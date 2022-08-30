Read full article on original website
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Police Issue Statement on Arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper
The Cheyenne Police Department has issued a press release on the arrest of Wyoming Highway Patrol Sergeant Gabriel Testerman. Testerman was arrested last week. He posted bond and was released after a preliminary hearing. Here is the press release from the Cheyenne Police Department:. Tuesday, August 30, a Wyoming Highway...
capcity.news
Suspect accused of threat to pull hand grenade pin in Cheyenne standoff, authorities say
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office reported in a department news release Friday that a man entered into a standoff Thursday with deputies during which he allegedly threatened to pull the pin of a hand grenade. The incident occurred on the 800 block of East Jefferson...
Weld Co. deputies looking for suspects, vehicle after alleged road rage shooting
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old boy was shot Friday morning north of Platteville in what deputies are investigating as a road rage shooting.
capcity.news
Cheyenne man charged for aggravated robbery, interference with a peace officer
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne man is facing charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and battery and possession of stolen property stemming from a Wednesday, Aug. 31 run-in with the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Darrell Mike Dotson heard the charges in Laramie County Circuit Court on Friday, and a judge...
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (8/27/22–9/2/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled recent arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested and the recommended charges against them. All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a...
Cheyenne Police Looking For Woman Reported Missing
UPDATE: The Cheyenne Police Department has revised its original description of Melissa Martinez slightly. Here is the revised post:. "The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance in locating 57 year old Melissa Martinez. She has black hair, brown eyes is approximately 4’10”, 91 pounds. Her family is trying to get in contact with her.
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (8/24/22–9/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Man in custody after stealing truck, crash with train
The Larimer County Sheriff's Office and the Weld County Sheriff's Office responded to a stolen vehicle report that ended with a construction worker in custody.
Mystery as Wyoming Highway Patrol officer arrested
A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was arrested this week by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, but no charges have been released yet. The mysterious story started on May 2, when the Patrol was contacted by the Cheyenne Police Department about an investigation involving a trooper, who is stationed in Cheyenne. The officer was immediately removed from service, and placed on administrative.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/1/22–9/2/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Girlfriend of Missing Laramie Man Asks Public for Help
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Nikki Gallegos ticks off the days since 39-year-old Chris Mauk went missing. A hand-drawn calendar in neon pink and green marks all the crucial dates that continue to haunt her: July 2, the last day she saw or heard from Mauk. Aug. 5, the date Laramie police searched the trailer the couple shared together with cadaver dogs.
thecheyennepost.com
Grenade Threat Leads to Standoff
PLACE OF OCCURRENCE: 800 Blk East Jefferson Rd. Laramie County Wyoming. The Laramie County Sheriff’s received a call that indicated a suspect with a felony warrant out of California was at a residence in the 800 block of East Jefferson Rd. The suspect was contacted in the 100 block...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/2/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Darrell Mike Dotson: Aggravated robbery,...
truewestmagazine.com
He Took Aim Before Firing
Jim Leavy wasn’t first, but he was accurate. It was rare when two proficient shootists had it out in the Old West. But it happened on March 9, 1877 in Cheyenne, WY. Charlie Harrison and Jim Leavy got into an argument over a game of cards. The insults and confrontation continued out into the street. Then the two went for their guns. Harrison got off the first shot, which went wild. Levy took a bit of time to aim and hit his target. Harrison died the next day. Levy was let off the hook because it was a fair fight.
capcity.news
Zonta of Cheyenne bringing awareness to human trafficking in the city and state
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Though it is often considered an issue in bigger cities, human trafficking is something that unfortunately affects Cheyenne and the rest of the state as well. Denise Parrish, the District 12 Advocacy Chair for Zonta, said that this is something that should be more widely discussed...
Family of Loveland woman killed searching for answers
The family of a woman found dead at a Loveland park earlier this month hope they find justice for their loved one.
capcity.news
Cause of Tuesday morning house fire in Cheyenne under investigation
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — No injuries were reported after Cheyenne Fire Rescue quelled a fire at a Cheyenne home on Tuesday, Aug. 30, according to an agency release. The cause remains under investigation. Crews responded at 8:58 a.m. Tuesday to the reported structure fire on the 500 block of East...
Legal expert weighs in on possible insanity plea in Greeley hatchet killing
A judge denied bail Wednesday to the man accused of using a hatchet to kill a 22-year-old Greeley woman.
county17.com
Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper arrested Tuesday
GILETTE, Wyo — Wyoming Highway Patrol Sgt. Gabriel Testerman was arrested Tuesday following a Cheyenne Police Department investigation, according to a WHP release. Highway Patrol said it was contacted about the investigation May 2. “The trooper was immediately removed from service and placed on administrative leave pending the investigation,”...
Northern Colorado Drug Task Force Makes Fentanyl Bust in Fort Collins
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) has announced that a woman is under arrest for allegedly selling fentanyl in Fort Collins. According to a Facebook post from LCSO, the arrest occurred on Tuesday (Aug. 30) morning, when the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force (NCDTF) carried out a search warrant for a home in the 1300 block of Kirkwood Drive.
