Recap provided by Prairie Communications intern Elaina Allaman. The United Red Storm took on the Princeville Princes for this week two matchup. They both entered this game with an 0-1 record. United fell to the Annawan-Wethersfield Titans 35-16 and the Princeville Princes fell to the Knoxville Blue Bullets 54-20 in their week one opening games. The Princeville Princes started off the game strong with an 83-yard touchdown made by Jordan Johnson. Red Storm’s Jake McElwee responded with a 33-yard touchdown bringing the score 6-6 with 5:12 left in the first quarter. The Princeville Princes’ Schneider wrapped up the first quarter with a 9-yard touchdown, ending the first quarter with 14-6 as the score. Princeville again started off strong in the second half with a touchdown made by Johnson. This touchdown brought the Princes lead to 22-6 in the 3rd quarter. Princeville started the 4th quarter with a touchdown bringing the score 30-6. Princeville continued to grow their lead with another touchdown making the score 36-6. The Red Storm’s Sam Perry makes a touchdown taking that score to 36-14. Princeville responded immediately with a 79-yard touchdown run bringing the score to 42-14 with 3:55 left in the game. Sam Perry had a 36-yard run, making that his second touchdown for the night ending the game with the score of 44-20 with the Princes winning. The United Red Storm enters week three with a 0-2 record and will face Mercer County at the home of the Golden Eagles next Friday night, September 9th.

PRINCEVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO