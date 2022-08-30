ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarke County, GA

wuga.org

BOE Approves Robbie Hooker for CCSD Superintendent

The Clarke County School district has a new superintendent. Thursday, Clarke County Board of Education members unanimously voted to appoint Dr. Robbie Hooker as the replacement for outgoing superintendent Dr. Xernona Thomas. Hooker was the sole finalist for the position. He is a former principal of Clarke Central High School...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Mariah Parker on Decision to Step Down from ACC Commission

After announcing their resignation on Twitter Monday, former Athens-Clarke County District 2 Commissioner Mariah Parker reveals some of the factors leading to their decision. Parker says they never stopped their work as a community organizer even while on the commission and they feel community organizing is where they can have the most impact.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Banks County officials questioning suspect in student threats case

Sheriff’s deputies responded this morning to Banks County High School regarding an alleged isolated threat between two students. A suspect is being questioned by school and law enforcement officials. The school system is functioning as usual. The Banks County Sheriff's Office and the Banks County School System cooperate in...
BANKS COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Athens mask “mandate” is again in effect

It’s a mandate that can be enforced in Athens-Clarke County government facilities, and in private businesses that allow for enforcement: Athens is again requiring face coverings in public buildings, as coronavirus case counts are again climbing. From the Athens-Clarke Co government website... The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Athens Area Habitat for Humanity Awarded $4 Million to Battle Homelessness

Athens Area Habitat for Humanity is receiving millions in funding to support its mission. Governor Brian Kemp is awarding over $62 million dollars to address homelessness and housing insecurity. The Athens nonprofit will receive more than $4,300,000 in assistance. Twenty projects around the state will receive funding. Spencer Frye is...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Athens Dunkin' hosts UGA pep rally

Just days before the University of Georgia football team’s season opener, Dunkin’ hosted a pep rally on Thursday morning at its Epps Bridge Parkway location in Athens. Fans had the opportunity to take photos with Georgia cheerleaders and Hairy Dawg. Dunkin' gave away merchandise, gift cards and its new doughnut, the Dawg Donut. Following its partnership with the University of Georgia Athletic Association, Dunkin' is offering a limited edition vanilla frosted donut with red sprinkles at participation stores in Georgia through Sept. 15.
ATHENS, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Volunteers needed for new program launched by sheriff

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox said she has multiple goals with the start of a new volunteer program – including bridging the gap between the community and law enforcement. “I believe this new program will help educate citizens on the role of responsibilities of the sheriff’s office, but we...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Area briefs: busy Labor Day on Lake Lanier, holiday festival in Homer

Homer’s holiday tradition marks a milestone: the 50th annual Labor Day Festival is set for today through Sunday in downtown Homer. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says its rangers will be out in force on Lake Lanier over the Labor Day weekend, patrolling the lake and other waterways around the state, looking for drunk boat operators during what figures to be a busy holiday. Lake Lanier traditionally attracts thousands of visitors on the last big weekend of the summer.
HOMER, GA
valdostatoday.com

Walton Co. BOE member arrested in theft case

MONROE – A Walton County Board of Education member has been arrested by the GBI for stealing conservatorship funds. The GBI has arrested Simoan Baker, age 33, of Monroe, Georgia. Baker is charged with one felony count of theft by conversion. Baker turned herself in to the Walton County Jail on August 20, 2022, without incident.
MONROE, GA
wuga.org

The Biological Sciences Building Will Reopen for Classes on Friday, September 2

The Biological Sciences Building will reopen for classes on Friday, September 2 at 8:00 a.m. The building was temporarily closed Wednesday morning, after a malfunctioning piece of equipment in a lab on the 8th floor activated the building’s sprinkler system. Water and smoke filtered down to lower levels of the building, necessitating clean-up by specialized crews.

