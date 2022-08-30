ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evesham Township, NJ

Fair showcases care resources available in Camden County

The Camden County Partnership for Children has organized a community resource fair at the Voorhees Town Center on Tuesday, an event that already has more than 300 registrants. The fair’s purpose is to share with families and caretakers the abundant resources available in Camden County, according to April DiPietro, the partnership’s community resource director. The Jewish Abilities Alliance, The Thrive Network, Jag-One Physical Therapy and the New Jersey Department of Children and Families have helped DiPietro and the Camden Care Management Organization (CMO) assemble a resource network for the event.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
‘Building public trust’

Evesham police recently announced that officers have been outfitted with Axon Signal Sidearm Holster Sensors, as well as new holster systems that support the equipment upgrade. The holster sensors automatically begin capturing footage from patrol and body-worn cameras without the need for activation. The Axon Signal Sidearm Holster Sensor switches...
EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
Annual event honors those lost to war

Every September, members of the community, family and friends of veterans gather to remember soldiers who remain unaccounted for during Williamstown’s annual POW and MIA Recognition Day. This year’s event will take place at Pfeiffer Community Center on Sept. 16. “Over at the Pfeiffer Center, we have a...
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ

