The Extra Point: Five Former Alabama Players Make the NFL Top 100

By Hunter De Siver
 4 days ago

Derrick Henry leads all former Alabama Players as the No. 12 ranked player in the NFL's annual Top 100 Players list

In the 12th annual NFL Top 100, the University of Alabama was represented by five of its former national champions: Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (12), Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (23), Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (63), New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (85) and Washington Commanders defensive lineman Jonathan Allen (88).

Every year, the NFL community gathers to rate the players themselves and who was snubbed. The lack of Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and running back Najee Harris gave a look of confusion on fans' faces.

Alabama fans hope to see players, including DeVonta Smith, Marlon Humphrey, Jerry Jeudy and more make the 2023 list. However, it's very exclusive as some Pro Bowlers didn't even make it.

The NFL season kicks off on Sept. 8, as Rams defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson and linebacker Terrell Lewis will see their Super Bowl banner soar at SoFi Stadium. The quest for the other 60-plus former Alabama players to make next year's Top 100 starts on Sept. 11.

