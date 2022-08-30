Maikai Nutrition’s Elderberry Gummies Are The Supplement You’re Missing Out On: Find Out Why

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission

Chances are, you’ve probably heard or have been told before to incorporate more supplements into your daily routine. While this can be sound advice, the problem is that it’s often vague and requires much legwork on your end to figure out which supplements you should be taking.

This is where Maikai Nutrition comes to the rescue, particularly their Elderberry Gummies. Clearly and concisely laying out exactly what each nutritional product is designed to do with minimal ingredients makes narrowing down the right supplements easier than ever.

Because there are so many choices out there, we’ve decided to shine a light on the benefits of Elderberry and how incorporating an Elderberry supplement could improve your daily life.

What Is Elderberry?

Elderberry is a dark purple berry that fruits from the European elder tree. The berry itself has been used for medicinal purposes over centuries for it’s ability to support the body’s immune system, particularly in cases of the cold and flu.

As cooler months approach and bring with it low temperatures and less sunlight hours, the body takes a hit in decreased Vitamin D. This reason, among several others, is why many people fall ill during the fall and winter months. By taking immune supporting supplements like Elderberry, along with other vitamins such as Vitamin D, you can help boost and prepare your body for the coming months.

In addition to supporting the immune system, Elderberry has been known to aid in digestive support, tame inflammation and reduce stress.

What Is Maikai Nutrition?

Maikai Nutrition is a family-owned company founded with the mission of improving health through all stages of life, using simple, natural ingredients from start to finish.

Maikai, founder and namesake, devoted years to her career as a Certified Health Educator and Nutritional Consultant before starting her next journey, Maikai Nutrition. Using her years of hands-on experience, each Maikai Nutrition product’s ingredients have been carefully selected and balanced for optimal absorption to the body, so that you can actually experience the benefits of each naturally-derived ingredient.

Rigorous research and testing has gone into each element of Maikai’s products to ensure quality and efficacy without unnecessary additives.

maikai nutrition

Elderberry Gummies (60 count) by Maikai Nutrition retail for $26.98 + free shipping on orders $49+ at maikainutrition.com .

The Elderberry Gummies by Maikai Nutrition are vegetarian and vegan friendly, non-GMO and are free of gluten and non-dairy. By simply taking two gummies daily, you can help support your immune system and improve your overall mood. Each bottle contains a one-month supply so you can start a fresh and thoughtful lifestyle the moment your package arrives.