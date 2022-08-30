ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perryville, MD

Tap Into The Tavern benefits Perryville's historic Rodgers Tavern Museum

By By Carl Hamilton
Cecil Whig
Cecil Whig
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJRl4_0hbXlNNE00

PERRYVILLE — Pam Gable has been spending her winters in New Orleans since 2008, so the part-time Perryville resident is quite familiar with festivals.

Gable attended the 4th annual Tap into the Tavern festival Saturday afternoon on the grounds of the historic Rodgers Tavern Museum along Broad Street and she complimented the organizers of the event, which, according to her, greatly served the Town of Perryville and its citizens.

“I live part-time in New Orleans and we love festivals. A festival is just about an everyday thing there,” Gable said, before turning her focus to Saturday’s local event and commenting, “But in Perryville, this is a big deal. This is a fun, family-oriented thing. It brings the community together. It also brings in tourists and that brings in money — and that helps the community.”

Gable and her friends and family were among the scores of people who turned out for the four-hour-long outdoor festival to raise money toward the general operating costs of Rodgers Tavern Museum, which is a three-story (not counting the attic) stone building that was built approximately in 1740.

“It was purpose-built to be a tavern, unlike most (historic) taverns that started out as someone’s home and then were changed into a tavern,” explained Jennifer Pitts, one of the people who oversees the Rodgers Tavern Museum.

Fittingly, event planners offered scheduled tours of the Rodgers Tavern Museum to visitors during Saturday’s festival — just one of the many attractions that day.

A regional five-piece band called Mad Decent played a lively, wide-ranging set, covering songs by Led Zeppelin, Stevie Wonder, The Cure and many others. Several attendees relaxed on lawn chairs or on the grass, facing the stage, and cheered on the super-tight band.

Plenty of vendors were on the grounds, selling craft beer and wine created at local, area and regional breweries and wineries. Other vendors sold an array of fresh food, including artisan cheeses and all types of mac-and-cheese combos.

In addition, there was a silent auction of movie and sports memorabilia featuring merchandise autographed by film stars and Hall of Fame players. The silent auction was run by BW Unlimited Charity Fundraising, which is owned and operated by Cecil County resident George Wooden, a retired Maryland State Police trooper. The company attends fundraising events all over the United States.

Perryville resident Bruce Marihart, who clearly enjoyed listening to Mad Decent while having a drink, said that he was glad he attended the event. Marihart expressed surprise that he hadn’t set foot on the Rodgers Tavern Museum grounds until Saturday.

“This is the first time I’ve ever been here, and I’ve lived right down the road for nine years. I could crawl home,” Marihart joked. “It’s pretty cool.”

(From March 25 through Nov. 30, Rodgers Tavern Museum is open to the public for tours from 10:30 a.m to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. And from Dec. 1 through March 24, Rodgers Tavern Museum is open to the public for tours from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The tours are free.)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
baltimorefishbowl.com

Babyface will not perform at Charm City Live festival after ‘miscommunication’ between city and promoter

Singer Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds will not headline the Charm City Live festival later this month as city officials had previously announced. In a statement Wednesday on the Baltimore City Recreation and Parks’ Instagram page, the city’s senior director of communications Monica Lewis wrote there had been “miscommunication” between the city and the festival’s promoter, Blackout Management.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore entertainment complex featuring Topgolf near complete

Things are moving right along at the Warner Street Entertainment District, the area between the Horseshoe Casino and the stadiums that will soon feature two new world-class venues. What used to be an area filled with abandoned warehouses and a parking lot now has a lot of construction underway on...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Historic funding will go toward preserving Black history at Maryland state parks

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Part of historic funding intended to improve Maryland's state parks will go toward telling the story of Black people in Annapolis. A part of Carr's Beach in Annapolis will be developed thanks to funding from the Great Maryland Outdoors Act. The property is the last undeveloped parcel of the famous Black beach that served as a safe, welcoming recreational and entertainment destination for African Americans during the segregation era.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Perryville, MD
Government
Perryville, MD
Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Government
City
Perryville, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
mdhistory.org

