A MS Coast restaurant will bottle 8,000 jugs of water for Jackson. How you can help.

By Jesse Lieberman
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32zr7P_0hbXmSZq00

An Ocean Springs restaurant is using their resources to help Jackson, Mississippi residents who are facing an indefinite water shortage .

The Shed BBQ and Blues Joint announced they are using their other business, The Saucery, to bottle 8,000 12-ounce bottles of water that they plan on sending to Jackson.

Jackson is facing a water crisis that has led to the deceleration of a state of emergency by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

“I’ve been in a scenario where we did not have water,” said Brad Orrison, co-founder of The Shed and The Saucery. “It’s almost to the day (17 years ago) that my family and the whole Coast were without water (after Katrina). It’s an unfortunate thing but we are doing the best we can to try and help.”

Others wanting to help can drop off water and wet wipes at the Shed on Mississippi 57. Orrison said they are also looking for people who can help transport water to Jackson.

The Shed is working with the Mississippi Network and local churches to distribute the water.

“In the next phase depending on how bad it gets, if we have to put water in a bottle for sauce ... we’ll do what ever it takes to make it happen,” Orrison said. “We’re just trying to do what we can from a support level for people who live in Mississippi.”

