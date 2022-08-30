ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Police Issue Statement on Arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper

The Cheyenne Police Department has issued a press release on the arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Gabriel Testerman. Testerman was arrested last week. He posted bond and was released after a preliminary hearing. Here is the press release from the Cheyenne Police Department:. Tuesday, August 30, a Wyoming Highway...
CHEYENNE, WY
Cheyenne, WY
capcity.news

Weekly arrest report (8/27/22–9/2/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled recent arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested and the recommended charges against them. All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Police Looking For Woman Reported Missing

UPDATE: The Cheyenne Police Department has revised its original description of Melissa Martinez slightly. Here is the revised post:. "The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance in locating 57 year old Melissa Martinez. She has black hair, brown eyes is approximately 4’10”, 91 pounds. Her family is trying to get in contact with her.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (8/24/22–9/1/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Jackson Hole Radio

Mystery as Wyoming Highway Patrol officer arrested

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was arrested this week by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, but no charges have been released yet. The mysterious story started on May 2, when the Patrol was contacted by the Cheyenne Police Department about an investigation involving a trooper, who is stationed in Cheyenne. The officer was immediately removed from service, and placed on administrative.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/1/22–9/2/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Girlfriend of Missing Laramie Man Asks Public for Help

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Nikki Gallegos ticks off the days since 39-year-old Chris Mauk went missing. A hand-drawn calendar in neon pink and green marks all the crucial dates that continue to haunt her: July 2, the last day she saw or heard from Mauk. Aug. 5, the date Laramie police searched the trailer the couple shared together with cadaver dogs.
LARAMIE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Grenade Threat Leads to Standoff

PLACE OF OCCURRENCE: 800 Blk East Jefferson Rd. Laramie County Wyoming. The Laramie County Sheriff’s received a call that indicated a suspect with a felony warrant out of California was at a residence in the 800 block of East Jefferson Rd. The suspect was contacted in the 100 block...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/2/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Darrell Mike Dotson: Aggravated robbery,...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
truewestmagazine.com

He Took Aim Before Firing

Jim Leavy wasn’t first, but he was accurate. It was rare when two proficient shootists had it out in the Old West. But it happened on March 9, 1877 in Cheyenne, WY. Charlie Harrison and Jim Leavy got into an argument over a game of cards. The insults and confrontation continued out into the street. Then the two went for their guns. Harrison got off the first shot, which went wild. Levy took a bit of time to aim and hit his target. Harrison died the next day. Levy was let off the hook because it was a fair fight.
capcity.news

Cause of Tuesday morning house fire in Cheyenne under investigation

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — No injuries were reported after Cheyenne Fire Rescue quelled a fire at a Cheyenne home on Tuesday, Aug. 30, according to an agency release. The cause remains under investigation. Crews responded at 8:58 a.m. Tuesday to the reported structure fire on the 500 block of East...
CHEYENNE, WY
county17.com

Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper arrested Tuesday

GILETTE, Wyo — Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Gabriel Testerman was arrested Tuesday following a Cheyenne Police Department investigation, according to a WHP release. Highway Patrol said it was contacted about the investigation May 2. “The trooper was immediately removed from service and placed on administrative leave pending the investigation,”...
CHEYENNE, WY

