Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHEC TV-10
Outgoing superintendent Lesli Myers-Small posts letter on Twitter, said job was “opportunity of a lifetime”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Outgoing Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small posted a letter on Twitter Friday morning saying that serving as the superintendent has been an “opportunity of a lifetime”. Myers-Small served half of her four-year contract and it isn’t clear why she left.
Rochester schools shuffle top leadership days before students return
The Rochester City School District’s former superintendent, Lesli Myers-Small, formally resigned Thursday.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Outgoing RCSD Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small breaks silence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Outgoing Rochester City School District Superintendent Dr. Lesli Myers-Small is speaking out for the first time since she was in negotiations with the school board to leave the district. In a post on Twitter, Myers-Small says it has been her honor and privilege to...
Rochester sheriff, expert voice opinion on new regulations for concealed carry
Before anyone can file their requests for a permit in the Monroe County Clerk’s Office, they’ll need to show proof they passed the proper firearm safety training.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHEC TV-10
University of Rochester facilities employees will vote on whether to go on strike
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A union vote is taking place Tuesday night that could affect over 300 workers employed by the University of Rochester—including the hospitals. The University is involved in negotiations to renew its contract with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 158. The union represents skilled trades staff in multiple roles who service and maintain campus facilities.
Wegmans School of Pharmacy holds White Coat Ceremony for first-year students
Those who spoke at the ceremony said that this is the beginning of each student's future in the pharmacy field.
Rochester Police Accountability Board member calls for executive director to be reinstated
Dwyer Reynolds sued the board back in July, claiming the board violated New York State’s Open Meetings Law multiple times.
iheart.com
"Racist Party" Host Removed From the Board of the Landmark Society
The Rochester woman who hosted an alleged racist party is now off the board of the Landmark Society. Its Board of Trustees has announced an unanimous vote to remove Mary Nicosia. She was suspended from the board right after she was named as one of the hosts of the party...
IN THIS ARTICLE
What Went On In Building 23 of New York State’s Infamous ‘Lobotomy Hospital?’
There once was a revolutionary psychiatric center in Brentwood, New York, notorious for treating certain patients by drilling a hole in their head to treat their mental illnesses. Abandoned buildings, a brick silo and a graveyard filled with former patients are about all that remains of the 'Lobotomy Hospital', Pilgrim State Hospital.
theshelbyreport.com
Tops Celebrates Four Meat Managers For Dedication, Efforts
Williamsville, New York-based Tops Friendly Markets is recognizing its employee leaders within the meat departments throughout the chain’s footprint. These awards recognize the efforts to serve customers while navigating COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. In order to be eligible Tops employees had to meet the following criteria:. 2021 sales, shrink...
WHEC TV-10
Teen rescued from Genesee River
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) – A call about a young teen swimming in the Genesee River turned into a rescue for several University of Rochester peace officers. It happened early Sunday morning. Friday morning News10NBC met with the officers to talk to them about how they were able pull the...
wxxinews.org
New memorials at Mt. Hope remember contributions of Frederick Douglass' wife & daughter
There is a new memorial at Mount Hope Cemetery in Rochester next to the grave of Frederick Douglass. It is designed to better remember the famed abolitionist’s wife and daughter. A ceremony was held on Saturday at Mount Hope, and it was the culmination of many months of planning,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fire Departments About To Get Big Money Across New York State
There is something special about the brave men and women who choose to volunteer to become firefighters. While most people run from smoke and fire, these individuals are heading in to save and protect human life and property. It is a calling that is nothing short of heroic. But across...
Steuben County Sheriffs thoughts on Gun Laws
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- As of yesterday, the new gun laws have gone into effect in New York State. To see how the residents of Steuben County have been handling the change, 18 News spoke with Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard to get his thoughts. One of the biggest things he noted is that he’s already […]
Woman sues Rochester police, claims she miscarried due to tear gas exposure
A Rochester woman is suing the city and police department, alleging she suffered a miscarriage due to exposure to tear gas during a protest. A Rochester woman is suing the city of Rochester, the Rochester Police Department, and Monroe County, claiming she suffered a miscarriage after officers used tear gas to disperse a crowd during the social justice protests of 2020. The lawsuit was filed Friday in state Supreme Court...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
200-ton floating museum Nao Trinidad to dock in Rochester Friday night
The life-size replica weighs 200 tons, is over 95 feet long, and has four masts, five sails along with five decks. Here's when tours start:
Harriet Tubman statue unveiled in Rochester in honor of her 200th birthday
The unveiling of the statue is the beginning of a celebration of events run by the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Celebration Committee to honor her legacy.
NYS Environmental Facilities Corp. must pay $500K for falsifying grant documents
Employees of a “former New York State Governor” falsely claimed to be part of a federal water-quality improvement grant.
WHEC TV-10
Pines of Perinton tenant files lawsuit
PERINTON, N.Y. A negligence lawsuit has been filed against Winn Companies, property owners of the Pines of Perinton. The tenant who filed it says she’s had a legal battle with the company before. “This is not the first time that they’re being sued by my mom, because my dad...
Comments / 2