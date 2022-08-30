Homer’s holiday tradition marks a milestone: the 50th annual Labor Day Festival is set for today through Sunday in downtown Homer. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says its rangers will be out in force on Lake Lanier over the Labor Day weekend, patrolling the lake and other waterways around the state, looking for drunk boat operators during what figures to be a busy holiday. Lake Lanier traditionally attracts thousands of visitors on the last big weekend of the summer.

HOMER, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO