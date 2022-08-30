Tap Into The Tavern benefits Perryville's historic Rodgers Tavern Museum

PERRYVILLE — Pam Gable has been spending her winters in New Orleans since 2008, so the part-time Perryville resident is quite familiar with festivals.

Gable attended the 4th annual Tap into the Tavern festival Saturday afternoon on the grounds of the historic Rodgers Tavern Museum along Broad Street and she complimented the organizers of the event, which, according to her, greatly served the Town of Perryville and its citizens.

“I live part-time in New Orleans and we love festivals. A festival is just about an everyday thing there,” Gable said, before turning her focus to Saturday’s local event and commenting, “But in Perryville, this is a big deal. This is a fun, family-oriented thing. It brings the community together. It also brings in tourists and that brings in money — and that helps the community.”

Gable and her friends and family were among the scores of people who turned out for the four-hour-long outdoor festival to raise money toward the general operating costs of Rodgers Tavern Museum, which is a three-story (not counting the attic) stone building that was built approximately in 1740.

“It was purpose-built to be a tavern, unlike most (historic) taverns that started out as someone’s home and then were changed into a tavern,” explained Jennifer Pitts, one of the people who oversees the Rodgers Tavern Museum.

Fittingly, event planners offered scheduled tours of the Rodgers Tavern Museum to visitors during Saturday’s festival — just one of the many attractions that day.

A regional five-piece band called Mad Decent played a lively, wide-ranging set, covering songs by Led Zeppelin, Stevie Wonder, The Cure and many others. Several attendees relaxed on lawn chairs or on the grass, facing the stage, and cheered on the super-tight band.

Plenty of vendors were on the grounds, selling craft beer and wine created at local, area and regional breweries and wineries. Other vendors sold an array of fresh food, including artisan cheeses and all types of mac-and-cheese combos.

In addition, there was a silent auction of movie and sports memorabilia featuring merchandise autographed by film stars and Hall of Fame players. The silent auction was run by BW Unlimited Charity Fundraising, which is owned and operated by Cecil County resident George Wooden, a retired Maryland State Police trooper. The company attends fundraising events all over the United States.

Perryville resident Bruce Marihart, who clearly enjoyed listening to Mad Decent while having a drink, said that he was glad he attended the event. Marihart expressed surprise that he hadn’t set foot on the Rodgers Tavern Museum grounds until Saturday.

“This is the first time I’ve ever been here, and I’ve lived right down the road for nine years. I could crawl home,” Marihart joked. “It’s pretty cool.”

(From March 25 through Nov. 30, Rodgers Tavern Museum is open to the public for tours from 10:30 a.m to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. And from Dec. 1 through March 24, Rodgers Tavern Museum is open to the public for tours from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The tours are free.)