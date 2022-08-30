ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Several DFW Locations Planned for Tropical Smoothie Cafe

By Amber D. Browne
 4 days ago
Tropical Smoothie Cafe will soon start popping up across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Greg Smith with Napoleon Holdings, LLC , is the managing partner and owner of a number of Tropical Smoothie Cafe locations that are scheduled to open in coming months.

One location at 2800 W. Camp Wisdom Rd., #160 in Grand Prairie is set to open its doors on September 15. Smith told What Now Dallas they hope to start the finish out on the Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Midlothian sometime in November, but inflation and supply chain issues could delay the process.

“It could take us four to six months depending on what happens. There’s been a tremendous problem getting walk-in coolers, freezers, and refrigerator units for places like this,” Smith explained.

The Midlothian restaurant will be located at 310 Harvest Hill Dr., according to a recent project filing. Smith hopes to open the Midlothian location at the end of the first quarter or the beginning of the second quarter of 2023.

The Midlothian location will be the umbrella company’s eighth, and number nine at 826 SW Wilshire Blvd. in Burleson could open two to three months after Midlothian’s opening. Although there is no specific location information, Smith told What Now Dallas that three additional storefronts will open sometime after the Burleson restaurant.

Tropical Smoothie Cafe offers made-to-order menu items. “It’s fresh, it’s clean, it’s healthy, and it tastes good,” Smith said.

The menu includes a variety of healthy smoothie flavors, and diners can add supplements such as collogen, fat burner, or probiotic to their smoothies. The brand also offers wraps, flatbreads, paninis, and salads. “We want everybody in the Metroplex to get to Tropical Smoothie.”



ARLINGTON, TX
