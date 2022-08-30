Read full article on original website
Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 15+ Years After Authorities Intercept Phone Calls and Text Messages Revealing Illicit Activities
Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to 15+ Years After Authorities Intercept Phone Calls and Text Messages Revealing Illicit Activities. Shreveport, Louisiana. – On September 1, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Michael C. Francis, 37, of Bossier City, Louisiana, has been sentenced in United States District Court. Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced Francis to 188 months (15 years, 8 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, on drug trafficking charges.
Ex-warden at Mississippi prison gets 2 years for beating inmate when he was a guard
A former deputy warden at the Mississippi State Penitentiary has been sentenced to two years in prison for beating an inmate in 2016, when he was a K-9 officer, federal prosecutors said Friday. Melvin Hilson, 50, pleaded guilty in May to violating the civil rights of an inmate identified only...
California mother searching for son last seen in Louisiana
CALDWELL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) –The search for missing 21-year-old Elisha Jonah Barrow continues. He was last seen on Louisiana Highway 846 South on August 26th. Local deputies and his mother, Anne Marie Barrow-Ortiz, from California, are still hopeful he is alive, but they’re asking for the public’s help. “I love you and I will find […]
Mississippi murder suspect caught after statewide BOLO sent for his arrest
A Mississippi man will face capital murder charges concerning the death of a 72-year-old man who died after suffering a severe head injury. A statewide BOLO was issued for Ricky Morris after officers identified him as a suspect in the death of Grady Allen, 72. Deputies with the Rankin County...
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses
Louisiana Agents Seize 1,350 Pounds of Catfish After Catching Man Allegedly Committing Commercial Fishing Offenses. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 1, 2022, that on August 28, 2022, enforcement agents cited a Garyville, Louisiana man for alleged commercial fishing offenses in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Daniel...
mageenews.com
Texas Woman Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Conspiracy
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Texas Woman Sentenced to 25 Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Hattiesburg, Miss. – A...
Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash on US 90
Authorities in Louisiana Seek Assistance Identifying Driver Involved in Double Fatal Hit and Run Crash on US 90. Louisiana – According to Louisiana State Police, on September 2, 2022, around 3:30 a.m., Troopers with LSP Troop B began investigating a hit and run crash on the upper level of US 90B west (Westbank Expressway) near Ames Boulevard in Jefferson Parish. Two unidentified adult males were killed in the crash.
Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million
Five From Louisiana and One From Mississippi Indicted in Connection with Fraud and Money Laundering of a Total of $6.4 Million. New Orleans, Louisiana – On August 30, 2022, the Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Ryan P. Mullen, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, Duane A. Dufrene, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, Dillon J. Arceneaux, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, Lance M. Vallo, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, Grant C. Menard, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and Zeb O. Sartin, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Former Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Obstruction of Justice and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Providing Confidential Information to Criminals
Former Police Officer in Louisiana Arrested for Obstruction of Justice and Malfeasance in Office After Allegedly Providing Confidential Information to Criminals. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed on September 1, 2022, that they arrested 27-year-old Richmond Barrow for his role in providing confidential law enforcement information with individuals engaging in criminal activities. In June 2022, the BRPD launched an inquiry based on an alleged complaint.
Natchez Democrat
Former of owner Natchez hotels, historic home indicted in multi-state conspiracy to steal $6.4M
The former owner of The Briars and Hotel Vue is among six individuals indicted on charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering by creating shell companies to bilk $6.4 million from a cash advance company. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess; Duane A. Dufrene, 55, of Destrehan,...
Natchez Democrat
Concordia Parish deputies seize starved dog from owner
VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies seized a starved dog from its owner and arrested the owner on Thursday evening, according to Jeff Dorson, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Louisiana. Dorson shared photos of the dog on social media Thursday and said a concerned...
Natchez Democrat
We must do better for our society
“Our moral compass is no longer pointing true.”. That’s what Paul Leake said earlier this week when talking about a horrific scare he and his family had when he confronted thieves at his home, one of whom fired a weapon at him, striking his home twice, while they fled in a vehicle.
Vidalia daycare workers plead guilty to over 10 counts of Cruelty to Juveniles
UPDATE (09/01/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, September 1, 2022, Taylor Ragonesi, Julianne Porales, Lysa Richardson, and Bridget Delaughter pleaded guilty to several counts of Cruelty to Juveniles. The investigation and arrests stem from the October of 2021 incident where a 14-month-old boy was assaulted at Noah’s Ark Daycare in Vidalia, La. According to deputies, Ragonesi […]
Louisiana breaks ground on new women’s prison
Louisiana broke ground Thursday on a new $149 million women’s prison in St. Gabriel meant to replace a correctional facility damaged during widespread flooding in the Baton Rouge area in 2016. The new building will have enough beds for 938 people and have more space for vocational training and rehabilitation classes than the old prison, […] The post Louisiana breaks ground on new women’s prison appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Mississippi Officials Gave Millions In Welfare Money To Rich Folks But Ignored Looming Jackson Water Crisis
Brett Farve was paid $1.1 million in federal welfare by Mississippi officials, meanwhile, the Jackson water crisis was looming for decades. The post Mississippi Officials Gave Millions In Welfare Money To Rich Folks But Ignored Looming Jackson Water Crisis appeared first on NewsOne.
Mississippi pastor allegedly confesses to killing missing Alabama man 3 years ago
A Mississippi pastor walked into a sheriff’s office earlier this week and allegedly confessed to killing a missing west Alabama man more than three years ago. James Eric Crisp, a 37-year-old preacher at a drug recovery program where he was once a resident, confessed to killing 48-year-old Roger Loyd Taylor, a Sulligent resident who was reported missing in 2019 and whose case went cold before Crisp’s alleged confession.
Body of unknown female found in Mississippi River, remains sent for autopsy
The body of an unknown woman was found by barge operators in the Mississippi River South of Natchez on Thursday. Adams County Coroner James Lee confirmed later Thursday evening that the unidentified remains are a female of unknown race or age. The remains have been transported to the state crime...
Natchez Democrat
Crime Reports: Friday, Sept. 2, 2022
Edward lee Davis, 41, 575 Inez Street, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). No bond set. William Bernard Dailey, 60, 22855 Essex Way, Southfield, Mich., on charge of simple assault. Bond set at $750.00. Sanjuan Antonio Hopkins, 37, 25413 Lehigh...
Natchez Democrat
Body retrieved from Black River in July identified as Jonesville woman
JONESVILLE, La. — Authorities have identified the body of a woman that was pulled from Black River in Jonesville. According to Catahoula Parish Sheriff Toney Edwards, the body was identified as Talesha “Tish” LaChae Hamilton, 43, of Jonesville. Hamilton was born on September 30, 1978, in Natchez.
