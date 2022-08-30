Read full article on original website
Barbara Anne (Adkisson) Jacobson
Barbara Anne (Adkisson) Jacobson passed away at 9:50 p.m. Monday, August 29 at the Bickford in Macomb. Barb was born in the Monmouth Hospital on August 14, 1928 to Viola (Pinney) and Frank Adkisson and raised on their family farm in Point Pleasant Township. She graduated from Roseville High School and attended Iowa State College (now University), majoring in journalism.
2022 Knox College Prairie Fire Football Preview
GALESBURG, Illinois – Aaron Willits ’08 begins his second season as Head Football Coach at Knox College in 2022. Taking over the program in February of 2021, Willits led the Prairie Fire to a 3-6 record in his first year at the helm. After an 0-3 start, the team reeled off three victories in their next four games. After a close 35-34 loss to Cornell, Knox fell to Monmouth in the final game of the season. The team has been on campus practicing since August 12 and will look to improve after their first full year under Willits.
Monmouth-Roseville Falls to Spring Valley Hall/Putnam County in Week 2 Football Road Tilt
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans continued their 2022-2023 campaign on Friday night in Spring Valley taking on the Red Devils of Hall High School. M-R hoped to keep the momentum going from a huge week 1 home win over Kewanee, but fell to Spring Valley 34-24. The Titans would open the game...
Monmouth-Roseville Football Looks to (2-0) for the First Time Since 2011; Other Intriguing Week 2 Match Ups
The Monmouth-Roseville Titan football team hits the road for the first time this season for their week 2 Three Rivers Conference cross division match up against a new football co-op in the Three Rivers, Spring Valley Hall and Putnam County. The Titans gutted out a 22-16 week one win over Kewanee in game that mistakes were made on both sides of the ball, especially early in the first half. Monmouth-Roseville head coach Jeremy Adolphson said after the game that several Monmouth-Roseville seniors had nice games, including quarterback Silas Braun’s 7-for-10, 1 touchdown passing night, Jerome Jackson’s 123 yards rushing and three total touchdowns and CJ Johnson’s 60 yards receiving, 13 solo tackles, sack and interception. Adolphson was also happy with the younger players, saying they got better as the game went on.
Seven Contestants Will Take the Stage at the Annual Warren County Prime Beef Festival Princess Pageant
**photo courtesy of the Warren County Prime Beef Festival Facebook page. The Warren County Prime Beef Festival Princess Pageant will kick off the annual event tomorrow evening, Saturday, September 3rd at the Crossing Church in Monmouth. Vice President and Committee Chair of the Princess Pageant McKenzie Schleich shares seven contestants will take the stage:
Knox County Board Announces $1.16 Million in First Round of ARPA Community Grants
At its August 24 meeting, the Knox County Board voted to authorize $1.16 million dollars in fifteen grants to community organizations and companies in the first round of its Community Grant program. Approximately $556,000 remains to be allocated, and the County Board anticipates a further round of grants at its September 28 board meeting.
Monmouth College’s Growing Fighting Scots Marching Band Ready to Start Season
Good musicians will be playing songs about bad men when the Monmouth College Fighting Scots Marching Band makes its football game debut under new director John Eckstine this Saturday night at April Zorn Memorial Stadium. The band, which has nearly doubled in size since Eckstine took over late in 2021,...
Register Now for a Day of Wellness at Bridgeway’s Discover Wellness Summit
Registration is open for Bridgeway’s free Discover Wellness Summit on Friday, September 23rd, featuring Kate Fagan and Ben Nemtin as keynote speakers, plus over 30 breakout sessions covering a variety of topics. System of Care Coordinator Leann Courson shares the goal behind the community event:. “Between the breakout speakers,...
Monmouth College’s Great Lecture Series Returns Sept. 3 with Exploration of the Moon
Although outstanding talks by Monmouth College faculty never went away during the pandemic, the school’s Great Lecture Series did, but it will return this fall, starting Sept. 3. The series features Monmouth faculty giving free public talks prior to home football games. The talks will typically be held Saturday...
The United Red Storm Fall to the Princeville Princes in Their Week Two Matchup
Recap provided by Prairie Communications intern Elaina Allaman. The United Red Storm took on the Princeville Princes for this week two matchup. They both entered this game with an 0-1 record. United fell to the Annawan-Wethersfield Titans 35-16 and the Princeville Princes fell to the Knoxville Blue Bullets 54-20 in their week one opening games. The Princeville Princes started off the game strong with an 83-yard touchdown made by Jordan Johnson. Red Storm’s Jake McElwee responded with a 33-yard touchdown bringing the score 6-6 with 5:12 left in the first quarter. The Princeville Princes’ Schneider wrapped up the first quarter with a 9-yard touchdown, ending the first quarter with 14-6 as the score. Princeville again started off strong in the second half with a touchdown made by Johnson. This touchdown brought the Princes lead to 22-6 in the 3rd quarter. Princeville started the 4th quarter with a touchdown bringing the score 30-6. Princeville continued to grow their lead with another touchdown making the score 36-6. The Red Storm’s Sam Perry makes a touchdown taking that score to 36-14. Princeville responded immediately with a 79-yard touchdown run bringing the score to 42-14 with 3:55 left in the game. Sam Perry had a 36-yard run, making that his second touchdown for the night ending the game with the score of 44-20 with the Princes winning. The United Red Storm enters week three with a 0-2 record and will face Mercer County at the home of the Golden Eagles next Friday night, September 9th.
Monmouth Police Department Accepting Applications
Applications are currently being accepted at the Monmouth Police Department. Police Chief Joe Switzer explains the requirements ahead of the upcoming test date:. “You have to be 21 years of age at hire. You have to be a United States citizen. You have to have a valid driver’s license, high school education or GED equivalent. We provide the training. We send you to the police academy. We teach you everything you need to know. We provide equipment, uniforms, and field training after the academy. It is an honorable profession to be in.”
Expect Increased Police Presence This Labor Day Weekend
This Labor Day weekend, expect to see a higher law enforcement presence on the roadways as part of the yearly Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, says Monmouth Police Chief Joe Switzer:. “We will again have extra officers working traffic details that are funded by the Illinois Department of...
Tri-State Rodeo – Week Long Activities Begin Saturday, Sept. 3rd
The 74th Tri-State Rodeo kicks off on Saturday, September 3, 2022, with 4 days of pre-rodeo activities that lead to 4 huge nights of rodeo and music inside the C.E. “Eddie” Richards Arena. Pre-Rodeo activities include the Fort Madison YMCA Stockyard Stampede (5K), Pee Wee Barrels, a Chili...
