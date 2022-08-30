ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SP+ Predicts No. 25 BYU vs USF

By Casey Lundquist
CougsDaily
4 days ago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uif9j_0hbXkacM00

SP+ likes BYU's chances on the road at USF

ESPN's Bill Connelly released the SP+ predictions for week one, meaning the college football season is one step closer.  Each week, Connelly unveils score predictions for every game involving an FBS team. On Tuesday, Connelly cemented his prediction for BYU-USF. SP+ likes BYU's chances on the road at USF.

SP+ gives BYU an 84% chance to beat USF with an expected final score of 37-20. At 84% win probability, SP+ is much higher on the Cougars' chances than ESPN FPI. FPI gives BYU a 64.8% chance to beat USF. The difference between the two predictions is likely the weighted value of returning production in the SP+ formula. Returning production, where BYU ranks first in the country, is one of the three pillars of the SP+ formula.

SP+ is also higher on BYU than the oddsmakers in Las Vegas. The Cougars are 12-point favorites against USF according to betting lines and the over/under is set at 58.5, meaning the implied projected final score is 35-23 in favor of BYU.

BYU and USF kick off at 4:00 PM EST on ESPNU. Below are other notable SP+ predictions for this week.

Notable Week One SP+ Predictions

Utah 29 - Florida 29 (tossup)

Notre Dame 23 - Ohio State 35

Utah State 11 - Alabama 48

Boise State 26 - Oregon State 23

Arkansas 29 - Cincinnati 26

Georgia 36 - Oregon 17

Colgate 11- Stanford 47

kslsports.com

Game-by-Game Predictions For 2022 BYU Football Season

PROVO, Utah – BYU football is about to conclude its Independence era this fall. The 2022 season marks BYU’s final year as an FBS Independent before becoming a member of the Big 12 Conference in 2023. BYU’s last Independent schedule features five games against teams from power conferences....
PROVO, UT
espn700sports.com

No. 7 Utah @ Florida: Broadcast Info, Interviews, Game Notes + more

No. 7 Utah (0-0) at Florida (0-0), Saturday, 5p.m. MT (ESPN700/ESPN) Defending Pac-12 champion Utah opens with its highest preseason ranking in school history. The Utes travel to Gainesville for the first time since 1977 and will try to hand Florida its first season-opening loss at home since 1989. The Gators own the NCAA’s longest active winning streak in home openers at 32. The game also marks the debut of new Florida coach Billy Napier, who led Louisiana-Lafayette to four consecutive Sun Belt Conference championship games before replacing fired Dan Mullen in November.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
