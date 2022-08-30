ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 15+ Years After Authorities Intercept Phone Calls and Text Messages Revealing Illicit Activities

Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 15+ Years After Authorities Intercept Phone Calls and Text Messages Revealing Illicit Activities. Shreveport, Louisiana. – On September 1, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael C. Francis, 37, of Bossier City, Louisiana, has been sentenced in United States District Court. Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Francis to 188 months (15 years, 8 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KLFY News 10

California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana

CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help. “I love you and I will find […]
CALDWELL PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses

Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited a Garyville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing offenses in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
mageenews.com

Texas Woman Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Conspiracy

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Texas Woman Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Hattiesburg, Miss. – A...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 90

Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit and Run Crash on US 90. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on September 2, 2022, around 3:30 a.m., Troopers with LSP Troop B began investigating a hit and run crash on the upper level of US 90B west (Westbank Expressway) near Ames Boulevard in Jefferson Parish. Two unidentified adult males were killed in the crash.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million

Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Ryan P. Mullen, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, Duane A. Dufrene, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, Dillon J. Arceneaux, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, Lance M. Vallo, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, Grant C. Menard, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and Zeb O. Sartin, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
MARRERO, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Obstruction of Justice and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Providing Confidential Information to Criminals

Former Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Obstruction of Justice and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Providing Confidential Information to Criminals. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on September 1, 2022, that they arrested 27-year-old Richmond Barrow for his role in providing confidential law enforcement information with individuals engaging in criminal activities. In June 2022, the BRPD launched an inquiry based on an alleged complaint.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Natchez Democrat

Concordia Parish deputies seize starved dog from owner

VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies seized a starved dog from its owner and arrested the owner on Thursday evening, according to Jeff Dorson, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Louisiana. Dorson shared photos of the dog on social media Thursday and said a concerned...
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
Natchez Democrat

We must do better for our society

“Our moral compass is no longer pointing true.”. That’s what Paul Leake said earlier this week when talking about a horrific scare he and his family had when he confronted thieves at his home, one of whom fired a weapon at him, striking his home twice, while they fled in a vehicle.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyArkLaMiss

Vidalia daycare workers plead guilty to over 10 counts of Cruelty to Juveniles

UPDATE (09/01/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, Taylor Ragonesi, Julianne Porales, Lysa Richardson, and Bridget Delaughter pleaded guilty to several counts of Cruelty to Juveniles. The investigation and arrests stem from the October of 2021 incident where a 14-month-old boy was assaulted at Noah’s Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La. According to deputies, Ragonesi […]
VIDALIA, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana breaks ground on new women’s prison

Louisiana broke ground Thursday on a new $149 million women’s prison in St. Gabriel meant to replace a correctional facility damaged during widespread flooding in the Baton Rouge area in 2016.  The new building will have enough beds for 938 people and have more space for vocational training and rehabilitation classes than the old prison, […] The post Louisiana breaks ground on new women’s prison appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE
AL.com

Mississippi pastor allegedly confesses to killing missing Alabama man 3 years ago

A Mississippi pastor walked into a sheriff’s office earlier this week and allegedly confessed to killing a missing west Alabama man more than three years ago. James Eric Crisp, a 37-year-old preacher at a drug recovery program where he was once a resident, confessed to killing 48-year-old Roger Loyd Taylor, a Sulligent resident who was reported missing in 2019 and whose case went cold before Crisp’s alleged confession.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Crime Reports: Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

Edward lee Davis, 41, 575 Inez Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). No bond set. William Bernard Dailey, 60, 22855 Essex Way, Southfield, Mich., on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00. Sanjuan Antonio Hopkins, 37, 25413 Lehigh...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Body retrieved from Black River in July identified as Jonesville woman

JONESVILLE, La. — Authorities have identified the body of a woman that was pulled from Black River in Jonesville. According to Catahoula Parish Sheriff Toney Edwards, the body was identified as Talesha “Tish” LaChae Hamilton, 43, of Jonesville. Hamilton was born on September 30, 1978, in Natchez.
JONESVILLE, LA

