KYTV
Jury finds father guilty in the starvation death of daughter in Dent County, Mo.
SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - A jury found a Dent County father guilty in the starving death of his adopted daughter. On Wednesday, the jury returned a verdict of second-degree murder and neglect of a child against Randall Abney. A judge set sentencing for November 18. His wife, Susan Abney, pleaded guilty to lesser charges in the case.
3 inmates die within 2 days in Licking, Mo
LICKING, Mo. – The South Central Correctional Center sent a release on September 1 stating that two inmates had died in the early hours of the morning on September 1 at the facility. The correctional center also sent a release on August 31 saying an inmate had died at about 6:30 am that morning. Kaleb […]
houstonherald.com
Inmate assigned to state prison at Licking dies
An inmate at the South Central Correctional Center at Licking died Wednesday morning, the Missouri Department of Corrections said. Kaleb Smith, 27, was pronounced dead at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. Smith, who had been in prison since September 2019, was serving a 10-year sentence for second-degree burglary and...
Burglars ram car into Osage County Guns
A car drove into the front of Osage County Guns in Wright City around 1:40 a.m.
Motorcyclist dies in Jefferson County crash
A motorcyclist died in a crash Wednesday evening in Jefferson County.
mymoinfo.com
‘I don’t want vengeance, I want justice’ – Father of son shot to death questions secretive court process
“The shooting was videotaped,” he said. “The police know it. Everybody knows it except for this courthouse for some reason. And I don’t want vengeance, I want justice.”
mymoinfo.com
Highway Patrol conducting operation C.A.R.E. this holiday weekend
(Jefferson County) Friday evening is the official kickoff to the Labor Day holiday weekend. Law enforcement agencies are expected to be out and about. Corporal Logan Bolton with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers will be conducting operation C.A.R.E. Corporal Bolton says troopers will be patrolling looking for a...
mymoinfo.com
Linda Sue Resinger – Service – 09/06/22 at 11 a.m.
Linda Sue Resinger of Farmington died August 31st at the age of 74. The funeral service will be Tuesday morning at 11 at the Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington. Burial will be at the Chestnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation for Linda Resinger is Tuesday morning from 9 until 11 at the...
kjluradio.com
Phelps County high school evacuated over bomb threat
Authorities give the all clear after a bomb threat is called in at a high school in Phelps County. The St. James Police Department says a student received a message indicating there was a bomb inside St. James High School on Thursday. Students and faculty were evacuated from the building...
kwos.com
School bus search lands a JC high school student in trouble
The hunt for a weapon on a Jefferson City school bus turns out to be a false alarm. School officials were tipped off that a high school student may have had a weapon on a bus. A search didn’t turn up any weapons, but a student will be disciplined after banned items were found. Lewis and Clark middle schoolers and Jefferson City high schoolers were on the bus.
KMOV
St. Charles man killed in Jefferson County motorcycle crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 34-year-old killed in a Jefferson County crash has been identified. Wednesday, 34-year-old Wyatt Hausgen, of St. Charles, was driving his Harley Davidson east on Route A near Pioneer Road at 6:15 a.m. when it was hit by a Chevrolet Cruze attempting to make a left turn. Hausgen died from his injuries.
KMOV
U.S. Postal investigation launched after multiple post offices hit in St. Louis County
TOWN AND COUNTRY (KMOV) - Thieves at night are going to work, and they’re not just stealing cars, now they’re stealing mail, too. Multiple post offices in St. Louis County were hit by suspects stealing mail from the blue self-serve mailboxes outside the Chesterfield and Town and Country locations in the last couple of weeks.
mymoinfo.com
St. Louis teenager injured in I-55 accident south of Festus
A St. Louis teenager was injured in a two-vehicle on I-55 south of Highway 61 early Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Isaiah Reddick of Herculaneum was driving a 2016 Mercedes Benz north on 55 and rear-ended a 2019 Volvo tractor trailer. While the driver of the truck was not injured, the passenger in the Mercedes, 19-year-old Cole Johnson, was taken by private conveyance to Mercy Hospital Jefferson with moderate injuries. The accident took place just after 3 o’clock Friday morning.
Police: Pacific man broke into ex’s home, stole her phone while she was sleeping
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged a 30-year-old Pacific, Missouri man for allegedly breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home while she was sleeping and stealing her property. According to court documents, the break-in occurred on the morning of Nov. 5, 2021. The victim woke up around 5:30 a.m. […]
kfmo.com
Farris Arrested on Drug Charges
(Washington County, MO) A Mineral Point man, Michael Farris, is charged with two counts of drug trafficking in the second degree, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and driving while intoxicated. Those charges stem from a traffic stop in Washington County Saturday evening. A press release from Potosi Police Department Chief, Michael Gum, indicates Farris was pulled over just after 11:15 Saturday night for a traffic stop. When officers conducted a search of Farris and his property they discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, numerous pills, and cash, all of which were seized. Farris was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro Man Seriously Injured In Jefferson County Car Crash
(Jefferson County) A Hillsboro man was seriously injured in a car accident on Route ‘H’ in Jefferson County Thursday morning. Highway patrol says 47-year-old Paul Crane was traveling westbound in a Mazda Miata when he drove off the right side of the road, struck a utility pole guy wire and overturned. Crane was taken to Mercy Hospital St. Louis by Survival Flight Helicopter.
mymoinfo.com
Michael Dee Miller — Service 9/6/22 Noon
Michael Dee Miller of Hillsboro passed away on Wednesday (8/31) , he was 70 years old. The visitation for Michael Miller will be Tuesday (9/6) morning from 10 until the funeral service at Noon at Hillsboro First Baptist Church. Burial in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
houstonherald.com
Area man faces felony charges after traffic stop in Houston
An area man faces several charges – including two felonies – following a traffic stop conducted by a Houston Police Department officer on June 26. Joshua D. Dorman, 24, of 32075 PR DR 6263 in Edgar Springs, is charged this week with felonies of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon, along with misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated and no insurance.
mymoinfo.com
Michael Edward Vargo Senior – Service 9/6/22 10 a.m.
Michael Edward Vargo Senior of Huntington, Indiana died Sunday at the age of 74. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, September 6th at ten o’clock at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bonne Terre. Burial will be in the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Visitation is Monday,September 5th...
