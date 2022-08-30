MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach, is no longer an inmate at the Martin County Jail. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says 34-year old Keoki Demich was transported to a state prison where he will begin serving three life sentences for the murder of Cynthia Cole. Detectives found Cole's body in a septic tank in March, about a week after she disappeared.

JENSEN BEACH, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO