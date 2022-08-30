ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Weekend Weather for Labor Day Weekend!

The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Take a quick break and check out the Labor Day weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Prescott Valley to Install Speed Humps on Prescott East Hwy

The Town of Prescott Valley, as part of a speed mitigation effort, will install temporary speed humps on Prescott East Highway beginning Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The speed humps are part of the plan to slow traffic on Prescott East Highway, as development continues to grow to the north. Immediate steps the Town and County are taking to curb speed in addition to the speed humps include:
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
Labor Day Traffic Enforcement by Local Police

During this Labor Day Weekend, the Prescott Valley Police Traffic Unit and Prescott Police will be joining forces in conducting DUI, excessive speed, and seat belt enforcement. Both the Prescott Valley Police and Prescott Police will continue its support of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety DUI Traffic Enforcement Program with this latest round of enforcement which begins Friday, Sept 2 and continues through Monday, Sept 5th.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ

