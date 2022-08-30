Read full article on original website
Gas prices, highway deaths down; holiday DUI task forces up across Arizona
The average price for gas in Arizona fell to $3.99 a gallon Thursday. It’s the first time in months a gallon of gas has been below $4 and down sharply from the record high of $5.38 just two months ago. Highway deaths in Arizona fell by nearly a third...
Weekend Weather for Labor Day Weekend!
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Take a quick break and check out the Labor Day weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
Prescott Valley to Install Speed Humps on Prescott East Hwy
The Town of Prescott Valley, as part of a speed mitigation effort, will install temporary speed humps on Prescott East Highway beginning Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. The speed humps are part of the plan to slow traffic on Prescott East Highway, as development continues to grow to the north. Immediate steps the Town and County are taking to curb speed in addition to the speed humps include:
Weekend Events for Prescott Valley and Beyond for September 2, 3, and 4
The CAST 11 Podcast Network is sponsored by the Prescott Valley Outdoor Summit. Where adventure comes together. Here are the top weekend events happening in Northern Arizona and beyond! Be sure to check out the SignalsAZ events calendar, brought to you by Desert Financial Credit Union for great things in your community.
Speed Humps Coming to Prescott East Highway
Town Of Prescott Valley to Install Speed Humps on Prescott East Highway this week. The Town of Prescott Valley, as part of a speed mitigation effort, will install temporary speed humps on Prescott East Highway. beginning Thursday, Sept. 1. The speed humps are part of the plan to slow traffic...
Labor Day Traffic Enforcement by Local Police
During this Labor Day Weekend, the Prescott Valley Police Traffic Unit and Prescott Police will be joining forces in conducting DUI, excessive speed, and seat belt enforcement. Both the Prescott Valley Police and Prescott Police will continue its support of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety DUI Traffic Enforcement Program with this latest round of enforcement which begins Friday, Sept 2 and continues through Monday, Sept 5th.
Yarnell community begs for changes after woman hit, killed by Yavapai sergeant
YARNELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The community center in Yarnell was packed with standing room only Thursday afternoon. Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes, an ADOT official, and community members packed the place to have a meeting after a deadly crash last week. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says Sgt. Dakota...
Cottonwood Police K-9 helps officers find 50K fentanyl pills during traffic stop
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. - A Cottonwood Police K-9 helped officers seize thousands of fentanyl pills during a routine traffic stop on Aug. 31, officials said. Police had pulled over a sedan along Interstate 17 near the McGuireville exit because of a cracked windshield. "K-9 Otto was deployed to conduct a narcotics-sniff...