A census of the free negroes and mulattos in Kent County State of Maryland

A census of the free Black population living in Kent County, Maryland, conducted on behalf of the Maryland State Colonization Society. Taken by the local sheriffs, these records list information such as name, age, and sex. Founded in 1827, the Maryland State Colonization Society was the state branch of the American Colonization Society, which was created as "a remedy for slavery" by supporting the relocation of free Black individuals to the colony of Liberia in Africa. In 1831, the Maryland General Assembly passed an act to require the enumeration of the free Black populations in each county and to implement the removal of these individuals from the state of Maryland to Liberia. Censuses for Allegany, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Frederick, Montgomery, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary's, Somerset, Talbot, and Washington Counties were also performed.
KENT COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stevie Wonder
Nottingham MD

Powerball drawing creates Maryland millionaire

BALTIMORE, MD—A lucky Maryland Powerball player has a million reasons to celebrate after the Wednesday, August 31 drawing. The player became the state’s newest millionaire, only missing the right to claim the jackpot by one ball. Even though there was no jackpot winner in the 8/31 drawing, a...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Councilwoman warns residents not to attend housing counseling event

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Councilwoman Odette Ramos warned residents Wednesday not to attend an upcoming five-day housing counseling event, saying the organizer engages in questionable business practices. Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA), which is based in Boston, will hold an event called "Achieve the Dream" at the Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore County plans to buy former Sears property at Security Square Mall

Efforts in bringing new life to the Woodlawn area are advancing as Baltimore County plans to purchase the former Sears property at Security Square Mall. Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. announced a $10 million deal with property owner TF Baltimore MD LLC, that will give the county ownership of 18 acres of land and the 202,653 square-foot anchored facility.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taverns#Auction#The Rodgers Tavern Museum
CBS Baltimore

Fleet Week returning to Baltimore next week with new flyovers, festivities

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover returns as an in-person event to Baltimore's Inner Harbor next week. The event is packed with flyovers and some of the most impressive vessels to set sail.Visitors will be able to tour vessels from the United States, British and Canadian navies, as well as ships from the US Coast Guard, National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration and Army Corps of Engineers.The Danmark, a training ship run by the Danish Maritime Authority, will also be there. On the weekend of Sept. 9-11, military aircraft, including F-18s and A-10s, will conduct hourly flyovers between 10 a.m.-6 p.m. over...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Battle of the Crab Cakes Rematch: Governor Hogan and Governor Carney to Attend Navy vs. Delaware Football Opener on Saturday

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Crab cakes will be on the line again this Saturday when Maryland Governor Larry Hogan welcomes Delaware Governor John Carney to Annapolis for Navy’s football opener against the Delaware Blue Hens at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. This is the 18th meeting all-time—and the first since 2013—between the Midshipmen (4-8 in 2021) and the Blue Hens (5-6 in 2021), […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

7 finalists named for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year

Seven teachers were named as finalists for 2022-23 Maryland Teacher of the Year by the Maryland State Department of Education. Video above: Berol Dewdney is Baltimore's 2022 Teacher of the Year. MSDE announced the finalists Friday afternoon as Charles Whittaker (Anne Arundel County), Berol Dewdney (Baltimore City), Alicia Amaral Freeman...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore's next concert venue is quietly going up

It's been a long time coming, but the Paramount Baltimore music hall is on track to host concerts and other live acts within the next year. The venue, under construction at 1300 Warner St. near the Horseshoe Casino and the Ravens' M&T Bank Stadium, is slated to be complete by next summer, according to an official involved in the project. Paramount Baltimore Director Robert Goldstein said he hopes the opening will happen "earlier in the summer" of 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
CBS Baltimore

$1M lotto ticket sold at Baltimore liquor store

BALTIMORE -- One lucky lotto player is a million dollars richer after buying a Mega Millions ticket at a liquor store in Baltimore City, according to the Maryland Lottery. The ticket was sold at Milford Liquors located at 8100 Liberty Road in Baltimore. Wednesday's drawing made them a millionaire. The winner missed the right to claim the jackpot by the Powerball. If they got that last ball, they would be a whopping $148 million richer. But a million bucks is nothing to scoff at. Milford Liquors scored a $2,500 bonus from the sale of that ticket. Lottery officials encourage all winners to sign the back of the tickets immediately and put them in a safe location. Winners get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes.  Players must redeem prizes larger than $25,000 by mail or at Lottery headquarters in the Montgomery Park Business Center . 
BALTIMORE, MD
Cecil Whig

Cecil Whig

Easton, MD
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
504K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

 https://www.cecildaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy