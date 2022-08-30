ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Air conditioning in schools

A Maryland summer can be relentless. The tandem of heat and humidity can be unbearable, and in some cases, a dangerous combination. Fortunately, finding relief from the heat can be as easy as heading to a library or a cooling center or cranking up your air conditioning. This makes it hard to believe that some of our schools still are not equipped with A/C, forcing students and teachers to sweat it out.
7 finalists named for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year

Seven teachers were named as finalists for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year by the Maryland State Department of Education. Video above: Berol Dewdney is Baltimore's 2022 Teacher of the Year. MSDE announced the finalists Friday afternoon as Charles Whittaker (Anne Arundel County), Berol Dewdney (Baltimore City), Alicia Amaral Freeman...
Health Department investigating 'Best of Baltimore' event left people sick

The Maryland Health Department is investigating after several people got sick at a "Best of Baltimore" event. The event was on Aug. 18, and organizers said they reached out to the health department after hearing several people got sick. The health department sent a survey to people who attended to try to figure out what made them sick.
School bus driver shortages have led to student overcrowding in Anne Arundel, parents say

BALTIMORE -- The first week back to school may be off to a bumpy start for some area students who ride the bus. One mother in Anne Arundel County—who didn't want to reveal her identity—said her child's bus was so crowded that she had to sit on the ground."When she got on there, she just started texting me," the mother said. "I responded 'yes.' She goes, it's packed—and it's several kids sitting on the floor in the aisle and I'm one of them.'"Anne Arundel County, like many of its neighboring communities, has been struggling with staffing shortages.The district said it had...
Several major weekend events could bring economic boom to Baltimore

Several major events will take place this weekend in Baltimore that could serve as an economic boom, but also a traffic nightmare. The weekend starts early Saturday morning with the Under Armour Charles Street 12 and two-person relay, a race that starts in Baltimore County, travels down Charles Street into Baltimore City and ends at Under Armour headquarters.
Mervo High School student fatally shot after dispute, police say

A Baltimore City high school student is dead and another is in police custody Friday after a shooting outside of Mervo High School. City police said the shots were fired during the school's dismissal time. According to police, a student from another city school approached the victim in the Mervo school yard as the victim left the building.
Students ride to school on floor of school bus

Some parents in Anne Arundel County say their children were forced to sit on the floor of their school bus after seats were removed to accommodate students with disabilities who use wheelchairs. FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke to parents about the incident.
Historic funding will go toward preserving Black history at Maryland state parks

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Part of historic funding intended to improve Maryland's state parks will go toward telling the story of Black people in Annapolis. A part of Carr's Beach in Annapolis will be developed thanks to funding from the Great Maryland Outdoors Act. The property is the last undeveloped parcel of the famous Black beach that served as a safe, welcoming recreational and entertainment destination for African Americans during the segregation era.
Maryland company funds scholarship to fill shortage of engineers, technicians, machinists

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A Maryland company is trying to fill an anticipated employment gap of engineers, technicians and machinists by investing in community college students. Rockville-based Xometry Inc., a global online company that connects buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, has agreed to pay tuition this fall for 57 students at the Community College of Baltimore County-Catonsville to learn skills and eventually get technical jobs.
Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself

WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
Victim of shooting outside of Mervo identified as football player

UPDATE( 6:45 p.m.) According to police a 17-year-old has been formally charged with 1st degree murder and is being held without bail at a Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services facility. According to a social media post, the victim is a football player at the school named Jeremiah...
19-year-old security guard killed in northeast Baltimore shooting was an aspiring artist, athlete

Friends are mourning a 19-year-old security guard who was killed while working at an apartment complex near Morgan State University. Friends are remembering Julian "Ju Ju" Frew, who recently graduated from Green Street Academy, a Baltimore charter school, as a good, fun person who was an aspiring artist and athlete. He played on the school's varsity football team.
Here's what you need to know for the Maryland Cycling Classic: Road closures, parking restrictions

The Bike Jam Community Bike Ride kicked off Thursday at Patterson Park as part of the excitement surrounding the inaugural, world-class Maryland Cycling Classic. The Maryland Cycling Classic is the top-ranked one-day professional cycling race in the United States. The best of the best in cycling will ride more than 120 miles of roads Sunday from Baltimore County into Baltimore City. The race ends with a big finish at the Inner Harbor.
