BALTIMORE -- The first week back to school may be off to a bumpy start for some area students who ride the bus. One mother in Anne Arundel County—who didn't want to reveal her identity—said her child's bus was so crowded that she had to sit on the ground."When she got on there, she just started texting me," the mother said. "I responded 'yes.' She goes, it's packed—and it's several kids sitting on the floor in the aisle and I'm one of them.'"Anne Arundel County, like many of its neighboring communities, has been struggling with staffing shortages.The district said it had...

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO