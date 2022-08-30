Read full article on original website
Lightning from monsoon sets fire to Queen Creek home
2nd grader reportedly brought two guns to Cochise Elementary School
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A second grader remains at home after bringing two handguns to school earlier this week. On Monday, deputies from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office were called to Cochise Elementary School on reports that a 7-year-old brought a handgun to school. The school staff was informed about the gun by another student who saw the weapon in the second grader’s backpack.
Shooting at Goodyear shopping center injuries two, sends businesses into lockdown
Two hurt, suspect arrested after police situation locks down stores at Estrella Marketplace in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person has been arrested and two are injured after an active police situation locked down several stores in Goodyear. Goodyear police say there was an altercation between two people outside near Walmart in Estrella Marketplace around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Multiple Arizona’s Family viewers reported that they were locked down inside for about an hour as an active investigation took place. While rumors swirled of an active shooter inside the Walmart, police confirmed that there is no current active shooter situation.
Man dead after hit and run in Phoenix on Friday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Phoenix. On Friday around 7 p.m., Phoenix police say they responded to reports of a crash between a car and a pedestrian near the intersection of 51st Ave. and W. Indian School Road. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as 40-year-old Tommy Hinton, lying on the road. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries.
Homicide suspect who drove into pizzeria to avoid police identified, charged
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A homicide suspect who drove into a pizzeria in Mesa to avoid police on Aug. 21 has been released from the hospital, identified, and charged Friday morning. Kevin McKinney, 36, a wanted felon in both New Mexico for homicide and Colorado, was spotted by a...
Mom helps police find Phoenix fugitive accused of strangling her daughter to death
It’s Hatch green chile season in the Valley!
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Want to add some spice to your life?. Look no further than right here in the Valley for all your Hatch chile needs! The spicy Hatch green chile pepper is in season here in the southwest, and Arizona’s Family reporter Gibby Parra went out to a Food City location to talk chile.
Arizona News
Storms spark house fire, cause damage in areas of Queen Creek, San Tan Valley
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A monsoon storm passed through the East Valley and surrounding areas Thursday night, bringing lightning, high winds, and heavy rain. A lightning strike ignited a house fire in Queen Creek causing severe damage to the home. Flames could be seen shooting out of the home when firefighters arrived. They tried attacking the fire from inside the home, but the roof began to cave in and they pulled out. It took several crews over six hours to extinguish the fire.
Reports of threats, students bringing guns to multiple schools across Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple schools across Arizona have received threats of potential school shootings and students bringing guns to school in a week. Seven schools have received threats or brought guns to school this week alone, prompting lockdowns and even classes canceled in some cases. In addition, several students have been detained and could be facing serious charges.
RAW VIDEO: Fire breaks out at manufacture home factory in Goodyear
Shooting at group home leaves young man badly injured
Phoenix Police officers, according to officials, responded to the area of 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road after shots were fired at the location at around 2AM. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
RAW VIDEO: Wall of dust moves into Chandler area
17-year-old shot young man at north Phoenix boys group home, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A teen boy is in custody after a shooting at a boys group home left a man with life-threatening injuries in north Phoenix on Thursday. At around 2 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near 18th Avenue and Mountain View Road, which is north of Dunlap Avenue. Officers found a young man who had been shot at the group home. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Wall of dust covers Chandler, Gilbert area; thousands without power at height of storm
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for Friday as a massive wall of dust moved through the Southeast Valley. The dust storm formed in Casa Grande and moved into the Chandler and Gilbert area around 6 p.m. The wall of dust, which some call a haboob, was roughly 50 miles wide and up to 6,000 feet tall. Aerials from Arizona’s Family news chopper showed the dust consuming different neighborhoods. It was one of the most spectacular walls of dust so far this monsoon. Peak wind gusts reached up to 65 miles per hour, and there were numerous reports of zero visibility in the storm.
Body found in Salt River homleess encampment near Tempe Marketplace
50+ years after her mother’s murder, a Phoenix woman finally has answers
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix woman was raised by her aunt, unaware of exactly what happened to her mother. Now 52 years later, Francine Bergen has that information after a police department in South Dakota going through old boxes recovered items that belonged to her mother and tracked her down. Bergen was a toddler when her mother, Faye, was shot and killed in 1970 outside a hotel in Rapid City, South Dakota. “She had a short life,” Francine Bergen said of her mother.
Maitenance engineer at Sun City church wins Pay It Forward award
SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - We decided to Pay It Forward out in Sun City to Shawn McMullen, who works at Shepherd of the Hills Methodist Church. “We love him. He has the most generous spirit. He overflows with a willingness to help people. Never stops, never stops,” said church member Debra Lerner. McMullen is the maintenance engineer and does everything, including plumbing, electrical and yard work. The congregation appreciates his hard work and got together to nominate him for our Pay It Forward award.
Central High School in Phoenix temporarily placed on lockdown after threats
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix high school was temporarily placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon. Central High School went on lockdown while Phoenix police investigated potential threats made against the school. One person was detained, but no suspects have been identified. The high school has since lifted the lockdown. Parents...
