cutting through a […]
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Identity theft, destroying or concealing evidence, tear gas possession
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Aug. 17. Jeremy Richard Kraegal, 32, was arrested at 8:54 a.m. on suspicion of two outside felony warrants and an outside misdemeanor warrant...
Stockton homicide suspect arrested in Bay Area by Marshals
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said a suspect was arrested in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on Aug. 11. The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Leonard Allen Alexander. According to police, Alexander allegedly shot and killed a 23-year-old man near a Golden 1 Credit Union on Pacific Avenue. Police said he was […]
Suspect arrested in deadly Stockton Golden 1 Credit Union shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — Authorities said the suspect in a deadly Stockton shooting at the Golden 1 Credit Union is behind bars. The Stockton Police Department said Laonard Allen Alexander, 43, was arrested in connection to the deadly shooting Thursday. Police said he was taken into custody in San Pablo, California without incident.
Woman hospitalized, man suffers graze wound in Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO – A woman has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Sacramento early Friday morning. Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene near Acoma Street and Arden Way around 12:40 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital and police say she's in stable condition. Officers say a man also appears to have suffered a graze wound in the shooting. Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation.
Sacramento Single-Vehicle Crash Near Airport Causes Major Injuries
Vehicle Rollover Reported on Metro Air Parkway in Single-Vehicle Crash. A single-vehicle crash near the Sacramento Airport caused a major injury to one person on September 1. The collision occurred at Metro Air Parkway and Skyking Road shortly after noon. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said a Honda sedan had struck a curb and tree and overturned. Although medics with the Sacramento Fire Department arrived to assess injuries, the person who suffered a significant injury was self-transported by their parents to a hospital. A tow truck removed the vehicle from the scene. The CHP is determining how the accident happened.
Multiple witnesses capture video footage of strange flying lights over San Andreas area
Multiple witnesses have reported seeing a strange flying object in the sky on the evening of Aug. 29 in the San Andreas area. Gus McGavern, who is doing a van trip around California, says he stopped in Calaveras County to visit a family friend, Elizabeth. While out on a hiking trip with friends, they noticed a strange green light hovering around the sky.
Elk Grove Unified parent claims son was hit by his coach
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A mother is demanding answers after she said her son was assaulted by a staff member at an Elk Grove-area high school. Petra Dates' son, MaLachie, is a junior at Florin High School in the Elk Grove Unified School District. She said last Tuesday, her son called her crying after his coach hit him in the head.
Fire damages Wienerschnitzel restaurant in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – The distinctive Wienerschnitzel restaurant in North Sacramento was damaged in a fire early Friday morning. Sacramento Fire crews responded to the scene along the 800 block of El Camino Avenue just after 2:30 a.m. Firefighters found the fire was coming from the attic of the restaurant. The flames were contained and extinguished within 40 minutes, Sacramento Fire says.No injuries have been reported, but the extent of the damage suffered by the restaurant is unclear. Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.
Shed burned, but all other structures saved after grass 4-acre fire near Elverta
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters battled a grass fire near the Rio Linda and Elverta areas on Friday. The scene was along the 1800 block of Kasser Road. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene quickly and found several structures were threatened. Firefighters were quickly put in place to defend the structures. With the help of a copter doing airdrops, crews were able to contain the flames at four acres. One shed was destroyed, Metro Fire says, but all the other structures were saved.
Gas station chain to reduce prices temporarily. These are the Sacramento-area locations
(KTXL) — The national gas station chain Circle K will be dropping its gas prices by up to 40 cents per gallon temporarily on the evening of Thursday, Sept. 1. The temporary price cut is in honor of its Circle K Fuel Celebration Day. According to Circle K, the price on the pump will reflect […]
