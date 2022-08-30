Read full article on original website
Cheyenne in store for hot Labor Day holiday weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Enjoy today’s temps in the mid-80s, because hotter weather is on the way for Cheyenne. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne is forecasting a bright and sunny Saturday with a high near 86. Winds will come from the south-southeast at 10–15 mph. Clear skies will prevail into the overnight period as the low drops to around 53.
capcity.news
Capitol Avenue Bronze Project to install 6 new statues in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Capitol Avenue Bronze Project announced today, Sept. 2, that it would be installing six new statues in downtown Cheyenne on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The new statues showcase both historic figures and representations of marine and wildlife. In a release, Mayor Patrick Collins said, “As Labor...
capcity.news
A sunny start to September for Cheyenne residents
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne will have a few more sunny days to begin the month of September. Today, Sept. 1, will be sunny with a high of 89. Winds will be between 5 and 15 mph from the west before shifting to the north-northeast in the afternoon. The evening will be mostly clear with a low of 58 and winds from the north-northeast at 5–10 mph. The winds will move to the west in the evening.
svinews.com
Jackson Fork Ranch oral arguments now in Cheyenne
PINEDALE (WNE) —With the assignment of a different judge to a Bondurant citizens’ civil complaint against Sublette County commissioners and Jackson Fork Ranch’s resort rezone comes a new location for oral arguments. The January petition, filed to revoke Sublette Board of County Commissioners’ majority approval of billionaire...
capcity.news
August finishes as Cheyenne’s second-hottest August on record; city broke 80 nearly every day
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — August’s weather created an environment of historic proportions in Cheyenne, according to local meteorologists. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported Thursday that this past month in Cheyenne was the city’s second-hottest August ever measured dating back to when weather records were first kept in the city in 1873.
capcity.news
Cheyenne weekend events (9/2/22–9/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne has a packed weekend of events for Labor Day!. The Laramie County Library is calling all gamers today from 3 to 5 p.m. for Gamers Unite: Super Smash Bros. This event is free and brings gamers together for a classic game. To register, follow the link here.
capcity.news
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (9/2/22)
NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — This past weekend was about anniversaries and history for Judy and me. Forty years ago, Judy and I were married in Laramie while students at UW. In celebration of the many years we’ve spent together, on Sunday, we had brunch at Little America and sat at the same table we did 40 years ago. I love that we are still friends and I look forward to spending the next couple of decades we hopefully have together. I was also blessed to hold my grandson for the first time. Another important milestone I crossed in August was seeing 40 years in the bicycle business. Cheyenne has been great to us and our business. It was truly a great weekend.
capcity.news
Labor Day weekend set to be hot and sunny in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can expect a sunny and warm Labor Day weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Sept. 2, is set to be breezy and sunny with a high of 86 degrees. Winds will begin in the northwest at 10–15 mph before shifting to the north at 15–20 mph. There is a possibility of gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wyoming’s Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared
The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
thefreshloaf.com
First bake at 6000 ft
We just moved from sunny AZ to Cheyenne, WY. My starter seems to have made the move just fine, bubbling up nicely when fed. Unpacking is progressing, and I am starting to find kitchen things bit by bit. I threw together a sandwich loaf yesterday just so we could have...
40-year City Employee Retires
Time flies when you’re hard at work and never take a moment to look up and see how far you’ve come... It’s hard to believe it’s been more than 40 years since Joseph Dolwick began his career with the City of Cheyenne. Just three days after his arrival into town, Dolwick credits his mother-in-law’s help with him getting a job with the city.
Branding Iron Online
Parts of new Laramie rental regulations ruled “unconstitutionally vague”
The Laramie City Council passed an ordinance in January 2022 that requires landlords register their rental housing units in Laramie, sets minimum habitability standards for those units, and establishes a process to file complaints has been partially struck down by an Albany County District Court Judge for containing “unconstitutionally vague” language regarding the enforcement of the regulations.
Cheyenne Sees Hottest Summer on Record
The summer of 2022 was Cheyenne's hottest summer on record, according to the National Weather Service. The average temperature between June 1 and Aug. 31 was 70.7 degrees, beating the old record of 70.0 degrees set in 2020. "While the afternoon high temperatures were indeed toasty this year, with 99...
county17.com
Wyo Health Dept.: Plague confirmed in Albany County cat
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Laboratory testing has recently confirmed a rural Albany County cat died of plague, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. The cat’s home was in the Laramie area and the animal lived primarily outdoors or in outbuildings. Other cats in a group at the same location have also died during the past several months, indicating likely spread of plague.
capcity.news
University of Wyoming Extension study finds Laramie County residents earned state’s highest wages, salaries from 2001 to 2018
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The majority of Laramie County’s personal income from 2001 to 2018 came from wages and salaries, and they were the highest in the state, according to a new University of Wyoming Extension bulletin. “Over the 18 years, [wages and salaries] averaged 47 percent of total...
Cheyenne Police Planning DUI Enforcement Effort This Weekend
Cheyenne Police will be out in force over the Labor Day weekend. The extra enforcement effort will include the deployment of the DUI Command Van, which allows officers to make arrests, take care of some of the paper involved, and get back out on the street more quickly.
capcity.news
Wyoming high school football scores (9/2/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Cheyenne (Central) 21, Casper (Kelly Walsh) 3. Sheridan 41, Cheyenne (South) 14. Gillette (Thunder Basin) 36,...
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Police Issue Statement on Arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper
The Cheyenne Police Department has issued a press release on the arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Gabriel Testerman. Testerman was arrested last week. He posted bond and was released after a preliminary hearing. Here is the press release from the Cheyenne Police Department:. Tuesday, August 30, a Wyoming Highway...
capcity.news
Wyoming Wave Studios brings venue for local musicians to hone craft to downtown Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A recently established, behind-the-scenes hotspot of Wyoming’s music scene takes some looking around to find. If you’re let into the coded front door of Wyoming Wave Studios on 1719 Central Ave. in downtown Cheyenne — located in the same building as the Paris West restaurant and what will become The Downtowner at the former Central Plaza Hotel — you’ll often find mulling about co-owners Devante Anderson and Jacob Hrasky, musical collaborators and business partners that just want to see the local music scene (and their own careers) grow.
capcity.news
Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 1
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 1 across the state this weekend. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Casper (Kelly Walsh) at Cheyenne (Central), 6 p.m. Friday. Sheridan at Cheyenne...
