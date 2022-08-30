ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 111

Robert
4d ago

Florida toughened the law on criminal activities so we don’t end up like those Democratic hell holes. If that makes anyone afraid then they are not planning a peaceful demonstration. Screw the UN.

Reply(21)
43
Stephen Barrett
4d ago

Tell ANTIFA if they think they gonna mess with our FREE state,we got a surprise for ya, the sharks and the gators here are always hungry; you game ???

Reply
11
ray mckinon
4d ago

lol they really want to get there hands on Florida, something evil is going on. Why is the UN talking about Florida people, liberals really want to run Florida in to the ground. Just know if Florida fall people say good bye to the other states. Now the UN getting in to America politics & talking about reparations for descendants of slave. Something don't make sense, lairs only offer nothing for something. Black people don't fall for any of they're trickery, I would think Obama already proven. Your only used to push other people agenda & a vote . When will the stupidity end with u people , stop being used for once in your life. You have been use for decades by older black leaders, it's time to think for yourself

Reply
8
Orlando Weekly

Florida prosecutor suspended for refusing to enforce abortion ban backed by over 100 legal scholars, former judges in court brief

More than 100 legal scholars and dozens of former judges, prosecutors and police chiefs are decrying Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, arguing that the move runs counter to professional standards, sets a dangerous precedent and violates the constitutional separation of powers. The scholars on Tuesday submitted a friend-of-the-court brief in a federal lawsuit in which Warren accuses DeSantis of overstepping his authority and violating the twice-elected prosecutor’s First Amendment rights.
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What does the Florida primary tell us about November elections? Is that an ominous sign for Democrats?

After the months of fire and fury from Democrats declaring outrage over Gov. Ron DeSantis, the number of voters who participated in their party’s summer primary to pick a DeSantis challenger was … about the same as it was four years ago. In the state’s two biggest counties, the number of Democratic votes cast in the gubernatorial primary was down, by 2.1% in Broward — and 11% in Miami-Dade ...
floridapolitics.com

Equality Florida endorses, raises resources to elect Charlie Crist

The LGBTQ group plans to raise at least $100,000 for the Democrat,. Florida’s largest LGBTQ advocacy group wants Charlie Crist back in the Governor’s Mansion. The political arm for Equality Florida endorsed the Democratic nominee. The group also made clear that culture wars waged by Gov. Ron DeSantis will be met with resistance and resources.
floridapolitics.com

National gun control group backs Charlie Crist as Ron DeSantis goes the other way

On gun control, the contrast between the Democrat and the Republican gubernatorial contenders is clear. The Democrats’ candidate for Governor, Charlie Crist, received the endorsement of a national gun violence prevention group Wednesday, increasing the contrast between him and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. Everytown for Gun Safety, a nonpartisan...
HollywoodLife

Florida’s Allison Miller Fights To Be The First Democratic State Attorney In Her District In 30 Years

There’s a reason Allison Miller feels like she has a spotlight and a target on her back as she campaigns for State Attorney in Florida’s 6th Judicial District, which is home to the cities of St. Petersburg and Clearwater. That’s because she’s in the only State Attorney race on the ballot in Florida this November, and it’s the first time a Democrat has fought for Pinellas and Pasco County’s lead prosecutor, since 1992.
Florida Phoenix

One way DeSantis can attack Charlie Crist on his stellar Florida environmental record

Quality Journalism for Critical Times To: Robert Watkins, Tampa Dear Mr. Watkins, Hi! I see that you’re the chairman of “Friends of Ron DeSantis” political action committee. I figured that means you’re the person who can advise the governor about how his reelection campaign is in peril. I have a warning, but I also have a suggestion for him on […] The post One way DeSantis can attack Charlie Crist on his stellar Florida environmental record appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
floridianpress.com

Eskamani Calls out DeSantis After Local GOP Official's Guilty Verdict

Election Integrity in Florida is making headlines once again, but the accusation isn’t being directed at Democrats. Seminole County GOP Chairman Ben Paris has been found guilty of a misdemeanor charge. The “ghost candidate” trial has reached a verdict, and now Democratic lawmakers are calling for Florida Governor Ron...
News4Jax.com

Florida jobless claims remain at pre-pandemic pace

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – First-time unemployment claims in Florida remain relatively flat and at a pre-pandemic pace, reflecting strong economic activity amid lingering inflation. The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday issued a report that estimated 5,135 first-time claims were filed in Florida during the week that ended Aug. 27.
TaxBuzz

Divisive DeSantis Promises Largest Tax Cuts In Florida History

Divisive Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has promised residents of the Sunshine State the largest tax cuts in state history if he is re-elected in November. DeSantis -- who has close ties to Donald Trump's newly-hired attorney Chris Kimes -- faces opponent Charlie Crist, a former Republic now running on the Democratic ticket, in the Florida Gubernatorial race.
Axios

Ron DeSantis' voter fraud hunt backfires

Elections officials across Florida are poking holes in the DeSantis administration's claims that they're to blame after 20 people were arrested for voting illegally. Driving the news: Supervisors of elections in Hillsborough, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties say it's the state's responsibility to notify local election offices about people ineligible to vote because of certain prior felony convictions, Politico reports.
News4Jax.com

California Democrats cap legislative year with climate wins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Tougher clean energy goals, a ban on new oil and gas wells near homes and schools, and establishing guidelines for capturing carbon and storing it underground are among the climate proposals California Democrats advanced in the final days of the legislative session. Taken together, along with...
Florida Phoenix

Just 37 percent of 6th to 12th graders in a government course passed FL’s new civics literacy exam

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The state has issued a new Florida Civic Literacy Examination to assess how well public school students understand what’s called “civic literacy.” Kids in a U.S. government course are required to take the new exam that covers everything from landmark Supreme Court cases to influential documents in American history to basic principles about how government […] The post Just 37 percent of 6th to 12th graders in a government course passed FL’s new civics literacy exam appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE

