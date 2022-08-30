Get ‘Spirited Away’ with Studio Ghibli’s film catalogue available for rent on digital for the first time

Read full article on original website
As expected, Tolkien ‘purists’ are calling anyone enjoying ‘Rings of Power’ a casual, or worse
The months leading up to the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have been full of backlash for Amazon and the show’s crew. Most of the criticism seems to be leveled towards the mere attempt by the streaming company to adapt the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, and the two-episode debut hasn’t been able to alleviate the whirlwind of hate to any meaningful degree, even if most critics happen to be of the opinion that Amazon has managed to hit the ground running.
Face-palming film fans name the worst casting decisions ever made
Every job comes with its own specializations, and every employee comes with their strengths and weaknesses; a lawyer may be better equipped for certain areas of the law than others, a line cook may be more proficient with certain recipes and less proficient with others, and some actors, the shiny life-blood of the film industry that they are, are sometimes better off sticking with the genres that they’re strongest in.
Watch: Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe star in new western in ‘Dead For A Dollar’ trailer
Christoph Waltz and Willem Dafoe are headlining a new western, Dead For A Dollar, with the trailer teasing an epic rivalry for the ages. Not only does the film boast major talent in front of the lens, but behind it as well, as it is co-written and directed by Walter Hill, the director who brought the cult classic The Warriors to cinema screens.
A beloved entry in a now disgraced fantasy franchise slithers up the streaming charts
These days, the Harry Potter franchise is not the feel-good escape from reality it used to be, as many fans now can’t get lost in the fantasy of the Wizarding World without thinking of J.K. Rowling’s transphobic Twitter rants. So maybe it shouldn’t come as a surprise that streaming audiences, at least those not determined to boycott the HP universe at all costs, are revisiting one of the series’ finest entries in a bid to recapture a bit of the old magic.
Cate Blanchett’s new movie is sitting at 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes
Acting icon Cate Blanchett’s latest foray into film looks to be a hit with it getting outrageous reception from critics and audiences alike. Tár sees Blanchett star as a renowned conductor of classical music who is considered one of the greatest in the world and becomes the first woman to conduct a big German orchestra. The chameleonic actress is clearly back on her awards season trail, with the film getting glowing reviews.
13 years ago today Disney bought Marvel and fans are debating whether it was for the best
In 2009, exactly 13 years ago to the day, multi-billion dollar company Walt Disney purchased Marvel Entertainment, securing rights to the plentiful realm of superheroes belonging to the comic book giant. During a trip down memory lane, Reddit users have been hotly debating whether the landmark acquisition has proven to be beneficial for all involved or, well, the opposite of that.
A failed female-fronted action movie finds fans on streaming
A female-centered movie that bombed at the box office earlier this year is finding a new life on streaming services. The 355 stars a high-powered cast including Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger and Penelope Cruz, among others. The women play a group of spies tasked with stopping terrorists from starting World War III. The title of the movie is from the real life Agent 355, a female spy for the colonists during the American Revolution.
15 Best Movies to Go See on National Cinema Day
Movie fans should be very excited about the upcoming weekend, as Saturday, September 3 is National Cinema Day. This event, organized by the Cinema Foundation, celebrates the theater experience and the magic of movies. And to honor this event, theaters in America and Canada will be offering $3 movie tickets.
Do you need to watch ‘The Lord of the Rings’ movies to understand ‘The Rings of Power?’
Amazon Prime’s The Rings of Power is set to kick the world of Middle-earth back into the public consciousness, with a reported $750 million spent on the series. Set hundreds of years prior to The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, the series builds out the world. But...
Here’s how ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ cast looks in real life
Warning: This article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power came out and the casting is simply amazing. All of them have played their part well and the chemistry between the different characters perfectly fits. But, what’s great is that, in a world where we can generate characters using VFX, the makeup and wardrobe team achieved an amazing task of transforming the actors into creatures from another realm.
The best memes and reactions to ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ premiere
Content warning: this article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally here, and the fandom is enjoying the big return to Middle-earth with countless memes. The new Amazon Prime Video exclusive dropped its first...
Murky Mark Ruffalo thriller based on real-life tragedy swims up the streaming charts
A well-reviewed thriller starring Mark Ruffalo and based on real events is climbing the streaming charts this week. Dark Waters cracked the top ten on Netflix in more than 13 countries around the world, rising as high as number four in Mexico, Nicaragua, Uruguay, and Argentina. It also reached the top ten on Amazon Prime Video in Germany and the United Kingdom, according to FlixPatrol. It’s doing even better on iTunes around the globe, especially in New Zealand, Ireland, Brazil, and Australia.
‘The Rings of Power’: Are Harfoots and Hobbits the same thing?
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the latest entry into the cinematic explorations of J.R.R. Tolkein’s Middle-earth. Oozing with detail and lore, the Amazon Prime Video features several new creatures and races and among those are the Harfoots. The new series prominently stars a village...
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
A criminally underrated Jake Gyllenhaal action sounds the alarm on streaming
You’d think that an action-packed cinematic experience with notable names like Michael Bay and Jake Gyllenhaal attached would have moviegoers flocking to their local multiplex in herds. In reality, Ambulance grossed an underwhelming $52 million worldwide in response to a $40 million budget, which hardly helps the flick stand out.
Who is Morgoth? Sauron’s master in ‘The Rings of Power’, explained
Content warning: This article contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the latest entry into the world of Middle-earth, with it grounding out the universe with a new cast of characters. But there are a few legacy characters returning, and many big names from Middle-earth lore.
Calling all witches and ghosts: Freeform’s 31 days of Halloween lineup is here
If you woke up and traded in your tank tops for witch hats and your lemonade for apple cider, you’re not alone. September 1st has arrived, and it’s officially spooky season for the Halloween-obsessed. Freeform is also getting in the spine-tingling mood with the official “welcome to spooky...
Who fell from the sky in the first ‘Rings of Power’ episode?
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. J.R.R. Tolkien always believed in telling his stories in a way that would leave audiences with questions and mysteries worth pondering over, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has taken a page out of the legendary author’s book in its ambitious five-season narrative.
An ensemble Marvel movie goes to war for control of the streaming charts
Without question, the colossal MCU is synonymous with creating blockbuster cinematic hits that invite moviegoers and Marvel fanatics around the world to swarm to their nearest theater. And no matter what director Martin Scorsese has to say, films within the Marvel umbrella accumulate jaw-dropping earnings at the box office and attach a hefty budget tag that always pays off in the end. Out of the stellar lineup of Marvel movies, Avengers: Infinity War has gone down in history as one of the best in the superhero catalog.
Marvel fans who began with the movies share what surprised them when reading the comics
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever-growing behemoth. More than 29 films have already been released in the sprawling cinematic universe, alongside a hefty handful of Disney Plus series. It would be an impossibility for most other genres of media franchise, but the MCU maintains momentum thanks, in large part, to the wealth of existing content it has to pull from. Marvel comics stretch back decades, and boast a truly staggering number of releases, which gives the MCU all the inspiration it needs to continue pumping out superhero hits.
