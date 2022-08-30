Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Loggerhead Marinelife Center launches second annual Tour de Trash
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — To celebrate International Coastal Cleanup month, Loggerhead Marinelife Center (LMC) is kicking off its second annual Tour de Trash. LMC will travel to several beaches along the South Florida coast, including stops in Palm Beach county, to remove debris and help keep the beaches clean.
cbs12.com
$3 movie tickets, dog friendly baseball, and rocket launch: What to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here is what you can do for this Labor Day weekend. NASA will try to launch the Artemis I rocket this weekend after delaying the launch earlier in the week. The rocket will take off from the Kennedy Space Center during a two-hour...
cbs12.com
Beloved head coach for the West Boca 9U All-Stars passes away
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Boca 9U Baseball All-Stars, who proudly represented Palm Beach County at the Cal Ripken World Series over the summer, are in mourning. Their beloved head coach Nick Maddaloni, who was the president of the West Boca Youth Baseball Organization, passed away suddenly on Thursday, the day before his 39th birthday.
cbs12.com
Health advisories lifted for Palm Beach County beaches
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — All beaches in Palm Beach County are safe for swimming. Thursday, the Health Department lifted the poor water quality advisories at six area beaches:. Palm Beach Municipal Beach, Palm Beach. Kreusler Park, Lake Worth Beach. Ocean Inlet Park, Ocean Ridge. Sandoway Park, Delray...
cbs12.com
Hot and humid Labor Day Weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Another hot and humid afternoon with a strong east wind flow moving showers and storms inland later in the day. Highs will remain near 90 degrees with heat index values in the triple digits through the late afternoon. As the sea-breeze boundary develops...
cbs12.com
Big night for Santaluces, Newman & Pahokee on the Friday Night Blitz
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Santaluces continued an impressive start to the season by beating the Boynton Beach Tigers on Friday night to improve to 2-0. Cardinal Newman flashed their deep talent once again at American Heritage Delray, while Pahokee gave it all they had late against Benjamin.
cbs12.com
Juvenile shot in Royal Palm Beach early Friday morning
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A minor was injured in a shooting in Royal Palm Beach on Friday morning. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the shooting took place just after midnight along Fox Trail Road, in a neighborhood near Okeechobee Boulevard and State Road 7. Authorities...
cbs12.com
New hauler gets early start with trash in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Trash problems in Port St. Lucie have gone on for years now. The company hired by the city to pick up residential trash was falling further and further behind due to staffing problems – and garbage has been piling up in people’s yards.
cbs12.com
Man who murdered Jensen Beach woman, transferred to state prison
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The handyman who killed a woman and put her body in a septic tank in Jensen Beach, is no longer an inmate at the Martin County Jail. The Martin County Sheriff's Office says 34-year old Keoki Demich was transported to a state prison where he will begin serving three life sentences for the murder of Cynthia Cole. Detectives found Cole's body in a septic tank in March, about a week after she disappeared.
cbs12.com
Detectives conduct sting operation to arrest Amazon employee for selling opioids
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Port St. Lucie was arrested for selling opiate pills after the sheriff's office conducted a sting operation on Thursday. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said deputies have had to deal with roughly 200 overdose calls since the start of 2022.
cbs12.com
Man accused of placing dead animals on Parkland memorial
PARKLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — investigators say a South Florida man who had a fascination with mass school shootings intentionally left dead animals on the memorial for the Parkland shooting victims. The Broward Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Robert Zildjian Mondragon on three counts of removing or disfiguring a tomb or...
cbs12.com
Driver dies after being ejected from motorcycle in Loxahatchee
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (CBS12) — A driver was killed on Friday night after deputies say he was ejected from his motorcycle as it overturned. Just after 9:30 p.m. of Friday, deputies say 52-year-old Craig Attilio was driving eastbound on Orange Grove Blvd, while 63-year-old Roland Robinson was headed westbound, preparing to turn on 121st Terrace N.
cbs12.com
Police searching for two men who stole from a Lowe's in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie police are searching for two men who stole from a Lowe's on NW St. Lucie West Boulevard. According to authorities, the thieves entered the Lowes at 3:30 p.m. on August 12 and made off with approximately $3,355 in electrical wire.
cbs12.com
Man identified and arrested after attempting to steal and damage cars
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspect wanted for causing major to damage to multiple cars and attempting to steal one at a local business in West Palm Beach was arrested on Thursday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Ramando Givens was arrested for trespassing into...
cbs12.com
Slow moving showers and storms expected on your Thursday afternoon
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Update: Flood advisory issued for portion of Palm Beach County until 4 p.m. Waking up on your Thursday morning to dry conditions, but that likely won't last as we work our way towards the afternoon hours. Today, a ridge of high pressure firmly...
cbs12.com
Road rage victim wanted to find car to hold someone 'accountable for her death'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A total of four people in two separate cars, and three widely different stories on what led up to the road rage shooting that put a woman in the hospital with what she described as "a hole" in her neck. Following her arrest...
cbs12.com
3-car crash slows both sides of I-95 near Southern Boulevard
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Highway Patrols says a three car crash led to lane closures on I-95 in both directions near Southern Boulevard on Friday. investigators say the crash happened in the northbound lanes, just south of Southern. investigators said a 22-year-old woman in a...
cbs12.com
Man found guilty for the murder of MMA fighter in 2017
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was found guilty of first-degree murder on Wednesday after the sheriff's office said he was involved in the death of a mixed marital arts fighter back in 2017. The Palm Beach County Circuit Court sentenced 23-year-old Roberto Ortiz with three consecutive...
cbs12.com
Duo behind bars and out of business after drug bust
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday after detectives say they were operating a drug house in a residential community in Port St. Lucie. Detectives say Tonya Medders, 55, and Frank Lodato, 67, had open warrants for trafficking prescription drugs, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia—Lodato was also charged with resisting an officer without violence.
cbs12.com
Defense continues their case in Parkland shooter sentencing trial
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — The defense for Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz continues today. Tiffany Forrest, a certified behavioral health case supervisor, took the stand to describe Cruz's home life as "chaotic" and that Cruz's mother was concerned that he was bullied both at school and at home by his brother.
