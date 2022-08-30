Read full article on original website
Related
Third political candidate announces campaign stop in Forsyth County
Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate will be making a campaign stop in Forsyth County in September(image by Herschel Walker's Facebook Page) (Forsyth County, GA) Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, is the latest political candidate to announce plans to make a campaign stop in Forsyth County.
wuga.org
BOE Approves Robbie Hooker for CCSD Superintendent
The Clarke County School district has a new superintendent. Thursday, Clarke County Board of Education members unanimously voted to appoint Dr. Robbie Hooker as the replacement for outgoing superintendent Dr. Xernona Thomas. Hooker was the sole finalist for the position. He is a former principal of Clarke Central High School...
wuga.org
Mariah Parker on Decision to Step Down from ACC Commission
After announcing their resignation on Twitter Monday, former Athens-Clarke County District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker reveals some of the factors leading to their decision. Parker says they never stopped their work as a community organizer even while on the commission and they feel community organizing is where they can have the most impact.
accesswdun.com
Banks County officials questioning suspect in student threats case
Sheriff’s deputies responded this morning to Banks County High School regarding an alleged isolated threat between two students. A suspect is being questioned by school and law enforcement officials. The school system is functioning as usual. The Banks County Sheriff's Office and the Banks County School System cooperate in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Republicans have invested millions in nonwhite voter outreach ahead of the midterms
In the heart of Atlanta's rapidly diversifying suburbs, Democrats have become a dominant force in local politics. But earlier this summer, Republicans gathered to stake their own claim in the community. Dozens of people packed a strip mall in Gwinnett County to celebrate the grand opening of the Republican National...
Athens mask “mandate” is again in effect
It’s a mandate that can be enforced in Athens-Clarke County government facilities, and in private businesses that allow for enforcement: Athens is again requiring face coverings in public buildings, as coronavirus case counts are again climbing. From the Athens-Clarke Co government website... The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Monroe Local News
Walton County School District is hiring teachers, parapros, nurse and many other positions
The Walton County School District has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Aug. 30, 2022. Please not a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
JOBS・
wuga.org
Athens Area Habitat for Humanity Awarded $4 Million to Battle Homelessness
Athens Area Habitat for Humanity is receiving millions in funding to support its mission. Governor Brian Kemp is awarding over $62 million dollars to address homelessness and housing insecurity. The Athens nonprofit will receive more than $4,300,000 in assistance. Twenty projects around the state will receive funding. Spencer Frye is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Athens Dunkin' hosts UGA pep rally
Just days before the University of Georgia football team’s season opener, Dunkin’ hosted a pep rally on Thursday morning at its Epps Bridge Parkway location in Athens. Fans had the opportunity to take photos with Georgia cheerleaders and Hairy Dawg. Dunkin' gave away merchandise, gift cards and its new doughnut, the Dawg Donut. Following its partnership with the University of Georgia Athletic Association, Dunkin' is offering a limited edition vanilla frosted donut with red sprinkles at participation stores in Georgia through Sept. 15.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Volunteers needed for new program launched by sheriff
DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox said she has multiple goals with the start of a new volunteer program – including bridging the gap between the community and law enforcement. “I believe this new program will help educate citizens on the role of responsibilities of the sheriff’s office, but we...
Area briefs: busy Labor Day on Lake Lanier, holiday festival in Homer
Homer’s holiday tradition marks a milestone: the 50th annual Labor Day Festival is set for today through Sunday in downtown Homer. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says its rangers will be out in force on Lake Lanier over the Labor Day weekend, patrolling the lake and other waterways around the state, looking for drunk boat operators during what figures to be a busy holiday. Lake Lanier traditionally attracts thousands of visitors on the last big weekend of the summer.
valdostatoday.com
Walton Co. BOE member arrested in theft case
MONROE – A Walton County Board of Education member has been arrested by the GBI for stealing conservatorship funds. The GBI has arrested Simoan Baker, age 33, of Monroe, Georgia. Baker is charged with one felony count of theft by conversion. Baker turned herself in to the Walton County Jail on August 20, 2022, without incident.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
72-Year-Old Mary Mitchell Killed In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Oconee County (Oconee County, GA)
A fatal motor vehicular collision killed a Walton County woman on Saturday night. The wreck happened at about 11 p.m, at the intersection of the U.S. Highway 78 and Hog Mountain Road.
Athens neighbors ‘horrified’ man who shot President Reagan was set to perform at local bar
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — John Hinckley Jr. — the man who shot former President Ronald Reagan — was booked to play music at a venue in Athens. But now the bar says he’s no longer welcome. “When you shoot a president and then you do a...
wuga.org
The Biological Sciences Building Will Reopen for Classes on Friday, September 2
The Biological Sciences Building will reopen for classes on Friday, September 2 at 8:00 a.m. The building was temporarily closed Wednesday morning, after a malfunctioning piece of equipment in a lab on the 8th floor activated the building’s sprinkler system. Water and smoke filtered down to lower levels of the building, necessitating clean-up by specialized crews.
NE Ga police blotter: stolen church bus found in Oconee Co, gun found in school in Franklin Co
A bus reported stolen from a church in Royston is found in Oconee County: Royston Police were, at last report, still searching for whoever stole the bus from the Path Church in Royston. A 50 year-old Elberton man is booked into the Elbert County Detention Center on felony theft charges:...
Gun found in Franklin County middle school student’s book bag
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. — A student was taken into custody after a gun was found on the campus of Franklin County Middle School. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Deputies responded to the school on Wednesday after a student reported to a seventh grade teacher...
Sporting News
What channel is Georgia vs. Oregon on today? Time, TV schedule for Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game
The wait is over, college football fans. While Week 0 provided a fix for the football-deprived, the real action begins this weekend. On Saturday, Sept. 3, fans will get to see some of the nation's powerhouses go head-to-head. One of the best matchups of the day will be a showdown...
Monroe Local News
Local neighboring Madison couple honors late teenage son with a Blood Drive on Dec. 13
Russell and Mary Greene, of Madison, Ga., lost their only son in 2015, and they have done their best since then to honor his memory. Photos in gallery contributed by the parents of Marcus “Trey” Greene. After a lifelong struggle with Sickle-Cell Anemia, Marcus “Trey” Greene passed away...
GBI: man wounded in officer-involved shooting is hospitalized in Athens
The GBI says a man who was shot and wounded in an officer-involved shooting in Hancock County is hospitalized at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, at last report in stable condition. The shooting happened when a Hancock County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a stolen automobile. From...
Comments / 0